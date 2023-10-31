Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 31 - 02:00 PM | Wed Nov 01 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins 

After Further Review: Why Couldn't the Patriots Offense Carry Over Recent Success in Sunday's Loss vs. the Dolphins?

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Coach Belichick on WEEI 10/30: "We couldn't make enough plays in critical situations"

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We have to try to put ourselves in a better position"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Patriots at Dolphins Highlights | NFL Week 8

Fourth-down TD! Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score

Chad Ryland's 38-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to seven points in third quarter

Tua Tagovailoa Fumble is Recovered by Anfernee Jennings

Mac Jones couldn't be more accurate on 14-yard dart to DeVante Parker

Keion White engulfs Ahmed for authoritative 8-yard TFL

Kyle Dugger sacks Tagovailoa for 6-yard loss via blitz

Mac Jones' 24-yard TD strike to Bourne opens scoring in Patriots-Dolphins

Kyle Dugger intercepts Tua Tagovailoa

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

With the news breaking that WR Kendrick Bourne is reportedly out  for the season, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte could get an opportunity to play. 

Oct 31, 2023 at 04:08 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

With the Patriots coming off a disappointing loss in Miami last week, the buzzword for the offense as they try to dig themselves out of a hole is consistency.

At 2-6, those on the outside looking in are writing their obituaries about the Patriots, and some external voices may question what the point is in trying to turn things around. But that's not the mentality New England's coaching staff or players will be taking for their upcoming game against the Commanders. Instead, the focus is consistently executing like they did against Buffalo.

With that said, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien didn't sugarcoat the offense's performance through eight games during his video conference with reporters on Tuesday.

"It hasn't been what we want it to be," O'Brien said of the offense's production. "It's been very inconsistent. There's been glimpses of, hey, this is good. This is what it can be. This is the rhythm that we need to get into. These are the plays that are well executed, well coached, well designed, and then there are other things that aren't as good, and so it's very, very inconsistent. We have to try to make it more consistent. There's a lot of football season left."

Along with his thoughts on the ups and downs, O'Brien also answered questions about the passing game's struggles creating explosive plays and how the group will move on without wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who unfortunately suffered a season-ending torn ACL last week.

Starting with the missed opportunities on deep passes, quarterback Mac Jones hasn't completed a pass over 20 air yards in over three weeks. The last time Jones connected on a deep throw was in the first quarter in a Week 5 loss to the Saints. Since then, Mac is 0-of-3 on 20-plus air-yard throws, including going a full game vs. the Bills without a deep attempt. This season, Jones is 4-of-23 on deep throws, the lowest completion rate among 31 qualified quarterbacks (17.4%).

Although throwing deep isn't everything, generating explosive plays is critical to scoring points. If the Patriots don't start getting defenses to respect the deep ball, opponents will start sitting on short throws to limit yards after catch, which happened against the Dolphins at times.

According to O'Brien, Jones only attempting one deep pass wasn't due to a lack of trying, as the Pats offensive play-caller dialed up several plays intended to target downfield receivers on Sunday. However, only one was attempted, as the execution wasn't sharp.

"We have to continue to try to get the ball down the field. We did do that on Miami. Even though the ball wasn't thrown down the field, there were plays that were called that had elements of downfield throws in it, and, you know, something else happened on the play. It's the coaching, it's the design, it's the execution. Everything goes into it, and we have to do a better job."

"At the end of the day, we didn't make many of those plays. To be really clear with you, like Bill [Belichick] said after the game, we have to coach it better, detail it up better, and maybe we have to have better plays. Then, the players have to execute it better. We all have to do better, really," O'Brien said.

In football, it's usually never one player or thing that prevents the offense from executing a play correctly. However, and this is strictly our opinion, it seemed like the quarterback passed up some open opportunities to push the ball downfield in last Sunday's loss.

For example, the Patriots wanted to take a shot into the end zone on the first possession of the second half. Following a fumble recovery at the Miami 19-yard line, O'Brien called a play with intersecting crossing routes from the high red zone. With enough time to get his eyes downfield, Jones appears sped up on the play and misses an open DeVante Parker running across the field from left to right. Instead, Mac decides to throw the check down. After a sack on third down, the Pats would only get a field goal out of a drive that started in the opponent's red zone.

The other issue with the downfield passing game, per O'Brien, was route spacing. The Pats offensive coordinator pointed directly to the first third down of the game, where the downfield options for the quarterback were too close together for Mac to attempt a throw past the sticks.

Related Links

"We have to coach that better, design that better. The first third down of the game, we aren't spaced properly. I take ownership of that. I have to coach that better. It was a third-and-12 against Miami with a good pass rush, and we weren't spaced properly there."

"I say this every week, but there's such a small margin for error in the National Football League, and it comes down to five or six plays in each phase of the game. If you don't make them, you're not going to win, and we're not making them right now," the Pats OC concluded.

The offense will look for consistency in the final nine games without their leading receiver, Kendrick Bourne, who suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday's loss. Bourne was on-pace for a career season heading into unrestricted free agency next spring, averaging a career-best 50.8 receiving yards, while he was one touchdown shy of a new career-high (4) just eight games into the season—obviously, a tough blow for the player and team.

"Injuries are tough. I'm not going to sugarcoat it. Everybody always says next man up. I mean, that's the way it is. Of course, that's the way it is. There's no other choice. Kendrick brought a lot of energy, a lot of juice to this offense, and really attacked every day," said O'Brien. "The next guy has to step up and fill that role, and it'll probably be several guys. I don't know who those guys will be right now. It comes down to the practice field. It really does. It's a big week for the receivers."

Among the candidates to replace Bourne, and in the shorter term, potentially veteran DeVante Parker, who also left Sunday's game with a head injury, is second-year WR Tyquan Thornton and rookie wideout Kayshon Boutte. Thornton, the 50th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was a healthy inactive along with Boutte against the Dolphins.

Although they haven't played much, Thornton due to injury, and Boutte because he was the sixth receiver on the depth chart, O'Brien remains confident in their NFL futures.

Starting with Thornton, the slender burner with 4.28 speed could bring a downfield threat to an offense that, as we laid out earlier, is missing a deep passing game.

"Tyquan has really worked hard. He was injured. I think injuries have been something in his brief career that has held him back a little bit. When you get injured, and you're out for as long as he has been, through no fault of his own, but because you've missed time, it's hard to get back into the lineup right away," O'Brien explained. "There's other guys that have been playing. There's a depth chart. But I do believe that he has worked at it, and he's a guy that has a lot of skills that we look for in a receiver. Let's see what happens as we head into the second half of the season."

As for Boutte, the Pats offensive coordinator said that the rookie has been very coachable in his first season with the team and is working hard behind the scenes to get on the field.

"He's out there every day. I've always said that, for a rookie receiver, it's a very difficult transition, especially on the perimeter. In college football, you aren't always seeing the same type of coverages that you do in professional football. It's just the way it is. Sometimes, the transition is a little bit tougher and takes a little bit longer, but Kayshon [Boutte] has worked really hard and shown glimpses of what he can be. I believe he has a good future," O'Brien added on Boutte.

Due to both injury and ineffectiveness from their more experienced options, the time is now for the Patriots to allow their young receivers to at least attempt to add explosiveness to the offense. Thornton has excellent straight-line speed that does show up on film, while Boutte flashed in the preseason as a catch-and-run threat.

The Patriots are where they are record-wise. Their offense ranks tied for 29th in producing 20-plus yard pass plays, and it's time to evaluate players on their roster for future seasons. Could either Boutte or Thornton be a piece to build with moving forward? We won't know unless the coaching staff gives them an opportunity to play in games.

New England needs a next-man-up mentality offensively, so it's time to let all the kids play.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

With more than a dozen potential free agents the Patriots need to identify which ones will be part of the future.
news

After Further Review: Why Couldn't the Patriots Offense Carry Over Recent Success in Sunday's Loss vs. the Dolphins?

The Patriots offense was coming off a season-high 29 points in an upset win over the Bill last week, so why didn't that translate to more success in Miami on Sunday?
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

After building some momentum in a win against Buffalo last week, the Patriots couldn't find enough winning plays to upset the Dolphins on Sunday. 
news

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Here's instant analysis of the Patriots disappointing loss in Miami to the Dolphins.
news

Inactive Analysis: JuJu Smith-Schuster Returns, Tyquan Thornton Inactive as Patriots Ready for Showdown With Dolphins

Something had to give with seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster. Smith-Schuster returns after a two-game absence, with Thornton being the odd man out.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

How can the Patriots build off the momentum from an upset win over the Bills to make it two-straight when they visit the Dolphins on Sunday?
news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Josh Uche, Vederian Lowe to Out and Elevate Conor McDermott for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins 

With his name reportedly in trade rumors, the Patriots ruled out Uche (ankle/toe) for Sunday's game in Miami. Plus, McDermott is up from the practice squad to provide depth at offensive tackle. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

The Patriots defense could get a boost on the edge with rookie Keion White (concussion) and pass-rusher Josh Uche (ankle/toe) potentially returning to the lineup on Sunday. Plus, a look at the wide receiver and offensive line outlook. 
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered offer their thoughts and perspectives on the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

With the two teams set to meet again this week in Miami, the Patriots and Dolphins offenses are adopting this scheme that's taking over the NFL. 
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones Focused on 'Build[ing] Off Momentum' Following Win Over the Bills

The Patriots quarterback spoke to reporters on Wednesday about how the offense can build off their season-high 29 points last week against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

After Further Review: Why Couldn't the Patriots Offense Carry Over Recent Success in Sunday's Loss vs. the Dolphins?

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/30

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins 

Go behind-the-scenes of the Patriots Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins in this edition of Sights and Sounds.

Cam Achord on his coaching points 10/31: "Make sure we're clean"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Brian Belichick 10/31: "Trying to take it day by day"

Patriots ​safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Bill O'Brien 10/31: "There's a lot of football left"

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Kyle Dugger 10/30: "Trying to do everything we can to get better"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Mike Onwenu 10/30: "It's a long season" 

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu addresses the media on Monday, October 30, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising