Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

What stands out to you from the Week 2 loss by the Patriots and what lessons do you think the Patriots can take from that first matchup?

Miami got their yards but only 24 points. Tua had a good day (21 of 30, 249 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) but he didn't have his way with the defense. For the Patriots, it was another in what would be a series of slow starts for the offense, not getting into the end zone until the fourth quarter. Clean things up, get the offensive juices flowing early, and New England can hang with Miami. By the way, the Dolphins went on to score 70 points the next week. -FK

The biggest problem in that game in my view was the offensive line. The Patriots should have the same group available as last week and that should allow the pass protection to improve for Mac Jones. -PP

When the Patriots fell to the Dolphins in Week 2, turnovers and lack of offensive efficiency stood out from that first matchup. Of Miami's five wins this season, the 24 points they scored against New England was the lowest point total out of all of their victories. If the Patriots can hold them to just 24 points and be as efficient on offense as they were against the Bills, they have a chance to upset another AFC East team. -TB

If you limit turnovers and mental mistakes, you can hang with Miami. But they must score more than three points in the first half so they aren't playing catch-up like they were the last time. -AF

Tua's average time to throw being 2.08 seconds. You can't let Tua play in rhythm by throwing quickly against soft zone coverage. That's his sweet spot, and they have too many talented skill players who can pick up yards after the catch. Disrupt the timing! It all starts with being physical against their receivers, giving the pass rush time to get home. -EL