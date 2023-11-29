Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

Nov 29, 2023 at 04:39 PM
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots (2-9) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2023

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-9)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
RB Ty Montgomery II, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews, Foot
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
LB Chris Board, Back
WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder
OT Trent Brown, Ankle / Chest
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Thigh
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
SpT Matthew Slater, Ankle
G Sidy Sow, Ankle
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-7)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Keenan Allen, Quadricep
OLB Khalil Mack, Not Injury Related - Rest
TE Nick Vannett, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G/T Zack Bailey, Back
T Trey Pipkins III, Wrist
T Rashawn Slater, Back
S JT Woods, Illness

FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Gerald Everett, Shoulder
WR Quentin Johnston, Ribs/Finger
LB Eric Kendricks, Knee
LB Kenneth Murray Jr., Shoulder
DL Otito Ogbonnia, Knee

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

