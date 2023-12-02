Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

Growing up in Lyndhurst, Ohio, an eastern suburb of Cleveland, Brown was used to life in a city. Visiting Utah for the first time blew his mind, and he fell in love with the mountains, so he and his wife escaped to this home to reset.

There, he developed his appreciation for the outdoors and saw what it did for his mental health. But his fifth season in the NFL was approaching, and eventually, it was time to get back to Houston.

He wasn't necessarily looking for another outlet, but a friend invited him and his wife to their horse ranch. As he came to find out, whether it's in the mountains of Utah or a horse ranch in Texas, it grounded him.

"Being in Utah and being up in the mountains snowboarding and stuff, my wife and I would just go out in the morning and hit the slopes and it was peaceful and away from the past-faced world," Brown said.

"But we weren't going to the ranch for that. I honestly was going there because I wanted to be like Walker, Texas Ranger – I thought I was going to be this cowboy, riding, pulling out a little BB gun and stuff like that. But ultimately, it ended up being very grounding and therapeutic."

Aside from his wife, Brown wasn't to talk to others about what he was going through. Traditional therapy was never an idea he was comfortable with, and just calling up a stranger on the phone wasn't for him.

Finding something he loved to do that required his unwavering attention was therapy in its own right.

"It's a bond. It's chemistry," Brown said. "Horses, they'll buck you off if your energy and their energy isn't matching. It can be bad for you. You take it seriously. The focus that it took, and the energy and chemistry, I think it was more therapeutic for me because it allowed me to get away from everything else in the world. You have to take the time to slow down and build a bond with this animal."

Slowing down in nature was exactly what helped him find the balance he was seeking.