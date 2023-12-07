PRO Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Steelers

Official website of the New England Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by SERVPRO.

Published: Dec 07, 2023
Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Steelers 13, Patriots 10

Points have been hard to come by for both teams, so field position and kicking figure to be critical.

Mike Clay, ESPN: Steelers

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Steelers

Jason Reid, ESPN: Steelers

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Steelers 23, Patriots 6

The Patriots can't score, which is not a good thing against a Steelers defense that will be angry coming off a disappointing loss to the Cardinals. The Steelers will have Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, and he's better than Bailey Zappe and gang or whoever Bill Belichick plays at quarterback. Look for the Steelers to win it.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Pittsburgh

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Pittsburgh

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Pittsburgh

John Breech, CBS Sports: Pittsburgh

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Pittsburgh

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Pittsburgh

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Pittsburgh

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Steelers 16, Patriots 9

Lots of field goals on a short week in Pittsburgh.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Steelers 16, Patriots 7

Both teams will be fielding back-up quarterbacks and have some potentially impactful injury questions on the short week. Signs point toward those questions being bigger problems for the Patriots as the vet Trubisky has the pieces to pull out a win even if the New England defense makes them earn every yard.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Steelers 13, Patriots 6

This would normally be a game the Patriots win in their sleep against a backup quarterback, but I can't trust their offense enough to pick them on the road. The Steelers win another low-scoring, ugly offensive game.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization.

