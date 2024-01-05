PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 13
Players rally around Bill Belichick and keep their win streak alive over the Jets.
Stephania Bell, ESPN:No Pick.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: No Pick.
Mike Clay, ESPN:No Pick.
Chris Fowler, ESPN:No Pick.
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Kimberley Martin, ESPN:No Pick.
Eric Moody, ESPN:No Pick.
Jason Reid, ESPN:No Pick.
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN:No Pick.
Seth Wickersham, ESPN:No Pick.
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com:Patriots 16, Jets 13
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com:Patriots 20, Jets 16
Dan Parr, NFL.com:Patriots 16, Jets 13
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com:Jets 14, Patriots 13
Tom Blair, NFL.com:Patriots 17, Jets 14
Why Brooke is taking the Patriots: Pride is on the line. Bill Belichick is one loss away from tying for the most regular-season defeats by a head coach in NFL history. While the Jets desperately want to end a 15-game losing streak to their division rival. This is a battle of top-six total defenses and bottom-five total offenses, so expect special teams to have an impact. The Jets may have bigger names (Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner), but it's the at-home Patriots who eke out this season finale.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 21, Jets 14
This is a game featuring the bottom-feeders of the AFC East. The Jets looked lifeless in losing to the Browns last week, and that will show up again here. The Pats aren't good, but they compete, which will be the difference. And this just might be Bill Belichick's last game coaching the Patriots.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports:Jets
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports:Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports:Patriots
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio:Patriots 24, Jets 10
Chris Simms:Patriots 17, Jets 10
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 9
This one will come down to turnovers and nobody gives it away more than the Jets.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 17, Jets 6
Turnovers will probably decide this one along with a potential for snow that could make for a memorable atmosphere. After 15 straight wins it's hard to pick against a Patriots team that has remained competitive down the stretch.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Jets 3
One more (maybe) old-school Bill Belichick butt kicking of the Jets. I think New England is the more motivated team to play for their coach at home in possibly Belichick's last game as the Patriots head coach. Plus, the Jets have one of the few offenses worse than the Patriots. Pats win in a snow party at Gillette.
