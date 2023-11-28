Official website of the New England Patriots

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

On December 3rd, the Patriots will wear custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign.

Nov 27, 2023 at 07:20 PM
image (5)

The Patriots will be wearing custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign. The causes chosen reflect the Patriots passions off the field -- whether they have personal ties to the cause or want to use their platform to bring awareness to one. Check out the full list of the Patriots causes below.

COACHES

BILL BELICHICK | Supporting Bill Belichick Foundation

BRIAN BELICHICK | Supporting Camp Harborview

V'ANGELO BENTLEY | Supporting Golden Opportunity Foundation, Inc.

DEMARCUS COVINGTON | Supporting Black Activists in US History

JOE HOUSTON | Supporting Tour De Pier

JOE JUDGE | Supporting Joe Andruzzi Foundation

JOE KIM | Supporting Joshua Tree Behavioral Health Center

EVAN ROTHSTEIN | Supporting Cause - Pregnancy and Infant Loss

PLAYERS

DAVID ANDREWS | Supporting Catch A Dream

BRYCE BARINGER | Supporting Mike Sadler Foundation

CHRISTIAN BARMORE | Supporting National Multiple Sclerosis Society

BREON BORDERS | Supporting BMT Predators

KENDRICK BOURNE | Supporting The Bourne Blessed Foundation

PHARAOH BROWN | Supporting Windrush Farm

TRENT BROWN | Supporting TB77 Cares, The Black Cowboy Museum

Myles Bryant's cleats supporting Song for Charlie.
Carolyn Mooney
Myles Bryant's cleats supporting Song for Charlie.

MYLES BRYANT | Supporting Song for Charlie

MALIK CUNNINGHAM | Supporting Cause: Youth Education

CODY DAVIS | Supporting Boston Children's Hospital Trust

DEMARIO DOUGLAS | Supporting 4bb charity

LAWRENCE GUY | Supporting Guy Family Foundation and Waise NICU at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

HUNTER HENRY | Supporting International Justice Mission

JONATHAN JONES | Supporting Play Like A Girl

MATTHEW JUDON | Supporting American Cancer Society and Silence the Shame

VEDERIAN LOWE | Supporting Shriners Children Hospital

TY MONTGOMERY | Supporting My 10 Percent

CALVIN MUNSON | Supporting Epilepsy Foundation

MICHAEL ONWENU | Supporting Team Impact

JEREMIAH PHARMS | Supporting Phamily Foundation

JALEN REAGOR | Supporting Black Men Heal

CHAD RYLAND | Supporting Lebanon County Christian Ministries

BRENDEN SCHOOLER | Supporting Cause - Cancer Awareness

MATTHEW SLATER | Supporting International Justice Mission (IJM)

Cole Strange's cleats supporting the Cole Strange Foundation.
Carolyn Mooney
Cole Strange's cleats supporting the Cole Strange Foundation.

COLE STRANGE | Supporting The Cole Strange Foundation

JAHLANI TAVAI | Supporting Rebuilding Maui

Josh Uche's cleats supporting UNICEF Nigeria.
Carolyn Mooney
Josh Uche's cleats supporting UNICEF Nigeria.

JOSH UCHE | Supporting UNICEF Nigeria

SHAUN WADE | Supporting KyleCares!

MACK WILSON SR. | Supporting Kulture City

BAILEY ZAPPE | Supporting Boys & Girls Club of Victoria Texas

STAFF

ROSS ANDLER | Supporting National Alliance on Mental Illness

MATISSE BAUMANN | Supporting Project Goal

MACKENZIE BLISS | Supporting Samaritans, Inc.

CHELSI BOIARDI | Supporting The Myositis Association

DANI CALLAHAN | Supporting Women's Sports Foundation

STEVE CARGILE | Supporting Youth Education

LINDSEY CUNNIFF | Supporting American Liver Foundation

DWIGHT DARIAN | Supporting Alzheimer's Association

GEOFFREY DION | Supporting Tourism Cares

CHRIS DOLAN | Supporting Dana Farber Cancer Institute

ROBYN GLASER | Supporting Put Me In!

JARED LEWIS | MSCPA-ANGELL

KRISTEN MIGUEL | Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary

PRESTON ROGERS | Hunter's Harvest

