replay
Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Dec 24, 2020 at 03:30 PM
Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 17

I just don't see how the Patriots can keep up with Buffalo's offense.

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Bills

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Bills

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Bills

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Bills

Mike Clay, ESPN: Bills

Jason Reid, ESPN: Bills

Damien Woody, ESPN: Bills

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Bills

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Bills 33, Patriots 20

The Bills still have plenty to play for with the No. 2 seed in the AFC available, not to mention another benchmark, prime-time game for Josh Allen﻿. Bill Belichick has been Allen's kryptonite throughout his career, with the Patriots holding Allen to 154 yards with a pick and a fumble back in Week 8. (Allen has three TDs, six INTs and just over a 50% completion rate against the Patriots in his career.) The Bills are a much different team and Allen is a much different quarterback these days, with Monday night likely to provide the latest proof.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Bills 28, Patriots 17

The Bills have clinched the AFC East, while the Patriots are playing out the string. It's weird to even write that. Buffalo can still get the No. 2 seed, so it will be focused here. Look for another big game from Josh Allen. Bills keep rolling.

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Bills

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Bills

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Bills

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Bills

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 20

If given the chance to destroy the Patriots, the Bills gladly and happily will.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 20

There's been a changing of the guard in the AFC East, with the Bills winning the division and the Patriots mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The Bills take this one comfortably.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 16

Josh Allen continues his impressive season as Buffalo prepares for the playoffs.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 17

Despite being out of the playoff picture, the Patriots will still show up and compete in this game and, like most division games, it should be close through the first half. The Bills just have too much firepower and are playing as well as any team in the league, while the Patriots have new injury issues that will further hamper them.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 33, Patriots 10

Buffalo is playing its best football since Jim Kelly was under center. And having already clinched the AFC East, the Bills will come to Foxborough hoping to solidify their position with an exclamation point of a win in the home of the reigning division champs.

Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 28, Patriots 13

Patriots don't have the horses to keep up with the Bills. Josh Allen puts together another impressive performance.

