Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

However, the Patriots lost all six games Zappe entered as a non-starter. The Pats quarterback only completed 56.6% of his throws for 5.8 yards per attempt. Zappe's expected points added per drop-back drops to -0.40 with a CPOE of -11.7. So, here lies the question: with a full week of practice reps and a game plan catered to his strengths, will Zappe be better than he has been in his four relief appearances this season?

Obviously, it's comparing a small sample size of two games against a 16th-ranked Browns and 27th-ranked Lions defense by DVOA to a similarly small six-game sample coming off the bench. But the numbers suggest that Zappe fares better as the starter heading into the game.

"That's one of the hardest parts about it, but there's no excuses, You've gotta be ready," Zappe said of entering mid-game last week. "I'm sure that there is a difference. But, for me, like I said, as cliche as it sounds, I try to do it every week. Long hours, here early, stay late. It really doesn't change my mindset whether I'm starting or the backup," he added on Thursday.

The other angle we'll analyze is the type of plays that O'Brien calls for the second-year QB. Last week, Zappe registered the third-lowest air yards per pass attempt in a game since the 2016 season (1.1 yards, min. ten attempts). Zappe threw seven screen passes and four play-action passes, so only four of his 15 plays were traditional drop-backs. For comparison, Jones had ten straight drop-backs in 22 plays.

Based on O'Brien's play-calling, it appeared that the Pats offensive coordinator had little faith in Zappe throwing the ball downfield, particularly vs. a blitz-heavy Giants defense. Zappe also gave O'Brien little reason to trust him throwing downfield. His longest pass in terms of air yards was intercepted at 16.4 yards, while he was 0-of-3 on passes over five air yards.

With the Patriots potentially preparing him as the starter this week, how much input would Zappe have in the game plan for Sunday's game?

"Every week, I always watch film, and if there's a play that I see that beats that certain defense, I always throw my two cents in. Whether they put it in there or not, that's their decision, and I don't think this week is any different," Zappe told Patriots.com.

If they allow Zappe to be more aggressive, most of those downfield throws, like last season, will probably be of play-action. Among quarterbacks with at least 25 play-action drop-backs, Zappe led the NFL in both yards per attempt (17.2) and passer rating (158.3) in 2022. We went more in-depth on the Patriots potential offense in our gameplan preview here.

The main storylines for Sunday's expected start for Zappe will be about how the entire team performs with a new starting quarterback and, of course, if the Patriots beat the Chargers. Still, evaluating his future on the roster, how he plays individually, and the offense O'Brien plans for Zappe will tell us a lot about his future, even as a serviceable backup in New England.

We are a long way from cutdown day, when the Patriots waived the second-year quarterback following a rocky preseason, to potentially starting this week, which Zappe reflected on briefly on Thursday.

"It's been crazy. There have been a lot of talks with [Matthew] Slater and [the coaches]. It's part of the journey. I guess everyone says it part of your book, its a chapter, or whatever you want to say. But it's been fun," the Pats quarterback said.