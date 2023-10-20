Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots vs. Bills

How can the Patriots prevent Von Miller and Buffalo's vaunted pass rush from destroying their gameplan?

Establish a run threat and get the ball out of Mac's hand fast. Max protect can help but of course that takes a target away. There's no secret formula. -FK

The best way to contain a pass rush is to avoid falling behind and staying ahead of the chains on early downs. If the Patriots dig a two-score deficit yet again, it will be a long day. -PP

It's going to take time before Von Miller returns to his pre-injury form. He said that himself this week after the Bills ramped him up last week against the Giants. Fingers crossed his feeling sore this week so the Patriots offensive line can try to negate his impact. -AF

That's the million-dollar question. When I look at this matchup, the way this game gets out of hand in Buffalo's favor is if the Bills pass rush starts teeing off on Mac leading to turnovers like we've seen in recent weeks. My solution would be similar to my previous answer. They have to find ways to start faster, run the ball, and keep the offense ahead of the chains. I would seriously try as many jet/end around motions as possible to get the ball outside the tackles, and then run downhill at these new Bills linebackers. Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds aren't walking through that door for Buffalo. Make the backups/new faces pay. -EL

Oh boy, I'm really not sure. This is where the game could really get hairy for the Patriots. Buffalo's pass rush might be the best of all the really good pass rushes the Pats have already played. They have to find a new level of playing together and coordination on the line. The tight end help has to actually help and the handling of interior stunts has to take a dramatic leap forward. A healthy Strange and Onwenu could help but I'm not optimistic either will play. -MD

Pick one Patriot player that a great game from would be a positive sign for the team, win or loss.

Mac is the obvious choice. I'll add in either of the two mentioned above, Pop or Thornton. It would be great if they started proving they can be part of the future for the offense. -FK

I'd love to see Thornton or Douglas explode onto the scene and emerge as potentially important pieces on offense for the Patriots moving forward. -PP

Mac 10. -AF

Rhamondre Stevenson. The bottom line is that the Patriots offense needs the 2022 version of Rhamondre Stevenson to turn this thing around. They need Rhamondre breaking tackles, being a reliable underneath option for Mac, and controlling games on the ground. -EL

Rhamondre. Of everything we've seen this year, he's been my biggest head scratcher. He was productive even with last year's trainwreck offense, I don't get why he can't find a way to get similar production this year. I still believe in him and Zeke, and that they can be a factor. -MD

Bonus Question: Best buffalo wings in New England?

I don't get around the wing circuit like I did in my younger days. I hear Buff's Pub in Newton is still the standard. It certainly was back then. -FK

From my old college days around BU – the Sunset Grill in Allston. Also, Buff's Pub in Newton. Rock solid.-PP

Brickhouse Tavern in Springfield! But if you prefer the "boneless" variety (chicken tenders) then I'd say The Hangar! -AF

Since New England also includes the state of Connecticut, the answer is J. Timothy's in Plainville, CT. Their dirt wings are better than any wing I've had in Buffalo. In Boston, it's Buff's Pub and there isn't a close second. -EL