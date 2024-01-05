Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 1/4: Jets Preview, Bills Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

One-on-One with Matthew Slater | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Performance, Patriots Defense Closes the Gap vs. Josh Allen

What's at Stake in Patriots Season Finale vs. Jets?

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets, presented by SERVPRO.

Published: Jan 05, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 13

Players rally around Bill Belichick and keep their win streak alive over the Jets.

Stephania Bell, ESPN:No Pick.

Matt Bowen, ESPN: No Pick.

Mike Clay, ESPN:No Pick.

Chris Fowler, ESPN:No Pick.

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Kimberley Martin, ESPN:No Pick.

Eric Moody, ESPN:No Pick.

Jason Reid, ESPN:No Pick.

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN:No Pick.

Seth Wickersham, ESPN:No Pick.

NFL.com

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com:Patriots 16, Jets 13

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com:Patriots 20, Jets 16

Dan Parr, NFL.com:Patriots 16, Jets 13

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com:Jets 14, Patriots 13

Tom Blair, NFL.com:Patriots 17, Jets 14

Why Brooke is taking the Patriots: Pride is on the line. Bill Belichick is one loss away from tying for the most regular-season defeats by a head coach in NFL history. While the Jets desperately want to end a 15-game losing streak to their division rival. This is a battle of top-six total defenses and bottom-five total offenses, so expect special teams to have an impact. The Jets may have bigger names (Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner), but it's the at-home Patriots who eke out this season finale.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 21, Jets 14

This is a game featuring the bottom-feeders of the AFC East. The Jets looked lifeless in losing to the Browns last week, and that will show up again here. The Pats aren't good, but they compete, which will be the difference. And this just might be Bill Belichick's last game coaching the Patriots.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports:Jets

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports:Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports:Patriots

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio:Patriots 24, Jets 10

Chris Simms:Patriots 17, Jets 10

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 9

This one will come down to turnovers and nobody gives it away more than the Jets.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 17, Jets 6

Turnovers will probably decide this one along with a potential for snow that could make for a memorable atmosphere. After 15 straight wins it's hard to pick against a Patriots team that has remained competitive down the stretch.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Jets 3

One more (maybe) old-school Bill Belichick butt kicking of the Jets. I think New England is the more motivated team to play for their coach at home in possibly Belichick's last game as the Patriots head coach. Plus, the Jets have one of the few offenses worse than the Patriots. Pats win in a snow party at Gillette.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

