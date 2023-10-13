Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 12 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 15 - 01:40 PM

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/8

Patriots Defense Focusing on Forcing More Turnovers Starting This Week in the Desert 

The Patriots defense is hoping to take the next step by forcing more turnovers when they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders this weekend. 

Oct 13, 2023 at 06:00 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers (5).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers (5).

The struggles for the Patriots offense have external voices wondering about the defense's mindset heading into Sunday's road showdown with the Raiders in Las Vegas.

It's human nature to think that a Patriots defense, which is a respectable 13th in expected points added and 12th in DVOA, would start pointing fingers at the offense; hey, can we get a little help here? The Pats assistant coaches acknowledged earlier this week that stuff like that happens, but defensive play-caller Steve Belichick had a good perspective on how the coaches respond to that line of thinking.

"I was kind of brought up by my dad and my grandpa," Belichick said. "Like, 'Get your [expletive] together yourself.' Like, don't be worried about the rest of the people in the room. If you just worry about yourself and do what you need to do and lead people in the way of doing what you need to do better and stuff like that."

"There's always corrections that you can improve on if you're hard on yourself and you have a standard to yourself."

Although their side of the ball isn't the team's biggest problem, the Patriots defense is focusing on what it can correct about themselves, and that's forcing more turnovers than the two takeaways they have through five games. Statistically, they're an above-average defense, but it's very uncharacteristic of a Belichick defense to force so few turnovers.

Last season, the Patriots were tied for the second-most takeaways in the NFL with 30 and had the same number the year before, which was tied for the third-most in the NFL. In 2022, the Pats also scored a league-high seven defensive touchdowns, while the team was a +77 in points off turnovers differential. This season, New England is a -45 in the points off turnovers stat, mostly because opponents have scored four defensive touchdowns against the Patriots.

The Patriots defense also set the offense up for 11 drives on the opponent's side of the field by forcing turnovers, resulting in three offensive touchdowns and four field goals last season. The Pats are tied for the fewest such drives this season with just one (Week 1 vs. Eagles).

As much as it's primarily on the offense to score more points, the defense could make life easier on the offense by putting Mac Jones and company on more short fields. That's not to point fingers at a defense performing relatively well, but the bottom line is that Belichick built this roster to play complimentary football with the defense feeding the offense.

Patriots safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers lamented about missed opportunities to create turnovers in the first five weeks. Speaking to Patriots.com, Dugger said he should've had a takeaway on four specific plays, including a close call last week when the refs ruled he didn't catch a low pass that would've been an interception.

As a follow-up, I asked Dugger if he felt like playing further from the line of scrimmage has contributed to fewer turnovers for the Pats safety. In 2022, Dugger had four takeaways with three defensive touchdowns. This season, Dugger has played significantly more snaps at free safety as the defense tries to replace franchise icon Devin McCourty, but Dugger didn't believe that a slightly different role was the cause for making fewer plays on the ball.

Peppers also echoed that there were big plays to be made that the Patriots narrowly missed, adding that the turnovers will come "in bunches" once they get their hands on a few.

"We haven't gotten enough of them. But we don't want guys to start forcing the issue then we start lacking in other areas. Turnovers usually come in bunches. Once they start coming, it'll be a repeating thing," Peppers said. "You can't abandon the scheme. Go try to make a play, and then they hit a play where you are supposed to be. We all know we need to generate more turnovers. That's a big deal in winning and losing in this league."

"There have definitely been opportunities. Off the top of my head, the pick where I just broke it up against the Eagles, punched the ball out against Breece Hall, but they recovered it in their own territory. Should've had a tip [pass] last week," Peppers said. "I think [Kyle] Dugger had a pick during the game, but they got on the ball and did a good job so that we couldn't challenge it. There's definitely been some opportunities out there."

Along with the two safeties, the Patriots also re-acquired CB J.C. Jackson last week, hoping that "Mr. INT" will contribute to the pile of turnovers that are hopefully coming for this defense soon. Jackson played half the defensive snaps (36) in his first game back with the team since leaving in free agency following the 2021 season, and his teammates are happy to have him back.

"To have [Jackson] back has been good. Just to have him in the building. He's happy to be back, and we are happy to have him back," cornerback Jonathan Jones said with a big smile.

"Just being opportunistic. Not pushing, not being too aggressive. A lot of times, that is when you give up plays that you don't want to give up. But just taking advantage of those opportunities and making those plays when they are available," Jones added about forcing more turnovers.

Following two unprecedented blowout losses, the Patriots are searching for ways to turn the tide in all phases of their football team. Although most of the attention is understandably on the offense's struggles, the defense is still working to improve. When you compare a 13th-ranked defense to a 32nd-ranked offense in EPA, it's natural to put the losses on the offense. But all 53 players and the entire coaching staff is pulling on the rope a little harder.

The Patriots defense is mostly holding up its end of the bargain, but the next step is making more game-changing plays by forcing turnovers starting this Sunday against the Raiders.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Here are several ways the Patriots can try to get their season back on track in Las Vegas on Sunday. 
news

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

The Patriots offensive coordinator spoke to reporters on Tuesday where, among other things, O'Brien confirmed that QB Mac Jones will start vs. Raiders. 
news

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

The Patriots are struggling and Bill Belichick is looking to make changes, but where does he start?
news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots fans are restless with the team's 1-4 start and looking for answers, both immediate and long-term.
news

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

The Patriots are "starting all over" after two consecutive losses, with everyone asking the same question: how did we get here on offense?
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

The Patriots have lost back-to-back games following a disappointing loss to the Saints at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots CBs J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones Officially Active for Sunday's Game vs. Saints 

After losing rookie Christian Gonzalez to injury last week, the Patriots secondary will get a much-needed boost with the return of Jackson and Jones at cornerback. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

The Patriots need to turn the page quickly to get back on track against New Orleans. Here are keys to victory and five key matchups in Sunday's contest. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Activate OL Riley Reiff, Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms in a Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. Saints

The Patriots offensive line could get a boost with a projected starter returning to the lineup after a four-week absence.
news

Analysis: Ten Patriots Listed As Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints, Including CB Jonathan Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots have a lengthy injury report with multiple moving parts expected heading into Sunday's home contest with New Orleans. 
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Saints threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered break down the key players and factors for the Patriots Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Defense Focusing on Forcing More Turnovers Starting This Week in the Desert 

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Saints Recap, Raiders Preview, Adrian Phillips 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots loss against the New Orleans Saints and look ahead to the Week 6 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jabrill Peppers 10/12: "We are going to make the necessary corrections"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Raiders offensive weapons Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jonathan Jones 10/12: "Going to be an exciting matchup"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 10/12: "Love the opportunity to go out there and compete"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Adrian Phillips

Adrian Phillips sits down with Tamara Brown to talk about his joy being a parent. Adrian also talks about what it's like having JC Jackson back in Foxborough.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising