Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Nov 30 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 03 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

Analysis: Coach Belichick on Bailey Zappe's Progress, Patriots Rule Two Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chargers

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

PRO Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1, Jabrill Peppers' journey to the NFL

One-on-One with David Andrews

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

The Journey: Jabrill Peppers

Patriots This Week 12/1: Giants Recap, Previewing the Chargers

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

Patriots vs. Chargers: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Bailey Zappe 11/30: "I try to prepare every week like I'm the starter"

Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown found an outlet to deal with his mental health while riding horses. For My Cause My Cleats this year, it inspired the reason he's supporting Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation in North Andover.

Dec 02, 2023 at 02:02 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Pharaoh Brown.MyCauseMyCleats. Windrush Farm
Eric J. Adler

It takes a lot for Pharaoh Brown to feel small.

But as he learned his first time riding, even at 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds, he has nothing on a half-ton horse.

"Horses are super smart, super intuitive, so it was a humbling experience," the New England Patriots tight end said of his first time horseback riding.

"I'm a bigger guy, I'm used to going out on Sundays and trying to impose my will on opposing teams. Being in the position where now, I'm dealing with a horse that I'm looking up to that's massive and super strong, and it could impose its will on me at any moment."

For Brown, that new experience couldn't have come at a better time.

He'd been going through the motions for years, bouncing between three NFL teams in as many seasons, trying to catch on in the league, get healthy, and support his growing family. All the while, he internalized everything, but one offseason it started to surface.

"Everybody is different, but everybody is dealing with the same things in some aspects," Brown said. "We're always moving fast, we're always busy, but we're never taking the time to reflect. For me, life was moving so quickly and I was just holding all this energy in and going with the flow. It didn't stop, you know?"

Brown caught himself slipping up when he told his wife he had to leave town for a football camp he'd scheduled. He booked a flight, and arrived at the airport, only to get a text message as he arrived and realize the camp wasn't for another month.

"I never thought it was an issue for me. You hear people talking about mental health, but until it happens to you, you don't realize what you're dealing with," Brown said.

"My brain just wasn't clicking, and I'm usually a sharp guy. I was overemotional and started crying a week later, and that's when we realized I was going through some things. I shared it with my wife. We just started doing yoga and meditating. We went to our house hidden in the Mountains of Utah – being out in nature and just finding places to give us peace."

Growing up in Lyndhurst, Ohio, an eastern suburb of Cleveland, Brown was used to life in a city. Visiting Utah for the first time blew his mind, and he fell in love with the mountains, so he and his wife escaped to this home to reset.

There, he developed his appreciation for the outdoors and saw what it did for his mental health. But his fifth season in the NFL was approaching, and eventually, it was time to get back to Houston.

He wasn't necessarily looking for another outlet, but a friend invited him and his wife to their horse ranch. As he came to find out, whether it's in the mountains of Utah or a horse ranch in Texas, it grounded him.

"Being in Utah and being up in the mountains snowboarding and stuff, my wife and I would just go out in the morning and hit the slopes and it was peaceful and away from the past-faced world," Brown said.

"But we weren't going to the ranch for that. I honestly was going there because I wanted to be like Walker, Texas Ranger – I thought I was going to be this cowboy, riding, pulling out a little BB gun and stuff like that. But ultimately, it ended up being very grounding and therapeutic."

Aside from his wife, Brown wasn't to talk to others about what he was going through. Traditional therapy was never an idea he was comfortable with, and just calling up a stranger on the phone wasn't for him.

Finding something he loved to do that required his unwavering attention was therapy in its own right.

"It's a bond. It's chemistry," Brown said. "Horses, they'll buck you off if your energy and their energy isn't matching. It can be bad for you. You take it seriously. The focus that it took, and the energy and chemistry, I think it was more therapeutic for me because it allowed me to get away from everything else in the world. You have to take the time to slow down and build a bond with this animal."

Slowing down in nature was exactly what helped him find the balance he was seeking.

As he continued to ponder this over time, he realized the importance of not only doing what you love, but being around the people who love and support you. Life moves too quickly for those who are just racing to get through the next thing.

Related Links

Brown figured he couldn't be alone in this, and for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative this year, he wanted to shine a light on other modalities of therapy.

"That modality was beneficial for me in helping," Brown said, referring to riding horses, but not limiting that. "You're able to get away. I think not all mental health issues can be cured with medicine. The pressures of life, everybody deals with it, and the best thing I found that helps me is to just get away. That could be a hike, it could be just connecting to nature, wherever you can be in your own space."

His custom clears on Sunday, in the Patriots matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, will tribute Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation in North Andover, Mass.

Brown set out to find a local non-profit doing his kind of work in New England and found the cause, not realizing the organization's late founder, Marjorie Kittredge, was named a Patriots Foundation Community MVP in 2009.

Since 1964, the farm has provided assisted services for children and adults facing physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges through therapeutic riding, unmounted programs, and other horse-related activities. Today, it's a leading therapeutic riding center in the United States and has hosted equestrian events for the Special Olympics for decades.

"I picked Windrush Farm because it was a local charity," Brown said. "It brings me peace, and when I saw they helped those individuals, that was a plus. It's woman-owned and women-founded. I grew up with all women in the house and a single parent, so I always love to support that. Those were some of the things that stood out to me."

Learn more about Windrush Farm here.

See all of the Patriots causes being supported at Patriots.com/mycausemycleats.

Related Content

news

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

Since the day he stepped foot on the islands to play college football, Hawaii has embraced Jahlani Tavai as their own. In the aftermath of the wildfires that devastated Maui, the New England Patriots linebacker is using his platform through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative to pay it back to Hawaii.
news

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

Through his platform with the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant will support Song For Charlie -- a non-profit started in memory of his late friend Charlie.
news

Cole Strange didn't end up joining the military, but through his foundation and My Cause My Cleats, he's giving back to those who served

There was a time when New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange believed he might join the military after college, but his dream of making it to the NFL came true. For My Cause My Cleats, he's paying tribute to those who did serve.
news

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

"I wanted to do something that kind of resonated with my culture and where I'm from. I wanted to give a shoutout to the culture that helped get me here in the first place, and figured UNICEF Nigeria was something my family would be proud of."
news

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

The New England Patriots celebrated a 30-year collaboration with the Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Boston, and players gave back on their own, helping local families put food on the table this Thanksgiving.
news

Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

The Patriots are on their bye week, but Jonathan Jones is not one to slow down. The last two weeks have served as a great example of why New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was honored at the 2023 Legends Ball for all he does in the community
news

Get to know Alexa Pano, the first LPGA golfer sponsored by an NFL team

After earning her first win on the LPGA Tour, Titleist caught up with New England Patriots sponsored golfer Alexa Pano for a day-in-the-life video.
news

Salute To Service: Patriots celebrate Veterans Day with Operation Shower, pickleball tournaments, a visit to Ramstein Air Force Base and more

The New England Patriots didn't celebrate Veterans Day in the United States this year, but before, during, and after their trip to Germany, they still found ways to give back to members of our military.
news

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

The New England Patriots are invested in growing American Football in Germany through the NFL's Global Markets Program. In the week leading up to their 2023 Frankfurt Game, fans of the team reassured that the DACH region has already invested in them.
news

New England sports legends, Patriots Players among autograph guests for CardVault's upcoming card show at Gillette Stadium

Boston College legend Doug Flutie, fellow New England alums LaGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis, and current Patriots veterans Matthew Slater and Jalen Mills are among those slated to sign autographs as fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts take over Gillette Stadium this weekend.
news

As Patriots host Colts in Germany, Robert Kraft's first conversation with Sebastian Vollmer comes full circle

Led by Sebastian Vollmer and Markus Kuhn, two former New England players turned broadcasters, the Patriots organically planted a flag in Germany – their new home away from home.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham to the Active Roster

Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Players Favorite Classic Arcade Game?

We polled Patriots players on what classic arcade game was their favorite. Some of the answers may surprise you.

My Cause My Cleats: Pharaoh Brown on Supporting Windrush Farm

Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown discusses his support of Windrush Farm on My Cause My Cleats.

The Journey: Jabrill Peppers

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Jabrill Peppers as he started playing flag football, then to his high school varsity team, and now all the way to playing as a defensive back in the NFL for the New England Patriots.

Patriots This Week 12/1: Giants Recap, Previewing the Chargers

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the New York Giants and preview the Patriots week thirteen matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1, Jabrill Peppers' journey to the NFL

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we hear from a candid and reflective captain David Andrews.  We follow the path of one of the most impressive Patriots this season, Jabrill Peppers, and his journey to the NFL. Plus, Bill Belichick spotlights an explosive Chargers offense on the Belestrator, and re-live the most memorable Patriots-Chargers game of all time, the 2006 AFC divisional playoff game! All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-One with David Andrews

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots center David Andrews to ask how the team is making improvements. Andrews also speaks to how his teammates look up to him.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising