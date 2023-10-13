Unfiltered Roundtable: Raiders threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

The Patriots defense is struggling to produce takeaways and their pass rush took a hit without Matthew Judon last week. Name a player or two on defense you'd like to see step up and produce those kinds of big plays.

Christian Barmore: The pressure doesn't have to result in a sack. Pushing the pocket and disrupting Garoppolo's timing is enough. Josh Uche: Make your speed something the Raiders have to deal with and something Garoppolo will have to worry about. -FK

I feel like Kyle Dugger has been quiet for the most part this season, partly due to the fact that he's been deeper in the secondary than normal. I'd like to see him get closer to the line of scrimmage and perhaps come up with a takeaway to help the cause. Jonathan Jones would be another candidate now that he's back from injury. -PP

Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche, easily. Speaking to him this week, Dugger felt like he's had opportunities to make plays on the ball but didn't, while Uche needs to show he can be a top pass-rusher without Judon getting the attention on the other side. Both players are also in contract year, so even if it doesn't yield wins for the Patriots, it's big for them to put good things on tape heading into free agency next offseason. These guys were supposed to be impact players for this defense who aren't making big plays at the moment. -EL

The combination of Keion White, Jahlani Tavai and Josh Uche need to step up and make plays. If the defense can create more pressure up front it will help the secondary come up with takeaways. Hopefully the addition of J.C. Jackson will provide a boost in the Patriots defense too and rub off on other players to play more aggressive and have a nose for the ball. -TB

Kyle Dugger was a turnover machine last season. I'd love to see a big game from him and personally feel like he was robbed of an interception last week. -AF

I'm with Fred, I think this is a week they'd love to get a quick push from Christian Barmore. A player like him can be key against a quick passer like Jimmy G. I'd love to see him getting into the backfield consistently. This can't be a sit back and two gap kind of game. Barmore and maybe Keion White have to get after it and make plays happen. -MD

Which former Patriots player or coach on the Raiders will have the biggest impact on this game?

Jakobi Meyers. He's where he should be in terms of receiver depth. Adams is the guy teams scheme for and Meyers benefits. -FK

Josh McDaniels understands how Bill Belichick likes to operate and he is the one responsible for figuring out how to game plan against him. He needs to be able to come up with a way to move the ball knowing how Belichick will try to attack his offense. -PP

Sadly, Jakobi Meyers. I was wrong about the Patriots swapping Meyers for Smith-Schuster, and I should've known better. Meyers was a team player on and off the field who you knew worked in this offense with your QB. The Pats were hoping for something more explosive by transitioning to JuJu. Still, they should've been looking to add a big-play receiver alongside Meyers's steadying presence rather than replacing Jakobi—another misstep by this front office. -EL

Former Patriot, Jakobi Meyers will have a huge impact on this game. His ability to create plays for Jimmy G and create separation will not go unnoticed in this game. With the Patriots focus being on taking away the team's best player, DeVante Adams, that opens the door for Meyers to takeover on offense. -TB

Josh McDaniels was able to get out of Mac Jones in his rookie season. Unfortunately, that also gave Josh a close look at his weaknesses. -AF

I think it has to be Josh. He knows this team and has beaten the Patriots both times he's faced them though both games came down to the end/overtime. Mac didn't do much against his defense last year and I think he'll have a similar plan to attack him. -MD

Bonus Question: Best casino game in Las Vegas?

I'm a sucker for roulette but of course I don't partake due to rules! -FK

That one's easy – blackjack – all day every day. -PP

If you aren't playing blackjack, you are doing it wrong. Besides poker, which is a whole other level, blackjack is the only answer. -EL

I've never gambled 😊 -TB

Blackjack!!!! Only game worth playing. -AF