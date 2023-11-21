How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Official website of the New England Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.

Nov 21, 2023 at 01:35 PM
New England Patriots
WEEK 12 · Sun 11/26 · 1:00 PM EST

Giants

New York Giants

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

FOX / WFXT
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
METLIFE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Kenny Albert will handle play-by-play duties with Jonathan Vilma as the color analyst. Shannon Spake will provide analysis from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Fran Morison and directed by Bryan Lilley.

Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (FREE - Local Market Only)

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 225 (NYG) | SiriusXM: 380 (NE), 823 (NYG)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2023 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Stadium. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by DraftKings: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

