Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Colts

The New England Patriots (2-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Nov 08, 2023 at 03:46 PM
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots (2-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-7)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Not Injury Related (Personal) / Ankle
CB J.C.Jackson, Not Injury Related (Personal) 

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
WR Demario Douglas, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (4-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB JuJu Brents, Quadricep
WR Josh Downs, Knee
LB Zaire Franklin, Knee
TE Drew Ogletree, Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Tony Brown, Concussion

FULL PARTICIPATION
T Braden Smith, Hip/Wrist

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

