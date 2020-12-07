After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

First Drive Finish

The Patriots first drive was the perfect table-setter for the game as Josh McDaniels put on display how the 2020 offense needs to operate. At the center was, of course, Damien Harris' hard running ability and the new wrinkle on the second play was a wildcat formation with a direct snap to Harris. They'd use the wildcat twice on the drive, but also sprinkle in a variety of runs like the option, read option, screen passes and designed quarterback runs as Cam Newton had 12 rushing attempts in the first half alone.

There was also plenty of pure fullback leads and a couple play action shots, one of which was missed to Jakobi Meyers. Newton also showed good blitz awareness on one play near the end zone, dumping it off to James White. The play picked up just three yards, but it was a marked improvement over the sacks the offense had been taking under similar heavy pressure.

The offense often left Joey Bosa unblocked on many of their read option plays, forcing him to choose who to tackle and they had success getting around the talented defender with this attack. Overall, Bosa was disruptive and gave plenty of the linemen all they could handle, but the offense made sure to never let him make a game-changing play.

This drive embodied the intelligent design of the attack by Josh McDaniels and the excellent execution by his players. It was a potpourri of different runs that got the Chargers on their heels early on and allowed New England to dictate how the game would unfold.

But the biggest key was the offense's red zone performance, as they were relentless on the opening drive and seized the initial touchdown lead. The team has had plenty of slow starts this year, going most of the season without scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. But in this game they would not be denied, scoring touchdowns on their first three red zone possessions and blowing the game open.

Earlier this year, they might've been settling for field goals and those kind of games can stay interesting until the end. The Pats offense made sure that didn't happen.