Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Nov 30 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 03 - 10:40 AM

Bailey Zappe 11/30: "I try to prepare every week like I'm the starter"

Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

The second-year quarterback spoke to reporters inside the Patriots locker with all signs pointing to Zappe getting the start against the Chargers. 

Nov 30, 2023 at 05:49 PM

After appearing only in relief this season, the Patriots are reportedly preparing quarterback Bailey Zappe to start Sunday's game against the Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

Although head coach Bill Belichick wouldn't publicly disclose his starting quarterback on Wednesday, Zappe reportedly took most of the first-team reps at practice over the last two days, while other reports indicate the Patriots are prepping him as the starter this week.

The move to Zappe comes on the heels of third-year quarterback Mac Jones's recent struggles. Jones, a 2021 first-round pick who quarterbacked the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie, has seen his play slowly decline from the start of the 2022 season until hitting rock bottom. The Alabama product has been benched in four different games this season, including a late fourth-quarter benching in a loss to the Colts in Week 10, followed by Zappe replacing the once-promising quarterback at halftime of a 10-7 loss to the Giants last week.

In four relief appearances, Zappe's performance has not necessarily incited the team to turn to the 2022 fourth-rounder. Instead, it's more about how rough Jones's recent performance has been, with the team needing to go down a different path while Mac could use the mental break.

zappe-adler-wm-tb
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Related Links

On Thursday, Zappe spoke to reporters inside the Patriots locker room about his mindset as he prepares to potentially start against the Chargers on Sunday. Zappe declined to say he will start on Sunday, deferring those questions to Coach Belichick.

"Nothing set in stone. I'm just taking it day by day. Treating every rep I get in practice like it's a game rep and just preparing like I do every other week," Zappe said. "It's cliche to say it, but I try to prepare every week like I'm the starter as far as watching film, studying the plays, and getting with the guys. For me, this week is not any different."

In two starts last season, Zappe put up impressive numbers while leading the Patriots to wins over the Browns and Lions. As a starter, Zappe completed 74.5% of his passes for 9.0 yards per attempt, an excellent +0.23 expected points added per drop-back, and a completion percentage over exception of +4.6%. Zappe's EPA per play as a starter ranked fifth in the NFL last season.

Table inside Article
Bailey Zappe (Last Two Seasons) As Starter In Relief
Comp Pct. 74.5% 56.5%
Pass YPA 9.0 5.8
EPA/Drop-Back +0.23 -0.40
CPOE +4.6% -11.7

However, the Patriots lost all six games Zappe entered as a non-starter. The Pats quarterback only completed 56.6% of his throws for 5.8 yards per attempt. Zappe's expected points added per drop-back drops to -0.40 with a CPOE of -11.7. So, here lies the question: with a full week of practice reps and a game plan catered to his strengths, will Zappe be better than he has been in his four relief appearances this season?

Obviously, it's comparing a small sample size of two games against a 16th-ranked Browns and 27th-ranked Lions defense by DVOA to a similarly small six-game sample coming off the bench. But the numbers suggest that Zappe fares better as the starter heading into the game.

"That's one of the hardest parts about it, but there's no excuses, You've gotta be ready," Zappe said of entering mid-game last week. "I'm sure that there is a difference. But, for me, like I said, as cliche as it sounds, I try to do it every week. Long hours, here early, stay late. It really doesn't change my mindset whether I'm starting or the backup," he added on Thursday.

The other angle we'll analyze is the type of plays that O'Brien calls for the second-year QB. Last week, Zappe registered the third-lowest air yards per pass attempt in a game since the 2016 season (1.1 yards, min. ten attempts). Zappe threw seven screen passes and four play-action passes, so only four of his 15 plays were traditional drop-backs. For comparison, Jones had ten straight drop-backs in 22 plays.

Based on O'Brien's play-calling, it appeared that the Pats offensive coordinator had little faith in Zappe throwing the ball downfield, particularly vs. a blitz-heavy Giants defense. Zappe also gave O'Brien little reason to trust him throwing downfield. His longest pass in terms of air yards was intercepted at 16.4 yards, while he was 0-of-3 on passes over five air yards.

With the Patriots potentially preparing him as the starter this week, how much input would Zappe have in the game plan for Sunday's game?

"Every week, I always watch film, and if there's a play that I see that beats that certain defense, I always throw my two cents in. Whether they put it in there or not, that's their decision, and I don't think this week is any different," Zappe told Patriots.com.

If they allow Zappe to be more aggressive, most of those downfield throws, like last season, will probably be of play-action. Among quarterbacks with at least 25 play-action drop-backs, Zappe led the NFL in both yards per attempt (17.2) and passer rating (158.3) in 2022. We went more in-depth on the Patriots potential offense in our gameplan preview here.

The main storylines for Sunday's expected start for Zappe will be about how the entire team performs with a new starting quarterback and, of course, if the Patriots beat the Chargers. Still, evaluating his future on the roster, how he plays individually, and the offense O'Brien plans for Zappe will tell us a lot about his future, even as a serviceable backup in New England.

We are a long way from cutdown day, when the Patriots waived the second-year quarterback following a rocky preseason, to potentially starting this week, which Zappe reflected on briefly on Thursday.

"It's been crazy. There have been a lot of talks with [Matthew] Slater and [the coaches]. It's part of the journey. I guess everyone says it part of your book, its a chapter, or whatever you want to say. But it's been fun," the Pats quarterback said.

The Patriots have one more day of practice this week before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Bailey-Zappe-Headshot

Bailey Zappe

#4 QB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Western Kentucky

Related Content

news

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

A collection of former Patriots are finalists for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

With the possibility that the second-year quarterback could get the start, here are some theories on offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's possible game plan.
news

Harrison, Wilfork among 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Two Patriots greats are among the 25 semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
news

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

After watching the offense struggle for 11 weeks, it's time for Bill Belichick to go with Bailey Zappe.
news

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the Patriots currently holding the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, here's an initial look at the upcoming draft class.
news

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Although the Patriots offense needs a clear leader to get everyone on the same page, the defense continues to keep New England in games. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

The Patriots had an opportunity late in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, but fell to a disappointing 2-9 with a loss on Sunday. 
news

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Here's our instant analysis following the Patriots loss to the Giants.
news

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

The Patriots will get a boost with three key veterans returning to the lineup for Sunday's road tilt against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

With a decision looming for the Patriots at quarterback, has backup Bailey Zappe shown enough to start against the Giants on Sunday?
news

Analysis: Patriots Release QB Will Grier, Sign OT Conor McDermott to Active Roster for Sunday's Game vs. Giants

The Patriots are down to two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, with uncertainty still about who will start vs. the Giants on Sunday. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bailey Zappe 11/30: "I try to prepare every week like I'm the starter"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Belestrator: Breaking down Chargers Playmakers Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down ​Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen on this episode of the Belestrator.

Army-Navy Luncheon Recap

Check in with the Army and Navy during a special luncheon in advance of the 124th game in this series, being played at Gillette Stadium on December 9, 2023.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the LA Chargers

Watch as Tamara Brown sits down with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar to look at all the key matchups heading into the Patriots game against the Chargers.  Plus, x-factors, potential storylines and more.

David Andrews 11/30: "It takes all eleven guys"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 11/30: "Consistently fighting every single down"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising