Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Chiefs

Ezekiel Elliott did it all last week against the Steelers, but should the team make more of an effort to involve Kevin Harris and/or JaMychal Hasty?

No reason to turn from Zeke unless there's a sense he's wearing down during the game. The bigger question is, will the offense need to rely on Zeke as much as it did against the Steelers. -FK

I think Elliott is the best option as both a runner and receiver and unless the Patriots have some long drives where he might need a break I would stick with the veteran.

-PP

With four games remaining, it's hard to imagine Elliott playing over 90% of the snaps the rest of the way. So, yes, I'd try to find some early-down carries for Kevin Harris. Harris is a capable between-the-tackles ball carrier. He'll get what's blocked, and finish runs with power, spelling Zeke with 3-5 attempts per game. It would be good to see if Harris can be an RB3 or RB4 next season. -EL

Zeke is playing for another contract, and we've seen him run hard all year. I think he deserves the touches but wouldn't mind seeing Harris or Hasty here and there just to see what you have in certain spots. -AF

I would like to see Harris get a chance. We're in the last four games and it would be nice to know if there's anything there to work with going forward into next season. Right now it seems like he remains a "break glass only in case of emergency" kind of guy, or at least that's how it seems the team views him. Just not sure Hasty is up to speed yet but he has to be taking up a roster spot for a reason, right? -MD

What could the return of DeVante Parker and Demario Douglas mean for the offense?

See the above question. Having more reliable weapons at Zappe's disposal could lead to a more diversified attack and lessen the reliance on Zeke. It could also give Bill O'Brien the tools to adjust to KC's defense and keep them honest. -FK

Obviously they didn't have many options in the passing game in Pittsburgh so having them both available gives Zappe more weapons. Douglas in particular could take advantage of some of the opening underneath I mentioned earlier. -PP

I'm not sure it'll mean much in terms of production. However, the Chiefs defense had issues handling motion at the snap against Buffalo, with the Bills opening passing windows for Josh Allen by pulling defenders away from other receivers gravitating toward the motion. That's where Pop could make an impact. Most importantly, I think we all want to see Douglas develop into a piece moving forward, so it'll be good to have him out there from a player development standpoint. -EL

Hopefully their return will help continue some momentum in the offense – especially if Bailey comes out a little more comfortable throwing the ball this week. -AF

Having Parker back would be nice to bring a presence on the outside, but he's been so up and down this year. Still, he could be due for a big game. Of course we all want Pop back in there to see his continued development. He's one of the offense's few bright spots this season and it would be nice to see him finish the year strong. -MD

The Chiefs have had some offensive issues this season, how can the Patriots defense attack and exploit those issues?

Even when the Chiefs weren't having issues, the Patriots defense has been successful keeping the game manageable against Mahomes. Complementary defense – controlled pressure and various looks in coverage – will makes things just as tough for Mahomes as it has been this season. Perhaps even more. -FK

I think the Patriots secondary will need to give Patrick Mahomes different looks so he doesn't get too comfortable with what he is seeing. The Chiefs problems have mostly been related to catching the ball, so it's hard to go into a game hoping for dropped passes. Look for the secondary to change coverages with some man and zone looks periodically and hope to force a mistake or two. -PP

To me, the issues for Kansas City's offense are that they've become predictable based on down and distance. First down is an RPO down, second down is a shot play down, and third down is Mahomes looking for Kelce. Due to that predictability, defenses are situationally playing a mix of coverages to take away those tendencies: man coverage on first down, split-safety zone on second down, and then third down becomes more strategic based on the situation. Overall, the Chiefs don't have much else that's consistent besides Kelce and Mahomes's magic. -EL

I think the Patriots defense poses a really solid threat to the spread, at the very least. I totally trust the pass rush and d-line to hold strong and put a lot of pressure on Patrick Mahomes, but it's up to the secondary to really step up this week. Stick with the coverage plan until the play is over, for sure, because everyone knows the quarterback can make something out of nothing. -AF