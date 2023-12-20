Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

Published: Dec 20, 2023 at 08:00 AM
New England Patriots
WEEK 16 · Sun 12/24 · 8:15 PM EST

Patriots

New England Patriots

AT

Broncos

Denver Broncos

NFL Network / WCVB
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
GAME CENTER
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by NFL Network and can be seen locally on WCVB-TV Channel 5. Rich Eisen will handle play-by-play duties with Kurt Warner as the color analyst. James Palmer and Sherree Burruss will provide analysis from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jonathan Segal and directed by Chris Svendsen.

Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV (Watch Out of Market Games)

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game. Terms & embargoes apply. Commercial use excluded.

LEARN MORE

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (FREE - Local Market Only)

NATIONAL RADIO

This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Westwood One Sports. John Sadak will call the game with Ryan Harris providing analysis.

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 809 (DEN) | SiriusXM: 226 (NE), 225 (DEN)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2023 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Stadium. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 6 PM - 8 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by DraftKings: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Latest News

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/20

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating the Future for Key Patriots as Regular Season Winds Down

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Trending Video

Bailey Zappe 12/20: "It's important for me to put a full game together"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick on the Denver Broncos: "This is a well-balanced team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Sights and Sounds Shorts: Marte Mapu's Interception vs. Chiefs

Go behind the scenes of Marte Mapu's interception of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Get an inside look at the Patriots 27-17 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

Bill O'Brien 12/19: "It's all about showing up everyday"

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Cam Achord 12/19: "You got to go out there and make the plays"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
In Case You Missed It

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
