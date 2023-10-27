Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

Like the Dolphins, the Patriots will build motion into their running game. Above, Bourne mimics an end around with "orbit" motion, which forces the play-side edge defender to respect the outside run and gets the linebacker level to bump over a gap, opening an easier rushing path through the middle of the defense for RB Rhamondre Stevenson.

"I did that a lot in college at Liberty, especially my last year we did a lot of motion. Probably every play," rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas said. "Motion can be like just to see if the defense is in man or zone, and then that can help us run our play. In certain plays, it can help me get leverage on a defender."

During his weekly media availability, we asked O'Brien about the uptick in motion for the Patriots offense over the last two weeks. According to the Pats OC, how often the Pats motion will be dictated by their game plan each week. But it's hard to argue with the results.

"Anything that we do is definitely week to week. How does that affect the defenses that we're going against, and how does that affect us? How does it affect us relative to what we're trying to get done," O'Brien told Patriots.com. "Every week is a different game, a different opponent. So we have to assess, okay, what's the best way to go against these guys, and make that determination early in the week and then practice it. There's a lot that goes into all that. It's definitely week to week."

"We're going to do what's best for our offense to try to move the ball weekly, whatever that might be. Might be no motion. Might be motion. Some defenses it doesn't affect at all. Other defenses, it does affect them."

From a defensive perspective, the Patriots will be challenged this week by the team that popularized the motions that O'Brien has installed this season. Although he has been on the injury report this week, Hill (hip) told reporters on Thursday that he'll play on Sunday. Over the years, when healthy, veteran CB Jonathan Jones has been tasked with covering Hill.

"I think it's a good scheme. Offenses that put guys in motion make it a little bit harder to press guys, and it gets them into their route quicker. Speeds up their timing," Jones told me. "I think it's a good concept and just something we have to adapt to. A lot of teams throughout the league are picking up on it, and it'll continue to catch on."

"They're getting a running start. It's not necessarily how the CFL is to where they can run vertically five yards back, but they're able to get a start horizontally, now they make you expand, and once the ball is snapped, now they're getting vertical," Pats defensive back Myles Bryant added. "It's just a matter of them trying to get the defense moving. They use it to get defenses on their heels, and now that they're doing it and running routes out of it, it's pretty unique."

On both sides of the ball, Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will feature two of the most motion-heavy offenses in the NFL. The Patriots are catching on to the fad to create more horizontal space in the defense for their quick-hitting passing game, while it's also making it easier for receivers to separate against man coverage and open holes in the running game.

As for the Dolphins, McDaniel continues to feature heavy amounts of motion with complementary plays off their staple concepts when receivers have a running start. Clearly, it's something that the Patriots defense is preparing for all week heading into Sunday's matchup.