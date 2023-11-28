My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

The Patriots will be wearing custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign. The causes chosen reflect the Patriots passions off the field -- whether they have personal ties to the cause or want to use their platform to bring awareness to one. Check out the full list of the Patriots causes below.
COACHES
BILL BELICHICK | Supporting Bill Belichick Foundation
BRIAN BELICHICK | Supporting Camp Harborview
V'ANGELO BENTLEY | Supporting Golden Opportunity Foundation, Inc.
DEMARCUS COVINGTON | Supporting Black Activists in US History
JOE HOUSTON | Supporting Tour De Pier
JOE JUDGE | Supporting Joe Andruzzi Foundation
JOE KIM | Supporting Joshua Tree Behavioral Health Center
EVAN ROTHSTEIN | Supporting Cause - Pregnancy and Infant Loss
PLAYERS
DAVID ANDREWS | Supporting Catch A Dream
BRYCE BARINGER | Supporting Mike Sadler Foundation
CHRISTIAN BARMORE | Supporting National Multiple Sclerosis Society
BREON BORDERS | Supporting BMT Predators
KENDRICK BOURNE | Supporting The Bourne Blessed Foundation
PHARAOH BROWN | Supporting Windrush Farm
TRENT BROWN | Supporting TB77 Cares, The Black Cowboy Museum
MYLES BRYANT | Supporting Song for Charlie
MALIK CUNNINGHAM | Supporting Cause: Youth Education
CODY DAVIS | Supporting Boston Children's Hospital Trust
DEMARIO DOUGLAS | Supporting 4bb charity
LAWRENCE GUY | Supporting Guy Family Foundation and Waise NICU at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
HUNTER HENRY | Supporting International Justice Mission
JONATHAN JONES | Supporting Play Like A Girl
MATTHEW JUDON | Supporting American Cancer Society and Silence the Shame
VEDERIAN LOWE | Supporting Shriners Children Hospital
TY MONTGOMERY | Supporting My 10 Percent
CALVIN MUNSON | Supporting Epilepsy Foundation
MICHAEL ONWENU | Supporting Team Impact
JEREMIAH PHARMS | Supporting Phamily Foundation
JALEN REAGOR | Supporting Black Men Heal
CHAD RYLAND | Supporting Lebanon County Christian Ministries
BRENDEN SCHOOLER | Supporting Cause - Cancer Awareness
MATTHEW SLATER | Supporting International Justice Mission (IJM)
COLE STRANGE | Supporting The Cole Strange Foundation
JAHLANI TAVAI | Supporting Rebuilding Maui
JOSH UCHE | Supporting UNICEF Nigeria
SHAUN WADE | Supporting KyleCares!
MACK WILSON SR. | Supporting Kulture City
BAILEY ZAPPE | Supporting Boys & Girls Club of Victoria Texas
STAFF
ROSS ANDLER | Supporting National Alliance on Mental Illness
MATISSE BAUMANN | Supporting Project Goal
MACKENZIE BLISS | Supporting Samaritans, Inc.
CHELSI BOIARDI | Supporting The Myositis Association
DANI CALLAHAN | Supporting Women's Sports Foundation
STEVE CARGILE | Supporting Youth Education
LINDSEY CUNNIFF | Supporting American Liver Foundation
DWIGHT DARIAN | Supporting Alzheimer's Association
GEOFFREY DION | Supporting Tourism Cares
CHRIS DOLAN | Supporting Dana Farber Cancer Institute
ROBYN GLASER | Supporting Put Me In!
JARED LEWIS | MSCPA-ANGELL
KRISTEN MIGUEL | Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
PRESTON ROGERS | Hunter's Harvest