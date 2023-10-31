With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

"We have to coach that better, design that better. The first third down of the game, we aren't spaced properly. I take ownership of that. I have to coach that better. It was a third-and-12 against Miami with a good pass rush, and we weren't spaced properly there."

"I say this every week, but there's such a small margin for error in the National Football League, and it comes down to five or six plays in each phase of the game. If you don't make them, you're not going to win, and we're not making them right now," the Pats OC concluded.

The offense will look for consistency in the final nine games without their leading receiver, Kendrick Bourne, who suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday's loss. Bourne was on-pace for a career season heading into unrestricted free agency next spring, averaging a career-best 50.8 receiving yards, while he was one touchdown shy of a new career-high (4) just eight games into the season—obviously, a tough blow for the player and team.

"Injuries are tough. I'm not going to sugarcoat it. Everybody always says next man up. I mean, that's the way it is. Of course, that's the way it is. There's no other choice. Kendrick brought a lot of energy, a lot of juice to this offense, and really attacked every day," said O'Brien. "The next guy has to step up and fill that role, and it'll probably be several guys. I don't know who those guys will be right now. It comes down to the practice field. It really does. It's a big week for the receivers."

Among the candidates to replace Bourne, and in the shorter term, potentially veteran DeVante Parker, who also left Sunday's game with a head injury, is second-year WR Tyquan Thornton and rookie wideout Kayshon Boutte. Thornton, the 50th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was a healthy inactive along with Boutte against the Dolphins.

Although they haven't played much, Thornton due to injury, and Boutte because he was the sixth receiver on the depth chart, O'Brien remains confident in their NFL futures.

Starting with Thornton, the slender burner with 4.28 speed could bring a downfield threat to an offense that, as we laid out earlier, is missing a deep passing game.

"Tyquan has really worked hard. He was injured. I think injuries have been something in his brief career that has held him back a little bit. When you get injured, and you're out for as long as he has been, through no fault of his own, but because you've missed time, it's hard to get back into the lineup right away," O'Brien explained. "There's other guys that have been playing. There's a depth chart. But I do believe that he has worked at it, and he's a guy that has a lot of skills that we look for in a receiver. Let's see what happens as we head into the second half of the season."

As for Boutte, the Pats offensive coordinator said that the rookie has been very coachable in his first season with the team and is working hard behind the scenes to get on the field.

"He's out there every day. I've always said that, for a rookie receiver, it's a very difficult transition, especially on the perimeter. In college football, you aren't always seeing the same type of coverages that you do in professional football. It's just the way it is. Sometimes, the transition is a little bit tougher and takes a little bit longer, but Kayshon [Boutte] has worked really hard and shown glimpses of what he can be. I believe he has a good future," O'Brien added on Boutte.

Due to both injury and ineffectiveness from their more experienced options, the time is now for the Patriots to allow their young receivers to at least attempt to add explosiveness to the offense. Thornton has excellent straight-line speed that does show up on film, while Boutte flashed in the preseason as a catch-and-run threat.

The Patriots are where they are record-wise. Their offense ranks tied for 29th in producing 20-plus yard pass plays, and it's time to evaluate players on their roster for future seasons. Could either Boutte or Thornton be a piece to build with moving forward? We won't know unless the coaching staff gives them an opportunity to play in games.