Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-9) and the New York Jets (2-13) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2020
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-9)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews (calf)
DE Tashawn Bower (neck)
LB Terez Hall (ankle)
LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder)
G Shaquille Mason (calf)
S Devin McCourty (shoulder)
LB Josh Uche (foot)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder)
DT Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
LS Joe Cardona (ankle)
DT Byron Cowart (back)
T Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)
K Nick Folk (back)
DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (ankle)
T Justin Herron (ankle)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)
WR Matt Slater (knee)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
NEW YORK JETS (2-13)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Josh Andrews (thigh)
CB Bless Austin (not injury related)
OL Chuma Edoga (not injury related)
DL John Franklin-Myers (not injury related)
RB Frank Gore (chest (lung))
CB Javelin Guidry (knee)
CB Bryce Hall (not injury related)
LB Neville Hewitt (not injury related)
S Marcus Maye (not injury related)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Jeff Smith (shoulder)
FULL AVAILABILITY
OL Pat Elflein (ankle)
RB Ty Johnson (hip)
DB Arthur Maulet (ankle)
DL Nathan Shepherd (calf)
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play