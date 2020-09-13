Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

"I thought we did some things really well. Like always, first game of the year, we have things we need to work on," McCourty admitted. "But I love the way our group competes. This is a good [Miami receiver] group we played today – [Preston] Williams and Parker and Jakeem Grant and [tight end Mike] Gesicki, a lot of weapons. We talked about it all week, it would come down to guys competing. Seeing Steph come up with a pick and A.P. [safety Adrian Phillips] and then J.C. to end the game, those are things we'll have to do… but a good start."

A good start, and a most unusual one. An unprecedented one, in fact, when you consider it was played in front of zero fans, due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions league-wide.

"Yeah, it's definitely different. Everything about it," McCourty agreed. "It kind of felt like back in high school. It was definitely a different feel. You had to make your own energy, you could hear everything going on out there on the field. You could hear trash-talking, communication. But I thought we adjusted. You could feel the energy on the big plays, but it was different without the crowd noise and having the fans there supporting us."

"Honestly, it reminded me of back at the College of San Matteo, my junior college," Edelman chuckled. "It was a full, love-of-the-game-type mentality out there. You could hear other guys. Everyone could hear each other. It was just about going out and playing the game that you love. It was obviously unfortunate that we don't have any fans. I mean, that energy in front of 75,000 is amazing, but it brought me back, at least, to like a high school, junior college, college [atmosphere].