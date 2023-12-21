Patriots at Broncos: 10 Important Matchups to Watch

Containing Wilson

Russell Wilson has been somewhat rejuvenated under coach Sean Payton, though it's been an up and down season overall for the Broncos. Wilson has over 2,400 passing yards with 24 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He's also added 321 rushing yards on the ground with three rushing touchdowns, as his ability to do damage outside of the pocket continues to be a timely problem for defense. Speedy linebacker Mack Wilson and edge rusher Josh Uche should play a key role in keeping Wilson contained, but just as we learned last week, they'll have to get to the quarterback and finish him off, otherwise Wilson is capable of doing major damage late in the down both with his arm and his legs.

[Russell] Wilson's definitely a problem," said coach Belichick. "Running, throwing, extended plays, similar to what we talked about last week with [Patrick] Mahomes, but runs more, runs more than probably any quarterback in the league other than [Lamar] Jackson."

Jeudy, Sutton vs. Banged-Up NE Secondary

With J.C. Jackson landing on the NFI list, banged-up veteran Jonathan Jones will be joined at cornerback by rookie Alex Austin and third-year cornerback Shaun Wade as outside options. They'll have a tough task facing a solid receiving core led by Jerry Jeudy (45 catches, 581 yards, 1 touchdown) and Cortland Sutton (58 catches, 770 yards, 10 touchdowns). Sutton is the primary focus of the passing attack and should see plenty of Jones, who has admirably fought through a season-long knee injury despite the team's struggles. But that will leave the lightly-experienced Wade, Austin and Myles Bryant to contend with the secondary targets who are capable players, including tight end Adam Trautman, receiver Marvin Mims and former Patriots Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

"[Courtland] Sutton's as good as there is – big guy, great hands, contested catches, a really hard guy to cover," said Belichick. "He's had tremendous production, especially down the field."

Denver D Progressing

"Defensively, they've really kind of hit their stride here the last few weeks, turn the ball over a lot, pretty well-balanced team," assessed Belichick this week. "[Zach] Allen, Josey [Jewell]'s been a really productive linebacker. Obviously, [Justin] Simmons and [Pat] Surtain [II] are two of the better DBs in the league. You can see their improvement over the course of the year."

Now, the Patriots will look to undo that progress with their banged-up and ever-adjusting offense that has played season-long musical chairs along the offensive line and at receiver. Denver is 25th in pass EPA, illustrating there could be some potential for plays to be made against them. They'll even split their time between man coverage (29.2%, 16th) and zone coverage (70.8%, 17th) as Zappe will have plenty to decipher from snap to snap. A return of Juju Smith-Schuster, who missed the Chiefs game following his best performance of the season against the Steelers, would help alleviate some of the pressure.

Ball security is a big key. Denver leads the league in forced fumbles and turnovers have been a big part of their turnaround.

"Turnovers have been a big thing," said Belichick. "They've done a good job of turning the ball over and playing good third down defense, and they've been really good in the return game. Those things really kind of sparked their last seven or eight games, whatever it's been, that they've won most of them."

Attack of the Young Runners

The Broncos 29th-ranked rush EPA defense has to have a big target on it for the Patriots, but can the Pats exploit it with Ezekiel Elliott and a host of newcomers? As mentioned above, Kevin Harris could see increased opportunity, but with the Broncos play so much base defense, they'll be facing some stacked boxes. Both Elliott and Harris can break through tackles as Harris' fresh legs were on display last week. In a must-win game for Denver, New England's best chance could be to control the line of scrimmage and shorten the game by effectively running the ball. New England is 24th in rush EPA on offense, but a jolt of Harris could come at the right time for the position group.