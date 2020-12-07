Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

- The Patriots came out running the ball, mixing up some play action and even a couple wildcat plays to get things going on their first drive of the game. Cam Newton would take a fourth-and-2 conversion himself at the 11-yard line, but was stopped short on a first goal-line keeper, stepping out of bounds just before the ball crossed the plane. It didn't matter though, as Newton would take it over the top for the first score of the game on third down and an early 7-0 lead. It was a perfectly executed first drive of the game, leaning into Damien Harris and the power rushing attack in

The Chargers would respond with their own solid drive, including a fourth-down conversion but New England would stiffen in th red zone, with Chase Winovich getting good pressure on third down and Deatrich Wise finishing off Herbert with a big sack. The Chargers would miss the 46-yard yard field goal. Herbert was sporadic on the drive, sailing a couple throws that might've been completions, but the Patriots weren't doing anything too exotic, just leaning into their execution which got progressively better on the drive.

- After a Patriots three-and-out. the defense would force the Chargers to punt as well, with good coverage from Stephon Gilmore and Jonathan Jones standing out on back-to-back plays. A week after having a punt return touchdown called back, Gunner Olszewski would take another one to the house and this one would stand, busting the game open to a 14-0 lead with a 70-yard touchdown return. Donte Moncrief, who had a key kickoff return last week and was promoted to the 53-man roster on Saturday, delivered one of the key blocks as the Patriots continued to play good complementary football with all three units. For a squad that has struggled with slow starts, this was one of their best.

- The defense would keep the pressure on Herbert up, forcing a second-straight three-and-out with Chase Winovich's pressure on third down forcing a rushed underneath throw. Good group tackling continued to show up as the defense maintained their aggressiveness.

- Newton's dropped snap on the Patriots ensuing position short circuited the drive as the back-and-forth nature of the game continued with neither team finding much consistency on offensive. The Patriots defense would continue to be aggressive and disruptive, with Josh Uche and Adam Butler combining to force Herbert to unload a pass into the ground just before he was sacked. With early-down success keeping the Chargers in long yardage, the defense was able to tee off getting after Herbert.

- The Patriots offense would get some help on third-and-19 with a Chargers hands-to-the-face penalty that gave them new life on their last drive before the half when they would've been punting. Harris continued to run effectively, while Damiere Byrd chipped in his first two catches of the game for a total of 16 yards. The first half left little doubt that Harris is the central player of the Patriots offense now and when he's running hard and finding holes it offsets a lot of their offensive issues.

- Moncrief would pick up a big first down on the drive on an end around, ensuring the Patriots could take the clock down and get the final score of the half. After throwing a lot of receivers at the wall in recent season, the six-year veteran is coming on in recent weeks and making important plays for New England. Giving him the ball in this third-down situation showed the growing trust the team has in him.

- Sony Michel would get in on the third-down conversions with one of his own, taking the ball inside the five-yard line with under a minute to go before the half. It was a good tough run for Michel and his best play in three months after an extended absence. Newton would take it again for his second score of the game that extended the lead to 21-0.

- The Patriots weren't done yet though, as the Chargers made a couple plays before the half to attempt a long field goal as time was expiring. Cody Davis made the second huge special teams play of the game, blocking the kick, and Devin McCourty finished it off, scooping the ball and taking it 44 yards for the touchdown. Special teams was a mismatch coming into this game and the Patriots made the Chargers pay with two first-half scores. This one made it 28-0 at the break.