Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

The Patriots and their next opponent went in two different directions organizationally at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

At 2-6, the Patriots reportedly listened to trade offers for their younger assets heading toward unrestricted free agency on expiring rookie deals. The trade piece that received the most interest, per reports, was fourth-year pass-rusher Josh Uche. Uche is in the final year of his rookie contract and is viewed in New England as a situational player. Although he's had great pass-rushing production, the 2020 second-rounder has played roughly 37% of the defensive snaps over the last two seasons when healthy, almost exclusively on passing downs.

Along with Uche, some also speculated that the Patriots would listen to offers for the remaining contributors from their 2020 draft class, safety Kyle Dugger and offensive lineman Mike Onwenu. Instead, the Pats stood pat, hanging onto all their pending free agents, which included potential veteran trade targets TE Hunter Henry, RB Ezekiel Elliott, and others.

As for the Commanders, who would currently pick six spots after the Patriots (5th) in the 2024 NFL Draft at 3-5, they were the big sellers of deadline day. Washington head coach Ron Rivera dealt their two starting edge rushers, former second-overall pick Chase Young and 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat, for 2024 second-round and third-round draft picks.

With an expensive defensive line that includes Pro Bowl tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne on lucrative contracts, the Commanders are playing the long game with their roster to add draft assets and take a new approach defensively since loading up on the D-Line wasn't yielding results. Despite having blue-chippers on the defensive line, Washington's defense is 31st in scoring and 26th in DVOA, so the Commanders brass broke up their defensive core.

Only time will tell who benefits more from their deadline decisions: the Patriots patience or the Commanders ripping the band-aid off a failing roster. It's also fair to say that New England's trade chips wouldn't have received the returns that Washington's did, which is likely why the Pats hung on to their players rather than deal them for day-three draft capital. If Young and Sweat went for day-two picks, what realistically would the Patriots get for Uche?

Nevertheless, before we get into Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium, the top decision-makers at 1 Patriot Place need to answer one question: what do you hope to get out of the rest of the season? Publicly, they'd probably answer that they believe in this roster and think they can get back into the playoff race. But that doesn't seem very rational.

Realistically, the goal in the final nine games of the season should be to get as definitive of an answer as possible about players on the current roster, with big decisions looming for this team's future next spring. Starting at quarterback, the Patriots need to decide on Mac Jones's fifth-year option in the 2024 offseason, so having a clear answer on whether he will be worth a projected $23.25 million in the 2025 season is item number one. Two, they have to decide which, if any, of their pending free agents they plan on keeping, mainly potential building blocks like the ones mentioned from the 2020 draft.

Lastly, with injuries to wide receivers Kendrick Bourne (IR) and DeVante Parker (concussion) forcing their hand, it's time to turn the offense over to their young receivers. Second-year WR Tyquan Thornton and rookie wideout Kayshon Boutte were healthy scratches last week, with sixth-round rookie Demario Douglas as the only young pass-catcher carving out a role. The same goes for rookies Keion White, Marte Mapu, and Sidy Sow at their respective positions.

Whether it comes at the expense of winning or not, the final nine games for the Patriots this season are now about talent evaluation as we look ahead to 2024 and beyond. For those making personnel decisions, at least for now, who is a part of this team's future and who isn't? This is the time to learn in real games what they have before they turn over the roster again.