Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 22 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Do Your Life: Josh McDaniels

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Broncos

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/19: 'There's no need to press the panic button'

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

What Went Wrong: Offensive inefficiencies

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

Broncos vs. Patriots highlights | Week 6

Denver Broncos Postgame Quotes 10/18

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Denver Broncos

Jonathan Jones intercepts the Drew Lock pass vs. Denver Broncos

Pats trick-play alert! Edelman executes double pass to perfection

Belestrator: Coaching against the Broncos versatile offensive weapons

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots and Broncos finally square off

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Unfiltered Notebook 10/22: Newton aims to get offense back on track

Oct 22, 2020 at 05:40 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Cam-Newton-EJA (1)
Eric J. Adler

With back-to-back practices under his belt, Cam Newton spoke with the media on Thursday as the Patriots closed in on a full healthy week of preparation for the San Francisco 49ers.

"It's almost surreal, the fact that we are able to practice," said Newton on Thursday afternoon via Webex. "I think everybody's getting back to their normal routines, that's big for us. I know me personally, being in my position, it's one thing to go over your reads, it's another thing to go over your reads and get a good look at it [on the practice field]."

Newton wasn't shy about accepting the blame for the offense's subpar performance against the Broncos, but now the team is back on track and hopefully ready to rediscover some of the magic they showed early in the season. After playing in four games, Newton has the best completion percentage of his career (68.1) but the passing offense has sputtered in recent weeks.

"Our excuse basket is running real low," admitted Newton. "We're getting guys back we missed for weeks, even though we're missing a couple other guys, but we got enough to compete with anybody and I mean anybody.

Newton continued pointing the finger directly at himself for the offense's shortcomings.

"I just haven't been good," said Newton. "I haven't matched any good plays together for my liking. That's what it comes down to. And when I mean good plays, I mean right reads, ball positioning, making guys miss... just the whole game of how I play and I know what I'm capable of. My standard is extremely high and I haven't been meeting in my personal standard, that's how I feel."

After two weeks of uncertainty, Newton stressed an inward focus of getting back to the routine and good fundamental football.

"For us, it's not necessarily the team we're playing more than our preparation going into the game and executing it when given the chance," said Newton. "We hope it pays dividends come Sunday and we're expecting big things not only from the offense but a good complementary game of football for us."

How will the Patriots break their two-game skid? Newton looked to Bill Belichick's expectations to guide them.

"It's 'Do Your Job'," said Newton. "Focus on your fundamentals and play your best ball when your best ball is needed. Simple."

Practice Report

The Patriots held their second consecutive day of practice on Thursday, again on the upper fields. James White (not injury related) was again absent. Though White is listed as a non-injury, his attendance at Friday's session is something to watch for. Were he to miss all three days of practice, White could very well miss Sunday's game.

New defensive tackle Carl Davis, present for the first time on Wednesday, was absent on Thursday, as was James Ferentz who remains on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Webex Quotes of Note

Damien Harris on getting back to a practice routine:

"It's been really good getting back with the guys and just having the opportunity to come together and try to string together a good week of practice going into a big game. It's definitely been good for us, it's been helpful. Hopefully we'll carry it over to Sunday's game."

Cam Newton on rookie tight end Devin Asiasi:

"He's a young player that's getting it. Hopefully we get an opportunity so everybody sees his growth and maturation over the last few days and weeks and he gets involved in the game plan. And I told him, just as I told all receivers and skill position players, let's not get in the habit of thinking you can only be productive because you know how many catches you have. That's the immature way of thinking. He's a guy who's getting coached hard each and every day, and he knows that the standard is."

Ja'Whaun Bentley on being back at the stadium:

"It's been great. Obviously it's a lot better than being on Zoom calls. Good to be in the building, you want to see your teammates, be able to talk to them not open the laptop. It's definitely been huge for us just to be back in the building."

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/21: Reinforcements back at Pats practice

The Patriots welcomed some needed faces back at practice on Wednesday.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

The Patriots put the Broncos in their rearview mirror as they aim to get back on track this week.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/19: Jonathan Jones shines vs. Broncos

The sixth-year defensive back turned in one of the best games of his career against the Broncos.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/16: Pats cancel Friday's practice

The Patriots cancelled their practice on Friday as another reported positive test puts a cloud of uncertainty over Broncos game.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/15: Patriots back in the saddle for Broncos prep

The Patriots welcomed back three players to their first real practice in over a week as preparations for the Broncos kicked into gear.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/14: Newton reportedly set to return

The Patriots are reportedly set to get their starting quarterback back.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

The Patriots hope to get back on track and back into a football routine as they wrap up an unexpectedly-early bye week.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/10: Patriots take to practice field for Broncos prep

The Patriots put in a rare Saturday practice in preparation for the Denver Broncos.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/2: Pats D playing with new edge

The new edge players of the Patriots defense have been making plays in 2020.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/1: Newton looks to put it all together vs. Chiefs

The Patriots offense has shown plenty of flashes and now looks to put it all together against the Chiefs.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/30: Dugger, Onwenu making early contributions

Two new faces could play significant roles for the Patriots as they take on the undefeated Chiefs.

Latest News

What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

Week 7: Patriots - 49ers Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 10/22: Newton aims to get offense back on track

The Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies Announces its Patriots All-Dynasty Team Exhibit

Patriots News Blitz 10/22: Talking about practice ... finally

Former Patriots P/QB Tom Yewcic Passed Away

Unfiltered Notebook 10/21: Reinforcements back at Pats practice

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/21

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Joanie Cullinan from Watertown, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/20

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots News Blitz 10/20: Newton takes responsibility

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

Patriots Re-Sign WR Mason Kinsey to the Practice Squad; Release WR Devin Ross from the Practice Squad.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/19: Jonathan Jones shines vs. Broncos

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/19

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 10/19: Rusty Patriots shut down in loss to Broncos

Advertising