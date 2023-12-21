Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Dec 20 - 04:00 PM | Thu Dec 21 - 09:55 AM

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating the Future for Key Patriots as Regular Season Winds Down

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

3 Young Patriots Who Seized Opportunity vs. Chiefs

Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Bailey Zappe 12/17: "I've got to be smarter and better"

Kevin Harris 12/17: "Tried to take advantage of my opportunities"

David Andrews 12/17: "We just didn't do a good enough job"

Jahlani Tavai 12/17: "We're not giving up on anything"

Kadarius Toney's dropped pass leads to Patriots' INT

Kevin Harris rumbles for an 18-yard touchdown vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

With the Patriots heading to Denver on Christmas Eve, here's a breakdown of how defenses adjust to Bailey Zappe after strong first-half performances. 

Dec 21, 2023 at 06:00 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

PDC

You've probably heard by now the Patriots offensive success with quarterback Bailey Zappe under center is a tale of two halves. 

Although five starts isn't a huge sample size, the second-year quarterback's splits by half are staggering. Zappe has proven he's a fast starter who can execute the game-planned script out of the gate. However, the Pats current QB1 and the offense become much less effective as the game wears on.

Table inside Article
Bailey Zappe, Last Two Seasons (as starter) First Half Second Half
Completion Rate 69.2% 59.4%
Pass Avg. 7.2 5.8
Touchdown-Interception 4-0 0-2
EPA/Attempt +0.14 -0.96

In his three starts this season, Zappe is completing 69.2% of his passes while generating +0.14 expected points added per play in the first half. But those numbers plummet to a 59.4% completion rate with -0.96 expected points added per play in the last two quarters: why does the Fever break in the second half? This week, Zappe spoke about playing a complete game.

"I think it's important for me to put a full game together," Zappe told reporters on Wednesday. "First halves have been great. Second halves haven't been so good. So, I think if I'm able to go out there and execute and run the offense the way it's supposed to be run for two halves, I think we'll score a lot more points."

"I think a little bit of it is just continuing to go through the system. Do what the coaches are teaching you to do and what they're coaching us to do throughout the whole week," Zappe added. "Just going through your reads and taking the first up on a guy and not trying to make a play. Just not forcing anything, just playing within the system."

To better understand why the Zappe-led offense sputters after productive first halves, let's take a look at how defenses are scheming against him and how the Chiefs adjusted to flip the script on Zappe after a great first half (17-of-19 for 141 yards and a touchdown).

Kansas City followed a similar script as past opponents against the Patriots gap-heavy run game. With the Chiefs anticipating duo blocking, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo dialed up a run blitz on the very first play from scrimmage. As they emphasize stopping the run, defenses are attacking the line of scrimmage to prevent New England from executing their double-team blocks.

Related Links

Here, the Chiefs prevent the Patriots from double-teaming on the interior as intended on duo by shifting a linebacker into the A-Gap. The linebacker being in line causes center David Andrews to come off his double-team, forcing LG Cole Strange to block one-on-one. The Chiefs also know LT Conor McDermott will block big-on-big on the backside, so the weak safety rotates down to blitz off the edge. Without the interior double-teams, the Pats fail to move the line of scrimmage, and the backside crumbles for a negative play.

New England's initial counter to Kansas City's run blitzes was to attack their single-high coverages with play-action. In this play, KC tries to send the weak safety off the backside again, so the Pats counter with Ezekiel Elliott picking up the safety with deep hitches off the run action against man coverage, and Zappe finds DeVante Parker. The Pats also used run-pass options (RPOs) to give Zappe an alternative to running the ball if the Chiefs stacked the box.

In the first half, Kansas City stuck with man coverage on straight drop-backs, with the Patriots getting man coverage from the Chiefs on 10 of 21 drop-backs (47.6%). Above, Kansas City plays two-man on third down, and Hunter Henry wins on an "all in" concept to move the chains.

After Zappe completed 8-of-10 passes for 103 yards and a 142.9 rating versus man coverage in the first two quarters, the Chiefs adjusted to run more zone blitzes. Kansas City only played man coverage on 4-of-14 drop-backs in the second half (28.6%) while maintaining a high blitz rate (42.9%). According to NextGen Stats, Zappe has faced the fourth-highest blitz rate of any quarterback with at least 100 drop-backs (36.2%).

When the Patriots dial-up play-action again, the Chiefs take away the downfield routes in zone coverage. Kansas City also changes up the pass rush, with the off-ball linebackers running a twist blitz with the Pats selling the run fake by mimicking duo. The protection leaves an unblocked rusher, and Zappe has no chance, as he's sacked for a seven-yard loss.

In the drop-back pass game, the Chiefs replaced their two-man schemes with mostly Tampa-2 zone on third downs. The Patriots bunches and stacks aimed to create separation for in-breaking routes weren't as effective, so Zappe had to throw the ball short of the sticks.

As we look at the big picture, there's some truth to defenses taking Zappe and New England lightly. They come out in man coverage and attack the line of scrimmage, and to his credit, Zappe has surprised them by making plays. There's also evidence that the Pats haven't been able to counter the defenses' adjustments effectively, and pressure on the QB is rising as the game progresses this season.

Ultimately, Zappe's future as a starter in this league hinges on his ability to play a complete game. If the Patriots consistently got first-half Zappe for four quarters, he'd have a real case to push for starts next season. However, the inability to keep up with adjusting defenses suggests he is a serviceable backup who can spot-start if your franchise QB is unavailable. With the next test against a beatable Broncos defense, Zappe has another chance to exercise his second-half demons on Christmas Eve.

Here are our keys to victory and key matchups as the Patriots travel to Denver on Sunday night:

Offensive Key - Get Ready for Another Aggressive Defense, Find More Success with Play-Action Game

Getting into the Broncos defense, Denver is not having the time of its life under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph this season.

For those who don't get the reference, Sergio Dipp is a Monday Night Football legend. Before the Patriots beat Arizona, Joseph also famously had this money quote about the Matt Patricia offense as the Cardinals defensive coordinator last year:

"It's like a defensive guy's calling offense. It's how a defensive guy would call offensive plays, right? Let's not turn the ball over, let's get four yards a play, try to burn clock, and that's what they're doing."

Although they played well during their five-game winning streak, the Broncos are 30th in DVOA on defense, ranking dead-last in run defense and 25th against the pass. Joseph comes from an odd front family (3-4), calling an aggressive defense that ranks eighth in blitz rate this season, with a combination of five-man pressures and creeper schemes to heat up quarterbacks.

However, unlike last year's Cardinals, Joseph has played more man coverage and is playing less cover two, with more cover one and quarters. Denver is building their coverage system around two studs in the secondary, CB Patrick Surtain and elite S Justin Simmons, so it makes sense that Joseph trusts his defense to play more man coverage. Still, this defense is extremely vulnerable in a few areas where the Patriots can exploit them on Sunday night.

Statistically, the Broncos have one of the league's worst run defenses. Denver is dead-last in DVOA, yards per carry allowed (5.2), and is 27th in EPA per rush. A big part of that is because the offense has a numbers advantage in the box on 78.4% of run plays against the Broncos defense, the fourth-highest rate in favor of the offense in the NFL this season. But, against the Pats, we'd expect Denver to commit its resources to stop the run like recent opponents.

With the Broncos likely using aggressive front mechanics and heavier boxes to stop the run, the Patriots eventually need to take advantage with their play-action passing game. To get defenses to stop loading the box, New England must make them pay through the air, which they've struggled to do consistently. Among 44 quarterbacks with at least 100 drop-backs, Zappe ranks dead-last in EPA per play (-0.55) off play-action, largely because of pass protection issues.

On Sunday night, we'll have a matchup of weakness-on-weakness in this department. New England has the worst-rated play-action passing game, while the Broncos have the worst pass defense against play-action in the NFL. Denver's defense ranks last against play-action in EPA per attempt (+0.32) and passer rating (137.7), allowing 11 touchdowns to zero interceptions.

The main way opposing offenses are feasting on the Broncos defense with play-action is by attacking their single-high match coverages. With the Lions anticipating that the slot defender will carry No. 2 vertical, Detroit runs a dagger concept here where the slot receiver clears out the middle of the field for the deep dig pattern while the backside shallow crosser gets the linebackers' attention. The route concept gets the outside receiver on an island with the corner, and Josh Reynolds wins on the route for a chunk gain.

As good as Surtain is on the outside, offenses are killing the Broncos defense by throwing at the other cornerbacks in their secondary. Surtain is typically the boundary corner over the X receiver, so offenses throw to the field corner normally lined up to the passing strength. Most recently, that's been veteran Fabian Moreau. Moreau has taken over for Damarri Mathis, who has been benched due to poor performance. 

Although he needs to know where Simmons and Surtain are at all times, Zappe should have opportunities to attack the weak links in the Broncos secondary on Sunday night. 

Defensive Key - Don't Let Russ Cook with Wilson's Late-Down Magic and Mobility

Moving over to the other side of the ball, it's been interesting to see this Russell Wilson-Sean Payton pairing at work in Payton's first season as the Broncos head coach. 

Denver is smack dab in the middle of the pack offensively. The Broncos are 16th in scoring (21.7 PPG) and 16th in DVOA; they're the median offense in the NFL this season. Payton's offenses are known for attacking coverage rules through formations and matchups. Denver is 26th in shift/motion rate (42.1%), ranks fourth in under-center rate (40.8%), and is near the top of the league in six-plus O-Line, two-back sets, and two-plus tight ends. Surprisingly, it's not an overly exotic or new-age scheme. In that sense, it's similar to what the Patriots run: attack rules/tendencies, out-formation opponents, and hunt matchups. 

The other interesting angle from a Broncos perspective is Russell Wilson's performance following a disappointing first season in Denver. In year 12, there were serious doubts about Wilson after the 2022 season: is Russ cooked? That was a real conversation. 

After reviewing the recent Broncos film, Wilson's QBR of 50.0, which ranks 20th in the NFL, means that he, like the entire offense, is average. However, Wilson is playing good football on the whole, and he's still got a little Russ magic as a play improviser. If I'm the Patriots defense, I'm far more worried about the individual players in this offense than the plays themselves.

For example, Wilson still can be Houdini in the pocket. Russ is known for having eyes in the back of his head, with an uncanny awareness of pass rushers in the pocket. Above, Wilson senses the rusher coming at the last second, dances out of a sack, and finds the running back leaking out late into the pattern for a big play.

Although his ability to drive the ball isn't at its peak any longer, Wilson still throws a pretty deep ball and isn't afraid to keep the play alive. Wilson's time to throw in this play is a whopping 6.64 seconds, and the ball travels 52 air yards. Eventually, Wilson gives Sutton a chance to make a play in the end zone for six.

Lastly, Payton has installed an RPO package to utilize Wilson's mobility. Denver isn't a frequent RPO team, but they'll mix it in on early downs and have generated explosives on in-breaking routes. The Broncos also run Philly-style run-run-pass options, where Wilson can hand the ball to the back, keep it, or throw to a receiver.

Denver's offense is still trying to find another gear in Payton's first year at the helm. Still, Wilson has those vintage moments where he'll turn back the clock and make big plays. Plus, the Broncos receiver duo, Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, are legit problems against man coverage particularly.

With a shorthanded secondary and the numbers favoring zone coverage, the Patriots could play more zone than usual to avoid matching up in man-to-man with the Broncos receivers.

Key Matchups

Pats Rookie Gs Atonio Mafi/Sidy Sow vs. Broncos DL Zach Allen - I've always been a fan of Allen's game, and thought he would've been a good free-agent fit last offseason. Allen has great play strength, blocking anticipation/instincts, and is a seasoned hand fighter. With a team-high 51 quarterback pressures, Allen is a sneaky difficult matchup for two rookie guards who have struggled with power and length.

Pats DT Christian Barmore vs. Broncos LG Ben Powers - The Patriots have a new weekly strategy of finding the weakest pass blockers on the interior and rushing Barmore over him. Last week, that was Chiefs RG Trey Smith, who Barmore dominated with four QB pressures and three stuffs. This week, Powers is the most likely target. I'm expecting another big game from the Pats best defensive player.

Pats CB Alex Austin/Shaun Wade vs. Broncos WR Courtland Sutton - At 6-4, 216 pounds, Sutton ranks third in the NFL with ten receiving touchdowns and leads the Broncos with 770 receiving yards. Sutton is a big target who consistently wins above the rim. With the Pats extremely thin at outside corner, Sutton will have a juicy matchup against inexperienced corners. I'm not sure what the Pats do here besides Austin or Wade with help. This is not a good matchup for Jon Jones, who will probably cover Jerry Jeudy in the Z/slot role. New England might need to live in zone coverage.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats to Upset the Defending Champion Chiefs 

With the Patriots coming off a road victory in Pittsburgh, how can they make it two wins in a row against Kansas City?
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots With Bailey Zappe Projected to Start vs. Steelers

Here are the Patriots and Bailey Zappe's keys to victory and key matchups in Thursday night's game vs. the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
news

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

With the possibility that the second-year quarterback could get the start, here are some theories on offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's possible game plan.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

With a decision looming for the Patriots at quarterback, has backup Bailey Zappe shown enough to start against the Giants on Sunday?
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

After standing pat at the trade deadline, the final nine games for the Patriots are about determining who is a part of their future on the current roster. As for the Commanders, Washington took a much different approach to the trade deadline.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

How can the Patriots build off the momentum from an upset win over the Bills to make it two-straight when they visit the Dolphins on Sunday?
news

Patriots Gameplan: Can the Patriots Solve Josh Allen and the Bills Offense?

Going over schematic ways Bill Belichick could defend quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Here are several ways the Patriots can try to get their season back on track in Las Vegas on Sunday. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

The Patriots need to turn the page quickly to get back on track against New Orleans. Here are keys to victory and five key matchups in Sunday's contest. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Marquee Matchups in Sunday's Showdown vs. the Cowboys in Dallas

How can the Patriots get to an even 2-2 record with an upset win over the Cowboys this week?
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for New England vs. the Jets in the Meadowlands

The Patriots offense needs to get back to their brand of football as they search for their first win of the season against the Jets on Sunday. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/20

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/20

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Previewing the Key Patriots-Broncos Matchups

Tamara Brown is joined by Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar to preview the key matchups to watch for during New England's upcoming game against the Denver Broncos.

David Andrews Receives 2023 Ron Hobson Media "Good Guy" Award

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. David Andrews was also awarded the 2023 Ron Hobson Media "Good Guy" Award.

Myles Bryant 12/20: "It's another opportunity"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/20: "It's important for me to put a full game together"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick on the Denver Broncos: "This is a well-balanced team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Mike Gesicki 12/20: "It's going to be a great atmosphere"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising