Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Broncos

Something will have to give when these teams get together. The Patriots head to Denver with one of the worst rushing attacks in football, ranking 25th in the league while averaging just over 98 yards per game. They will meet a Broncos defense that is even worse against the run, ranking dead last in both yards allowed (146.9) and yards per carry (5.2). The state of the offensive line, as well as Rhamondre Stevenson's ankle, won't help the Patriots take advantage of that weakness, however. Trent Brown missed the Chiefs game while Cole Strange (knee) and Conor McDermott (head) were unable to finish the game. So there will be some mixing and matching up front for the Patriots in this one. Ezekiel Elliott has struggled on the ground in the two games Stevenson has missed. He averaged just 2.8 yards per carry against the Chiefs after barely squeaked above 3 yards per rush in the win over Pittsburgh. Stevenson has yet to practice since going down with the high ankle sprain so his availability on Christmas Eve is very much in doubt. And in reality many of the Broncos numbers on defense are greatly skewed by the disastrous performance in Miami earlier in the season when they allowed 70 points including 350 rushing yards. Linebackers Alex Singleton, Jonathon Cooper and Josey Jewell are better players than the numbers show, and the Patriots are unlikely to find that kind of success Sunday night.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Broncos

Again, the numbers for the Broncos defense do not look great but aren't necessarily indicative of its play over the course of the season. The 70-point collapse impacted the secondary as well, and since then the performance has improved greatly. This has been especially true when it comes to taking the ball away, which Denver has done at an alarming rate. During the team's five-game winning streak the Broncos forced 16 turnovers and consistently set up the offense on short fields. The secondary is solid, led by young standout corner Patrick Surtain. He joins Fabian Moreau, Ja'Quan McMillian and safeties Justin Simmons and P.J. Locke. Veteran Kareem Jackson is eligible to return after serving a four-game suspension as well. That group has suffered through a few hiccups, such as Saturday night's 42-17 loss in Detroit, but overall has been competitive. The Patriots haven't been able consistently move the ball through the air all season long, even since Bailey Zappe took over as quarterback. He did seem to find some comfort with Hunter Henry and to a lesser extent DeVante Parker during the loss to the Chiefs, but Henry was banged up by the end of that game. Expect the Broncos, playing at home with a passionate crowd behind them, to continue to make life difficult on the Patriots offense.

When the Broncos run - Edge: Patriots

No one has been able to run the ball against the Patriots this season and the Broncos don't figure to be the team that breaks that trend. Denver has been just average when it comes to running the ball, ranking 14th in the league with 112.7 yards per game and 12th at 4.2 yards per carry. Even those modest numbers are misleading given the fact that Russell Wilson's 321 rushing yards bolster the total. Javontae Williams is Denver's lead back but averages just 3.7 yards per carry and has only one rushing touchdown all season. Backup Jaleel McLaughlin has been productive in spurts, averaging 5.6 yards on his 58 carries. But the Patriots have shut down far more dangerous rushing attacks than this one, and the way Christian Barmore has dominated as of late doesn't bode well for the hosts. Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux and Barmore have owned the line of scrimmage over the past several weeks and no one has been able to muster much of anything on the ground. Assuming the Patriots front seven is relatively intact, that won't change against the Broncos on Christmas Eve.

When the Broncos pass - Edge: Patriots

Denver's passing game has been sporadic at best all season. While in many ways Wilson has enjoyed a resurgent season in 2023, he still struggles to find consistency even from series to series. At times he resembles his old self from his Seattle days, moving effectively around the pocket to buy time for his receivers to uncover. Then there are occasions when he holds the ball too long and takes unnecessary sacks and forces passes that lead to turnovers. He's completing over 66 percent of his throws for 2,832 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight picks. He's been sacked 40 times, however, and the negative plays have been a drag on the offense. Wilson does have some dangerous weapons to choose from, led by Courtland Sutton. Sutton has 58 catches for 770 yards with 10 touchdowns and is a big-play threat. Jerry Jeudy has been inconsistent but chips in with 45 grabs for 581 yards and a touchdown. Wilson also likes to use his backs and all three – Williams, McLaughlin and Samaje Perine – have been productive as receivers. The Patriots secondary has struggled at times, particularly against Kansas City, but the inconsistent nature of Wilson should allow them to compete.

Special Teams - Edge: Broncos