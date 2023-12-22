PRO Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Official website of the New England Patriots

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos, presented by SERVPRO.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Broncos 24, Patriots 14

Containing Marvin Mims Jr. on kickoff and punt returns will be a top priority, as Denver ranks No. 1 in both areas.

Stephania Bell, ESPN: Broncos

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Broncos

Mike Clay, ESPN: Broncos

Chris Fowler, ESPN: Broncos

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Broncos

Kimberley Martin, ESPN: Broncos

Eric Moody, ESPN: Broncos

Jason Reid, ESPN: Broncos

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Broncos

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Broncos

NFL.com

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Broncos 20, Patriots 15

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Broncos 20, Patriots 17

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Broncos 18, Patriots 13

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Broncos 16, Patriots 14

Tom Blair, NFL.com: Broncos 24, Patriots 10

Why Ali is taking the Broncos: The last time Sean Payton and Bill Belichick squared off, Payton's Saints forced three Mac Jones turnovers (including a pick-six), ran the ball 36 times at 4.0 yards per tote (excluding kneel-downs) and attempted just 21 passes for 128 yards. New Orleans won, eventually finishing the season at 9-8, second in its division and just outside the playoff picture.

Replace "Payton's Saints" with "Payton's Broncos," "Mac Jones" with "Bailey Zappe," and "New Orleans" with "Denver." Feel pretty good that this revised paragraph will hold up come Jan. 8

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Broncos 24, Patriots

The Patriots are playing out the string, while the Broncos are still pushing for a playoff spot. The Denver defense played horribly against the Lions last week, but being back home for a Christmas Eve game will get them back playing well. It helps the New England offense isn't very good. Broncos take it.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Broncos

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Broncos

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Broncos

John Breech, CBS Sports: Broncos

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Broncos

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Broncos

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Broncos

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Broncos 23, Patriots 17

Chris Simms: Broncos 17, Patriots 13

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Broncos 20, Patriots 10

Denver has been a house of horrors for the Patriots even during their best days.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Broncos 27, Patriots 10

Tough spot for the Patriots flying across the country to play on Christmas Eve after sustaining a bunch more injuries. Meanwhile, it's a must-win for the Broncos who are playing at home, a place where just about every Patriots team has struggled. Add it all up and the signs point to a Denver victory.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Broncos 20, Patriots 13

I've been impressed with the Patriots compete level late in a lost season. However, my fear is the Broncos will have too much offense with a decent WR duo (Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy) against a banged up Pats secondary. New England is competitive again, but they struggle offensively on the road in Denver once again.

