3 Young Patriots Who Seized Opportunity vs. Chiefs

The Patriots lost to the Chiefs on Sunday, but the injury attrition that befell them in the contest could be even more consequential over the team's final three games. Even without the potentially significant injuries to players like Cole Strange, Hunter Henry and Conor McDermott, opportunities have arisen for some of the younger players on the roster here in December, asNew England will hope to get some more experience that can hopefully be carried over into 2024.

Alex Austin was a surprise starter at cornerback after Shaun Wade was ruled inactive and J.C. Jackson was not available for undisclosed reasons. The blow to their depth left New England with just three cornerbacks, Austin, Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant, available and it provided to be valuable experience for the recently added rookie.

Austin was drafted this spring in the seventh round by the Bills, but was cut at the end of training camp and spent the early part of his year with the Texans. Projected as a smart and versatile cornerback out of Oregon State, Austin played 13 snaps against the Steelers last week before playing 100 percent of the snaps against the Chiefs.

"Personally, I feel like I had a great game, but there's always things to clean up," said Austin following the game. "You're never as good as you think and never as bad, so looking forward to coming in tomorrow and breaking down the film with the coaches and getting my coaching points."

"We all had some good moments, and there are certainly things that we can learn from and do better," said Bill Belchick on Monday when asked to assess Austin's play. "I thought he played competitively."

Austin conceded that he didn't know he was going to get the first start of his career until just before game time.

"I felt ready for the opportunity," said Austin. "I've been grinding for a long time to get this opportunity. I just was blessed enough to be able to get out there and get that start against a great opponent, a great quarterback, a great offense. So, I felt good, and I felt confident to go out there with a group of guys that I'm battling with every day. The veteran guys made things easier for me out there with communication, and it was just fun to build that camaraderie today with the guys."

Last week Austin nearly picked up an interception as he finally got his first game opportunity with the Pats, and this week rookie safety Marte Mapu didn't let his own opportunity go by without cashing in on his first takeaway, delivering a second-quarter interception that set up the Patriots deep in Chiefs territory.