Patriots at Broncos: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Name one Patriots player with the most to prove over these final three games.

The obvious answer is Zappe. Can he show that despite not having the weapons and perhaps protection, he can at least do his job mistake-free and to the point where it's evident he belongs in the NFL. -FK

I'd say Tyquan Thornton. He hasn't done much in his two seasons and at some point he's going to need to show some of the ability that allowed him to become a second-round pick. We need to see some of that soon. -PP

Kyle Dugger. I thought he had his worst game of his Patriots career against the Chiefs: lost on the 48-yard screen and lost in space in zone. Not good. If he wants to get paid this offseason, Dugger needs to be way better than that down the stretch. -EL

Bailey Zappe. He can create a nice little career for himself, even not if as a starter, with solid play through the end of the season. -AF

JuJu Smith-Schuster has a lot to prove over the final three games. He has had a lackluster season outside of the game against the Steelers and has not been the receiver with impressive yards after catch that he was projected to be for the Patriots. Between his health, dropped passes and miss communication, Smith-Schuster hasn't lived up to the hype. -TB

Thornton. As of last week it seemed like Jalen Reagor had surpassed him on the depth chart, and I'm really wondering if he can salvage anything from the 2023 season. Could we see that speed on display? It's been a second forgettable season so far for him. -MD

What are your best and worst memories from all the great Pats-Broncos matchups over the years?

So many on both sides of the question! In Week 1 of 1998 we became the first team to produce a live, streaming video post-game show under the stands in the old Mike High Stadium. The Week 9 game in 2003 when the Patriots took an intentional safety and Lonie Paxton became a New England household name. Those were two of the best memories.

On the sad side, 2015 was a particularly tough season in the Rockies. The Patriots went into Denver at 10-0 but ended up losing in overtime 30-24 due in large part to "Harper's Muff." Chris Harper muffed a punt in the fourth quarter. Denver recovered and came back from a 21-7 deficit to win. That was also the game we thought Rob Gronkowski might be lost for eternity (his knee injury wasn't as bad as the on-field drama looked). Then, the Patriots went to Denver for the AFC Championship where Brady got pummeled. Despite a Gronk herculean effort on the final drive where the Patriots came within 2, Brady looked to Edelman for the 2-point conversion instead of an open Gronk. New England lost, 20-18. -FK

The worst memories were the two AFC title games in 2013 and 2015. The 2015 one was worse because Peyton Manning's injuries prevented him from having the ability to throw and the broncos still dominated with their defense. Two tough losses. -PP

The worst memory is an easy one: the 2005 divisional round loss in Denver. Brady's first playoff loss, and my first memory of Patriots heartbreak. It was a touchback!!!! There aren't a lot of good memories honestly. I'd say the 2013 regular season comeback versus Peyton where Belichick took the wind. The Tebow playoff game was fun, too. -EL

UGH. That AFC Championship game against Peyton Manning that sent the Broncos to the Super Bowl was so annoying. Best memory? Probably smoking the Tim Tebow-led Broncos. -AF