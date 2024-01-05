Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

With snow in the forecast, Trevor Siemian starting for the Jets and really only draft slot status on the line, what kind of game are you expecting Sunday?

The players hear the rumors circulating. It's Bill Belichick, the GOAT of coaches. It's the last game of the season. IT'S THE JETS. Snow be damned. 50-0 Patriots. -Fred Kirsch

I'm expecting something similar to every other Patriots game this season – low scoring with turnovers mixed in. Since the Jets turn it over more than anybody in the league, I'm expecting most of the mistakes to be made by the visitors. -Paul Perillo

I anticipate a few turnovers and a lot of running the ball from both teams. ­-Alexandra Francisco

I'm expecting a Patriots team playing for pride and possibly their head coach as well. Although it doesn't absolve them of the bigger picture, this Patriots team has competed hard down the stretch, and I expect them to play for fun and each other in one last Belichick butt kicking of the Jets. I really see the Patriots winning big in this spot. -Evan Lazar

I think the Patriots will go out with another strong effort as they play for their leaders, their coach and pride. That should be enough for them to get a season-capping win in a low-scoring affair. -Mike Dussault

Name one Patriot on offense and defense that could set a positive tone for 2024 with a performance vs. New York to build off.

Let's go with Keion White on defense. A dominant performance for the rookie gets us that much more excited about the prospects of the defense going forward. Same reasoning behind Pop Douglas. Imagine packages with him and Marcus Jones on the field at the same time. -FK

The first guy I think about on offense is DeMario Douglas, but I feel like he's already established himself heading into 2024. So instead I'll go with Kevin Harris. Harris has shown flashes of ability the past two weeks and I'd like to see him emerge as a solid backup to Rhamondre Stevenson heading into next season. On defense Keion White is another player who shows flashes of athleticism. Maybe this is the week he puts those flashes together for a full game. -PP

I think DeMario Douglas is an easy answer after already securing more receptions than any other rookie receiver under Bill Belichick, but I would love to see a great game from Mike Onwenu that seals the deal on the team signing him for next year and showing they've learned from prior mistakes of letting offensive lineman walk. As for the defense, I'll go with Christian Barmore, a young star in the making who is still under contract for next season. -AF

Offensively, I'll go with the rookie linemen. Sidy Sow has been building on positive performances with more experience at right guard, and I liked what I saw in limited reps for Jake Andrews at left guard. I'd like to see those two have opportunities and good games against a great Jets front. On defense, day-two rookies Keion White and Marte Mapu have emerged as well. Hopefully, they're also building toward making the year-two leaps. -EL