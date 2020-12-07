Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

BELICHICK MOVES PAST TOM LANDRY FOR THIRD-MOST GAMES COACHED

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick coached in his 455th NFL game against the Chargers to move past Tom Landry for the third-most games coached in NFL history, behind the 526 games coached by Don Shula and the 506 games by George Halas.

MOST GAMES AS A HEAD COACH IN NFL HISTORY

Head Coach Games

Don Shula 526 (490 regular season games and 36 playoff games)

George Halas 506 (497 regular season games and 9 playoff games)

Bill Belichick 455 (412 regular season games and 43 playoff games)

Tom Landry 454 (418 regular season games and 36 playoff games)

BELICHICK REGISTERS FOURTH WIN OF 45 OR MORE POINTS AS A HEAD COACH

Belichick led the Patriots to a 45-0 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. It is the fourth time as a head coach that his team has won by 45 or more points. That ties Tom Landry for the most such wins in the Super Bowl era.

FIRST NFL QUARTERBACK WITH THREE SEASONS WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

Cam Newton capped the Patriots' first offensive drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, his 10th rushing touchdown of the season. He added a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for his 11th of the season. Newton is the only NFL quarterback with three seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season. He had an NFL-record of 14 in 2011, 10 in 2015 and now 11 in 2020. The Patriots record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season is 12 by Steve Grogan in 1976.

MOST RUSHING TDS IN A SEASON BY A QUARTERBACK

Player Team Season Rushing Touchdowns

Cam Newton Carolina 2011 14

Steve Grogan Patriots 1976 12

Tobin Rote Green Bay 1956 11

Johnny Lujack Chicago 1950 11

Kordell Stewart Steelers 1997 11

Cam Newton Patriots 2020 11

Cam Newton Carolina 2015 10

Kyle Murray Arizona 2020 10

Billy Kilmer San Francisco 1961 10

Daunte Culpepper Minnesota 2002 10

NEWTON IS THE 11TH PATRIOTS PLAYER TO REACH AT LEAST 10 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

Newton became the 11th Patriots player to reach at least 10 rushing touchdowns.

PATRIOTS PLAYERS TO REACH 10 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

Player Rushing Touchdowns Season

LeGarrette Blount 18 2016

Curtis Martin 14 1996

Curtis Martin 14 1995

BenJarvus Green-Ellis 13 2010

Corey Dillon 13 2006

Steven Ridley 12 2012

Corey Dillon 12 2005

Corey Dillon 12 2004

Antowain Smith 12 2001

Steve Grogan 12 1976

Cam Newton 11 2020

BenJarvus Green-Ellis 11 2011

Horace Ivory 11 1978

Jim Nance 11 1966

Tony Collins 10 1983

NEWTON EXTENDS NFL RECORD FOR MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS BY A QB

Newton extended his NFL record to 69 rushing touchdowns, the most by an NFL quarterback, after scoring two rushing touchdowns against the Chargers.

Most Rushing Touchdowns by an NFL Quarterback

Player Rushing Touchdowns

Cam Newton 69

Steve Young 43

Jack Kemp 40

NEWTON SETS NFL RECORD FOR MOST MULTI-TD GAMES IN A SEASON BY QB

Newton scored multiple rushing touchdowns in a game for the fourth time in 2020, the most in a single season by an NFL quarterback.

MOST MULTI-TD RUSHING GAMES BY A QUARTERBACK IN A SINGLE SEASON

Player (Team) Multi-Rush TD Games Season

Cam Newton (NE) 4 2020

Johnny Lujack (CHI) 3 1950

Steve Grogan (NEP 3 1976

Steve McNair (TEN) 3 1997

Kordell Stewart (PIT) 3 1997

Cam Newton (CAR) 3 2011

NEWTON RUSHED FOR AT LEAST TWO TDS IN A GAME FOR THE 10th TIME IN HIS CAREER

Newton had his 10th game with at least two rushing touchdowns, the most in NFL history by an NFL quarterback.

Cam Newton 2-TD Rushing Games

Date Opponent Rushing TDs

12/04/11 at Tampa Bay 3

12/06/20 at LA Chargers 2

11/01/20 at N.Y. Jets 2

09/20/20 at Seattle 2

09/13/20 vs. Miami 2

09/23/18 vs. Cincinnati 2

01/03/16 vs. Tampa Bay 2

11/26/12 at Philadelphia 2

11/20/11 at Detroit 2

10/02/11 at Chicago 2

MOST MULTI-TD RUSHING GAMES BY A QUARTERBACK IN NFL HISTORY

Player Multi-Rush TD Games

Cam Newton 10

Otto Graham 7

Jack Kemp 7

Steve McNair 7

Steve Young 7

NEWTON EXTENDS ANOTHER NFL RECORD

Newton extended his NFL record with his 42nd career performance with both a rushing and passing touchdown. Steve Young (31), Aaron Rodgers (25) and Frank Tarkenton (24) are next in line.

GUNNER OLSZEWSKI SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN ON A 70-YARD PUNT RETURN;

PATRIOTS FIRST PUNT RETURN FOR A TD SINCE 2014

WR Gunner Olszewski scored his first NFL touchdown on a 70-yard punt return in the second quarter. It is the first punt return for a touchdown for New England since WR Julian Edelman returned a punt 84 yards vs. Denver on Nov. 2, 2014. Olszewski's return comes on the heels of an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown that was reduced after a penalty to a 58-yard punt return in the win vs. Arizona on Nov. 29.

OLSZEWSKI IS THE FIRST PATRIOTS PLAYER WITH TWO 60-YARD PUNT RETURNS IN ONE GAME

Olszewski added a 61-yard punt return in the fourth quarter, in addition to his 70-yard touchdown return in the second quarter. He is the first player in Patriots history with two punt returns of at least 60 yards in a single game and the first NFL player to do so since Indianapolis RB Nyheim Hines had 84- and 71-yard punt returns for touchdowns vs. Carolina on Dec. 22, 2019.

OLSZEWSKI HAS SECOND MOST PUNT RETURN YARDS IN A GAME IN TEAM HISTORY

Olszewski finished with 145 punt return yards, the second-most ever by a Patriots player in a single game.

Most Punt Return Yards in a Game/Patriots

156 Mike Haynes vs. Buffalo, Nov. 7, 1976

145 Gunner Olszewski, at LA Chargers, Dec. 6, 2020

OLSZEWSKI RECORDS FIRST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION

Olszewski scored his first touchdown reception on a career-long 38-yard pass from QB Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter. His previous best was a 29-yard reception vs. the NY Giants on Oct. 10, 2019.

DEVIN MCCOURTY SCORES SECOND TOUCHDOWN OF THE 2020 SEASON

S Devin McCourty returned a blocked field goal 44 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. It is his second touchdown of the 2020 season. He returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown at Seattle on Sept. 20.

DB CODY DAVIS RECORDS FIRST BLOCKED FIELD GOAL; SECOND BLOCKED KICK OF HIS CAREER

DB Cody Davis blocked Michael Badgley's 58-yard field goal attempt right before halftime and S Devin McCourty returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. It was Davis' first blocked field goal. He blocked an extra point vs. Houston on Nov. 3, 2019, while with Jacksonville. It also marked the second blocked kick of the 2020 season for the Patriots. DB Justin Bethel blocked an extra point vs. San Francisco on Oct. 25.

CHASE WINOVICH RECORDS FIRST CAREER INTERCEPTION

DL Chase Winovich recorded his first career interception when he picked off Chargers QB Justin Herbert in the third quarter.

DONTE MONCRIEF HAS FIRST RUSHING ATTEMPT SINCE 2016

WR Donte Moncrief converted a key third-and-four play with a 4-yard rush late in the second quarter to give the Patriots a first down at the Chargers 13-yard line. It was his 6th career rushing attempt and his first since Oct. 30, 2016, vs. Kansas City when he played for Indianapolis.

J.C. JACKSON EYEING TAKEAWAY RECORD UNDER BELICHICK

J.C. Jackson has recorded seven interceptions and recovered two fumbles for a total of nine takeaways in 2020. CB Asante Samuel (10 interceptions) has the team mark for most takeaways in a single season under head coach Bill Belichick. The all-time Patriots record is held by DB Ron Hall, who recorded 13 takeaways (11 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries) in a single season in 1964.

MOST TAKEWAYS IN A SEASON FOR A PATRIOTS PLAYER UNDER BILL BELICHICK

10 Asante Samuel in 2006 (10 interceptions)

9 JC Jackson in 2020 (7 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries)

8 Kyle Arrington in 2011 (7 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery)

NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 20 consecutive field goals with his 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. It is the second-longest streak of his career. He made 23 straight field goals in 2013 when he played for the New York Jets.

HARRIS IS AVERAGING OVER FIVE YARDS PER CARRY

RB Damien Harris is averaging 5.1-yards per carry (126 rushing attempts for 641 yards). Four Patriots players have finished a season with at least a 5.0-yard average (minimum 100 attempts).

HIGHEST AVERAGE RUSHING GAIN/SEASON (minimum 100 attempts)

Yards per Rush Player

5.59 Don Calhoun, 1976 (129-721)

5.45 Mosi Tatupu, 1983 (106-578)

5.05 LeGarrette Blount, 2013 (153-772)

5.04 Carl Garrett, 1969 (137-691

JAKE BAILEY'S PUNTING IS NOT ALLOWING RETURNS

Jake Bailey's punting in 2020 has allowed an NFL-low of 38 punt return yards. The Patriots record for fewest yards allowed on punt returns in a season is 75 in 2007.

ADRIAN PHILLIPS TIES A CAREER-HIGH WITH 12 TOTAL TACKLES