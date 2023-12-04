Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

Coincidentally, support for Team Impact already exists in the Patriots' locker room.

Current teammate Josh Uche, who came to New England from the same draft class at Michigan, honored Prout last year for My Cause My Cleats and the two since reconnected at Team Impact's fundraising gala last spring.

But the ties run much deeper than that, going back to 2011 when Team Impact first launched. Dan Kraft, son of Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, was one of its co-founders.

Before either Onwenu or Uche made it to the NFL, they were giving back to a cause dear to the team that drafted them both. Years later, Onwenu continues to shine a light on Team Impact, and wore the non-profits' colors on his custom cleats during the Patriots game Sunday against the Chargers.

"It gave me a different perspective, meeting someone in a different circumstance with that set of challenges," Onwenu said. "But you see that kid, and how grateful they are for the experience and how happier they are to feel included by other people – especially these athletes and football players that got close to him. It's always one of those things where I think about kids, and even the simplest things can make a huge difference in their day, and that's what Team Impact does."