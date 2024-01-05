PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Why Brooke is taking the Patriots: Pride is on the line. Bill Belichick is one loss away from tying for the most regular-season defeats by a head coach in NFL history. While the Jets desperately want to end a 15-game losing streak to their division rival. This is a battle of top-six total defenses and bottom-five total offenses, so expect special teams to have an impact. The Jets may have bigger names (Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner), but it's the at-home Patriots who eke out this season finale.