Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

WebEx Quotes of Note

Bill Belichick on how the team evaluates ball security:

"I'd just say ball security in general, a lot of people would focus on the play or plays that happened where the ball is actually loose, and those are critical plays, but really we analyze every play, every time the ball is handled. Was the ball security good or wasn't it? And even if it didn't come out, if our ball security is not good, then it's only a matter of time until a defender is able to get his hand in there and if the situation's a little bit different, the traffic situation's a little bit different, the ball will come out. We analyze it on every play, practice and games. It doesn't matter whether it actually did or didn't come loose; what really matters is the technique and the handling of the ball so that it's always properly protected."

Chase Winovich on playing an expanded role in the opener:

"It was great, it's definitely something that I put my mind to this off-season to prepare for, a possibly expanded role. With that there's different things you have to be concerned about so obviously when you're just playing as a third down pass rusher your focus is more on a niche but when you have to be concerned with every down, every situation, that's where knowledge and experience as a football player come in to play. Every week I'm looking forward to whatever challenges come my way. I'm embracing the challenge, we got great coaches and great teammates to really help guide my learning."

Matthew Slater on what it meant to break down the locker room after an opening victory: