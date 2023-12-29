Patriots at Bills: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo on Sunday to take on the Bills in their final road game of the 2023 season. The Pats are riding a bit of a hot streak, winning two of their last three, while Buffalo has won three in a row, showing a surge toward the postseason though they have yet to officially punch their playoff ticket. Buffalo remains in contention for the AFC East title and a win against New England would set up a winter-take-all finale in Miami against the Dolphins. But the Patriots would like nothing better than to play spoiled to Buffalo's title plans and perhaps even put a serious damper on their chances of even making the playoffs.

These matchups are always interesting, especially with so much still on the line for the Bills, and the Buffalo fanbase will provide one of the most intense football environments in the NFL. Here's how the writers from Patriots Unfiltered see it all going down!

Bailey Zappe's escapability and timely big throws helped get the Pats a win in Denver, will that be enough vs. Buffalo? How can he continue to improve and round out his game?

The Buffalo pressure will be a great test for Zappe. Escaping and making big throws will help but the biggest area of improvement for him is hitting the easy ones. Accuracy on shorter passes is something that can be improved and will lead to not having to rely on the big play or converting on 3rd and long when the defense can get after him. -Fred Kirsch

I love Zappe's ability to improvise and extend plays but I'd like to see him become a little more consistent from play to play and series to series. Seven three-and-outs in Denver is too many to expect to win in Buffalo. Improved accuracy on routine throws will help move the chains. -Paul Perillo

The Zappe conversation to me is two fold: one, he needs to play a complete game. Two, Zappe needs to improve his short-area accuracy to start hitting the layups in this offense. Zappe is living and dying by the deep ball right now, and many of those downfield throws are contested plays where his receivers are making great catches. The Patriots need more easy offense to go from 19 PPG in their last three to a team that can keep up with Josh Allen. -Evan Lazar

Bailey was able to make some big plays, and my hope is that he'll get more comfortable with each game. He's able to pull off some throws while under pressure to keep plays together but I'd love to see it become a little more automatic for him as he builds more chemistry with players like DeMario Douglas, DeVante Parker, the tight ends and even Zeke. -Alexandra Francisco

Looks like we're all on the same page, go with old fashioned "death by a thousand cuts" offense by attacking the short zones against the Buffalo defense, they play the ninth-most zone coverage in the league and the third-most two-high coverages. Get 'em underneath, keep the chains moving and keep Josh Allen off the field. -Mike Dussault

The Patriots defense has spun the dial plenty against Josh Allen, what is the key to containing him and the Bills attack?

Take a look at how the defense has played against most of the top quarterbacks they've faced this season. They've complemented good coverage and mixed looks with controlled pressure. It's been well coached and well executed. Keep it up. -FK

Don't allow Allen to make big plays with his legs. I expect to see more of Mack Wilson, who is playing a bigger role as of late, spying him on a regular basis. -PP

Continuing to fight fire with fire. I loved the game plan for the Patriots the last time around, where they blitzed Allen on over 44% of his drop-backs. Allen is too good when he's not pressured and has clean air space to extend plays. Instead, the Pats went after him, forcing Allen to play sped up. I'd continue blitzing and live with the plays Allen makes to make some of your own. ­-EL

Allen needs to be under constant pressure from the defense. That was the key last game and remains the case on Sunday if they want a similar result. It must start with the defensive line and linebackers and if the secondary can hold up against Diggs and those explosive plays, they're in good shape. -AF