Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Nov 22 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 26 - 10:40 AM

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 11/23: Midseason Review, Giants Preview, 1-on-1 with Rhamondre Stevenson

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered preview this weekend’s matchup between the Patriots and Giants.

Nov 24, 2023 at 10:04 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
WK12-2023-UnfilteredRoundtablePDC

The 2-8 Patriots are back and off the bye, looking to break a three-game losing streak against the New York Giants, a 3-8 team that is coming off a big divisional win over the Commanders. With just 48 hours to go until kickoff, the Patriots starting quarterback situation remains uncertain, as head coach Bill Belichick offered earlier in the week that he was telling everyone on the roster to be ready. What tweaks might Belichick make as the team looks to capture some momentum over their final seven games? Will Mac Jones remain the team's starter? There are plenty of questions that need answering as post-Thanksgiving football gets underway.

Here's how the Patriots Unfiltered team sees things shaking out!

The Patriots had the bye week to do some self-evaluation, what changes would you like to see against the Giants?

At this point the Patriots are what they are. Of course, at 2-8, everyone needs to play better but there are some who are playing as good as they can and that might be the unfortunate truth. -Fred Kirsch

I would make every effort to get as many young players involved in the game plan on both sides of the ball in order to gain more information about them moving forward. Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, Keion White, Marte Mapu, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi … get them all as much experience as possible. -Paul Perillo

Offensively, I'd like to see them build on their recent success running the ball and make that the focal point. The Pats are third in rush EPA since Week 6. Run the ball and incorporate play-action/RPO off the run to stay on schedule. On defense, I'd like to see them let Josh Uche get back to hunting opposing quarterbacks. He's been too focused on containing rather than sacks this season. Let him cook! -Evan Lazar

I like what the guys are saying, seeing more of the young guys like Thornton and Mapu top my list but I also think we'll see the team lean even more heavily into their running game. It's the only part of the offense that looks like it's getting better at this point and I think Stevenson and Elliott should continue to see a ton of carries and targets. -Mike Dussault

No matter who is under center, what should the expectations be for the Patriots starting quarterback this weekend?

For the record, I disagree with the decision to take Mac Jones out of the game for the final drive in Germany with the game on the line. There might be information I'm not privy to that contributed to the decision but on the face of it, I would have given Mac that chance. That said, I'm guessing Mac will be the starter on Sunday but with a very short leash. It should be made clear to him that will be the case. How he deals with that pressure will be up to him. Bailey Zappe will be the back-up. The expectation for both Jones and Zappe will, as Coach Belichick said, to be ready to go. -FK

The quarterback needs to avoid turning the ball over and do a better job of hanging in the pocket to make plays, regardless of who it is. -PP

Manage the game. We can't expect the Pats QBs to win these games anymore, so manage the game, don't turn the ball over, and when the layups present themselves, make the easy throws. I'm not expecting much here. -EL

Just don't give the game away. I think we're back to that baseline. I wish I could hope for more, like taking the plays that are there, but we're starting with baby steps after the Colts game. -MD

Name one under-utilized Patriots player you'd like to see get a bunch of playing time over the last seven games.

Everyone's been seeing time these days but let's see more Keion White on all three downs. -FK

I'd like to see Mapu get some reps as a true linebacker instead of playing back at safety. The idea of a young, athletic player with the ability to make plays in the passing game at that position intrigues me. -PP

I'll stick with Uche. He's been getting his typical playing time, but the Pats pass-rusher is at his best when they give him free rein to go deep into his bag of pass rush moves. I get he wants to improve as an edge setter, but they need finishers on defense, and he's their best option without Judon. -EL

Give me more Mapu, and honestly, I don't even care if it is at safety. There's something intriguing about him still, despite a quiet rookie season. I'd love to see him in the mix more often with Dugger and Peppers. -MD

Related Links

Which player's return to the lineup would provide the biggest boost – Trent Brown, J.C. Jackson or Ja'Whaun Bentley?

The defense has been holding its own despite the losses and time on the field. That's not to say Bentley and Jackson won't be additive to the efforts but adding Brown back to the offensive line is huge in every sense of the word. -FK

Probably Trent Brown assuming he's healthy enough to play at a higher level. The offensive line has certainly had its share of struggles without him. -PP

In this matchup, I'll say Bentley. The Giants have one blue chip player on offense and that's Saquon Barkley. They need to prevent Barkley, who had rushes of 36 and 31 yards last week, from hitting explosive runs. The Pats run defense did well without Bentley last week, but I'd like to see the Pats LB back. He has also had a good season as an interior blitzer, which they could use to help bolster the pass rush. -EL

I'm with Evan here, I think Bentley was an underrated missing piece against the Colts and one who I think might've made a play or two that could've made a difference in the game. Especially against Barkley, the Patriots will need their leader and tone setter in the middle. -MD

We're just past the halfway point of the NFL season, who do you project playing in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas?

49ers and Ravens. -FK

Still a long way to go but I'll go with Baltimore and San Francisco. -PP

I'm taking Niners-Chiefs again. Although a team with a better quarterback could emerge in the NFC (Philly, Dallas), I trust those two teams the most to win in different ways to get through their respective conferences. I believe this is the year that Shanahan finally gets the Lombardi. -EL

Losing Mark Andrews is a major blow to the Ravens, I still think Mahomes-Kelce remains the most dangerous combination in the conference. I think it's a repeat of Super Bowl 54 – Chiefs vs. 49ers. -MD

Bonus Question: What is your favorite thing about New York?

Sauerkraut on hot dogs. -FK

Lots to choose from in New York … too bad the Giants play in Jersey. I'll go with seeing a play on Broadway … and the fact that the bars stay open all hours of the night. -PP

Ordering a pastrami sandwich on rye with matzo ball soup at Katz's deli. -EL

New York City at night, especially around Christmas is just really cool. -MD

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered preview this weekend's matchup in Frankfurt, Germany between the Patriots and Colts.
news

Patriots vs. Commanders: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview - Analyzing Key Matchups, Strategies, and Factors

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered preview this weekend's matchup between the Patriots and Commanders.
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered offer their thoughts and perspectives on the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots vs. Bills

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered offer their thoughts and perspectives on the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Raiders threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered offer their thoughts on the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Saints threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered break down the key players and factors for the Patriots Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats ride out of Dallas with a win?

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered examine the key factors that will decide the Patriots Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Patriots hit the road to take on Jets

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered examine the key factors that will decide the Patriots Week 3 game against the Jets.
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Dolphins AFC East Showdown

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered examine the key factors that will decide the Patriots Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered weigh in on the key factors that will decide the Patriots opening matchup against the Eagles.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

The writers of Patriots.com preview the Patriots' regular season finale as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/24: "I think practice is important for every player"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Thanksgiving: Stuffing or Dressing?

We asked Patriots players about a popular Thanksgiving side dish.

Robert Kraft, Patriots Players and Alumni Deliver Thanksgiving Baskets to Families in Need

The New England Patriots Foundation and Goodwill teamed up for the 30th consecutive year to distribute 200 Thanksgiving-themed baskets to families in need at the Goodwill headquarters in Boston on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Robert Kraft, Patriots alumni and players, including David Andrews, Joe Cardona and Ezekiel Elliott, and others, personally delivered the baskets to families' cars.

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Giants defense on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jabrill Peppers: "I'm excited about playing the Giants"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Matthew Slater on Thanksgiving: "I love Mac and Cheese"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising