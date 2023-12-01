Patriots vs. Chargers: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

The 2-9 Patriots return to Foxborough this weekend to take on the 4-7 Los Angeles Chargers and based on limited glimpses at practice and various reports over the week New England could have a new starting quarterback under center. Last week, a missed field goal cost the Patriots a shot at overtime and sealed a fourth-straight loss and a second time in a row scoring under 10 points. That's bad news when facing talented young quarterback Justin Herbert and a Chargers offense that has the eighth-most points in the NFL. Could Bailey Zappe provide the spark that the offense needs to keep up with Herbert? And how will some key injuries play out for both teams?

Here's how the PU crew sees it all going down!

Early indications are Bailey Zappe will get the start this weekend. What's a formula for success with him at quarterback?

Help him as much as possible with a consistent run game. Keep third down manageable. Get the ball out of his hand quickly. NO TURNOVERS. Easy, right? -Fred Kirsch

The same as the formula was supposed to be with Mac Jones … run the ball, stay out of long yardage situations and protect the football. -Paul Perillo

Keep things simple and lean on Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliot. Use the tight ends as your safety blankets to get comfortable throwing, and see if you can get into a good grove against a bad defense. -Alexandra Francisco

With Bailey Zappe at quarterback, I could see them putting together a similar formula to what they drafted up for him last season when Mac Jones was battling an ankle injury. I think the Patriots can find a good balance of leaning on the rushing attack and scheming up some play-action passes. -Tamara Brown

I'm getting crazy here, let's just let Zappe cook! What do they have to lose? Managing him with a heavy dose of the run and a bunch of screen passes is going to lead to the same results… not a lot of points. Go out there throwing the ball down the field and be aggressive and we'll see what happens. -Mike Dussault

Run game and play action. In his two starts last season, Zappe put up a perfect 158.3 passer rating while averaging over 17 yards per attempt off play-action passes. Now, that hasn't translated to his relief appearances this season. But against a Chargers defense that will allow you to run the ball and has struggled against the pass, I'd ride Rhamondre and Zeke while sequencing in similar play-action concepts that Zappe thrived with as a rookie. -Evan Lazar

What should the Patriots defense be most concerned about with Justin Herbert?

Like all the best QBs, he will throw receivers open and can fit passes into tight windows. That means good coverage won't be enough. It has to be paired with pressure. Allowing Herbert time is the biggest concern. -FK

His ability to extend plays and make throws at all levels of the field. -PP

Limiting big plays, especially if his favorite receiver remains limited in practice. I think Herbert gets a lot of shade he doesn't completely deserve and after only putting 10 points up against Baltimore, with all the negativity around their team as well, I am sure he comes out firing with something to prove. ­-AF

I'm going to keep it simple and just say his ability to throw strikes downfield. Recent games have been cause for concern with the Patriots pass defense and now they're facing the best quarterback that they've seen in weeks. Herbert won't miss the throws that Gardner Minshew, Tommy DeVito or even Sam Howell missed. The Pats can't give up big scoring plays or else it's going to be over quickly. ­-MD