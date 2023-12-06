Analysis: Who Will Step Up at Running Back for the Patriots Without Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Steelers?

Veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott will take on most of the workload. Elliott had a season-high 21 touches for 92 scrimmage yards, with Stevenson leaving last week's game vs. the Chargers early. Elliott has run hard as a Patriot, averaging 2.5 yards after contact on his 112 attempts. The veteran has also been an effective screen back, making a slick one-handed catch before breaking multiple tackles to gain 23 yards on a slip screen last week.

However, Elliott's work in pass protection needs to improve with a larger role. He allowed a season-high three quarterback pressures in the loss to Los Angeles, including a critical mental error where safety Derwin James was unblocked for a fourth-down sack. With more snaps coming in the passing game, Elliott needs to be better as a pass protector.

Behind the former Cowboys and Ohio State star, the Patriots have WR/RB Ty Montgomery and RB JaMycal Hasty on the 53-man roster. Hasty has been inactive for every game since he was claimed on waivers in mid-November, while Montgomery only has three rush attempts this season. The Pats other option is elevating second-year RB Kevin Harris, who has yet to be elevated this season.

Harris showed some flashes as a power back in limited opportunities as a rookie. In a two-week stretch where he got 13 carries last season, Harris broke seven tackles and flashed his power on a 14-yard touchdown run against Arizona. With the team viewing Hasty and Montgomery as top special teams contributors, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Patriots elevate Harris to back up Elliott on Thursday night.