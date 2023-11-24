Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

No matter who is under center, what should the expectations be for the Patriots starting quarterback this weekend?

For the record, I disagree with the decision to take Mac Jones out of the game for the final drive in Germany with the game on the line. There might be information I'm not privy to that contributed to the decision but on the face of it, I would have given Mac that chance. That said, I'm guessing Mac will be the starter on Sunday but with a very short leash. It should be made clear to him that will be the case. How he deals with that pressure will be up to him. Bailey Zappe will be the back-up. The expectation for both Jones and Zappe will, as Coach Belichick said, to be ready to go. -FK

The quarterback needs to avoid turning the ball over and do a better job of hanging in the pocket to make plays, regardless of who it is. -PP

Manage the game. We can't expect the Pats QBs to win these games anymore, so manage the game, don't turn the ball over, and when the layups present themselves, make the easy throws. I'm not expecting much here. -EL

Just don't give the game away. I think we're back to that baseline. I wish I could hope for more, like taking the plays that are there, but we're starting with baby steps after the Colts game. -MD

Name one under-utilized Patriots player you'd like to see get a bunch of playing time over the last seven games.

Everyone's been seeing time these days but let's see more Keion White on all three downs. -FK

I'd like to see Mapu get some reps as a true linebacker instead of playing back at safety. The idea of a young, athletic player with the ability to make plays in the passing game at that position intrigues me. -PP

I'll stick with Uche. He's been getting his typical playing time, but the Pats pass-rusher is at his best when they give him free rein to go deep into his bag of pass rush moves. I get he wants to improve as an edge setter, but they need finishers on defense, and he's their best option without Judon. -EL