After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Cam Newton converts 4th-and-1

Situation: 4th quarter, 14-11 NE, 4th-and-1 from MIA 4

Just a handful of plays after Edelman got the drive started, the Patriots faced a 4th-and-1 from the Miami 4. A successful conversion and the Patriots would likely seal the game, a failed one and the Dolphins would have the chance for another long drive to at least tie the game with a field goal.

There was little doubt about what New England would do. They packed the line with their heaviest set possible with only fullback Jakob Johnson in the backfield. Johnson motioned to the offensive left and then Newton followed the sealing block of rookie Michael Onwenu and the kick out block of Johnson, with pulling guard Shaq Mason and lead blocker Ryan Izzo showing up strong.

It was just enough to pick up the first down and Sony Michel would take it in on the next play. For a team that struggled in the red zone and in short yardage situations last season, this was an excellent play to get on track early this season and it shows how much Newton is a game-changer in those situations.