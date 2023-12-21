Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

In the drop-back pass game, the Chiefs replaced their two-man schemes with mostly Tampa-2 zone on third downs. The Patriots bunches and stacks aimed to create separation for in-breaking routes weren't as effective, so Zappe had to throw the ball short of the sticks.

As we look at the big picture, there's some truth to defenses taking Zappe and New England lightly. They come out in man coverage and attack the line of scrimmage, and to his credit, Zappe has surprised them by making plays. There's also evidence that the Pats haven't been able to counter the defenses' adjustments effectively, and pressure on the QB is rising as the game progresses this season.

Ultimately, Zappe's future as a starter in this league hinges on his ability to play a complete game. If the Patriots consistently got first-half Zappe for four quarters, he'd have a real case to push for starts next season. However, the inability to keep up with adjusting defenses suggests he is a serviceable backup who can spot-start if your franchise QB is unavailable. With the next test against a beatable Broncos defense, Zappe has another chance to exercise his second-half demons on Christmas Eve.

Here are our keys to victory and key matchups as the Patriots travel to Denver on Sunday night:

Offensive Key - Get Ready for Another Aggressive Defense, Find More Success with Play-Action Game

Getting into the Broncos defense, Denver is not having the time of its life under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph this season.

For those who don't get the reference, Sergio Dipp is a Monday Night Football legend. Before the Patriots beat Arizona, Joseph also famously had this money quote about the Matt Patricia offense as the Cardinals defensive coordinator last year:

"It's like a defensive guy's calling offense. It's how a defensive guy would call offensive plays, right? Let's not turn the ball over, let's get four yards a play, try to burn clock, and that's what they're doing."

Although they played well during their five-game winning streak, the Broncos are 30th in DVOA on defense, ranking dead-last in run defense and 25th against the pass. Joseph comes from an odd front family (3-4), calling an aggressive defense that ranks eighth in blitz rate this season, with a combination of five-man pressures and creeper schemes to heat up quarterbacks.

However, unlike last year's Cardinals, Joseph has played more man coverage and is playing less cover two, with more cover one and quarters. Denver is building their coverage system around two studs in the secondary, CB Patrick Surtain and elite S Justin Simmons, so it makes sense that Joseph trusts his defense to play more man coverage. Still, this defense is extremely vulnerable in a few areas where the Patriots can exploit them on Sunday night.

Statistically, the Broncos have one of the league's worst run defenses. Denver is dead-last in DVOA, yards per carry allowed (5.2), and is 27th in EPA per rush. A big part of that is because the offense has a numbers advantage in the box on 78.4% of run plays against the Broncos defense, the fourth-highest rate in favor of the offense in the NFL this season. But, against the Pats, we'd expect Denver to commit its resources to stop the run like recent opponents.

With the Broncos likely using aggressive front mechanics and heavier boxes to stop the run, the Patriots eventually need to take advantage with their play-action passing game. To get defenses to stop loading the box, New England must make them pay through the air, which they've struggled to do consistently. Among 44 quarterbacks with at least 100 drop-backs, Zappe ranks dead-last in EPA per play (-0.55) off play-action, largely because of pass protection issues.