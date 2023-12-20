Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

The New England Patriots (3-11) and the Denver Broncos (7-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 20, 2023 at 05:40 PM
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots (3-11) and the Denver Broncos (7-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-10)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Hunter Henry, Knee
OT Conor McDermott, Concussion
S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
SpT Matthew Slater, Hamstring
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle
LB Jahlani Tavai, Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

DENVER BRONCOS (7-7)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Nik Bonitto, Knee
TE Greg Dulcich, Hamstring / Foot
RB Samaje Perine, Not Injury Related / Rest

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OLB Jonathon Cooper, Ankle
T Alex Palczewski, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

