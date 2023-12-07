Patriots vs. Steelers: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Najee Harris could be limited but the Steelers still have Jaylen Warren. That said, what concerns you more in this game, the Steelers ground game or their passing attack with Trubisky under center?

While he never lived up to his draft status, Trubisky has won games in the NFL. As long as the front seven is healthy, I'm not worried about the Patriots run D. In fact, I love the way guys like Bentley, Tavai, Barmore and Godchaux have been playing. Let's not let Trubisky take advantage of his opportunity under center. -FK

Definitely the passing game, mostly due to the Steelers talented trio of George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth. If Trubisky avoids turnovers and leans on his weapons, the Steelers could have success. But I do not worry about teams trying to run against the Patriots. -PP

Pittsburgh always seems to have some semblance of a running game with a tough offensive line. But the Patriots run defense leads the league in EPA as one of the stoutest run defenses in the NFL. For that reason, I have more concerns about pass defense, mainly keeping Trubisky in the pocket and matching up against Pittsburgh's big three: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth. -EL

The Patriots defense has alleviated any worry that I would have with stopping the Steelers' ground attack. They've been stout all season and I don't see Thursday night being any different. The passing game will likely produce the most tests for this defense with guys like George Pickens and also Trubisky's ability to escape the pocket and scramble is something to keep an eye out for in this game. -TB

I have a lot of faith in the Patriots defense. Especially how they're playing of late, but if Harris is out then my concern is on Warren and the couple of throws the secondary is always liable to give up per game. -AF

It's the passing game that concerns me, even with a backup quarterback like Trubisky. The Pats run defense has been stout, no doubt, but I think their spotty pass rush is a potential flaw that hasn't been exposed the last handful of games, going back to Washington. The coverage was airtight and in sync last week, but I worry if Trubisky has time, he'll make plays in the passing game if the rush can't get to him and finish him off. -MD

If Khalil Mack was a major problem last week how concerned should the Pats be about TJ Watt and how can they prevent him from blowing up the entire gameplan?

Very concerned. There was a day when the Patriots were always able to neutralize an opponent's premier pass rusher. That doesn't seem to be the case at the moment. A combination of talent and communication has made things difficult for whoever the quarterback is and for O'Brien calling plays. -FK

Watt definitely needs some extra attention, but as we saw last week even double teams don't work when they're not executed properly. The guys up front need to be on the same page and be aware of Watt at all times. -PP

Very concerned. Watt is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, and it was disappointing to see Mack take over the game last week. In the past, the Pats would have a plan for a player of Mack or Watt's caliber, whether that's a good scouting report for their tackles or a team-wide approach. With Watt, he typically lines up over the right tackle, so it's a good bounce-back opportunity for Mike Onwenu, who had the most trouble with Mack last week. -EL

Khalil Mack was a huge problem in the backfield last week and to avoid TJ Watt doing what he does best, Bailey Zappe is going to have to be quicker with getting the ball out and be even more disciplined with taking care of the football. The obvious answer is the offensive line will need to have one of the best games all season in terms of protecting Zappe, but he will also need to do his part. -TB

Tough seeing Trent Brown still on the injury report, for sure. Hopefully, he's upgraded from limited participation, but this is an answer I just don't have. The o-line has just not shown enough consistency for me to think they'll be able to overcome not only TJ Watt, but a healthier Cameron Hayward. The Steelers have a legitimately good defense in my opinion, and scoring points won't come easy. -AF