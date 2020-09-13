Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Fri Sep 11 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 13 - 11:59 PM
Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Sep 13, 2020 at 06:48 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

20200913-GameRecap-PDC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New seasons, by nature, bring with them a certain combination of uncertainty and excitement. Perhaps none more so than this 2020 NFL season, being held under the pall of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lending an element of familiarity and symmetry, however, are the Miami Dolphins, the AFC East foe whom the Patriots last faced in the 2019 regular season finale. They're coached by a number of former Patriots assistants and feature several former players on their roster this year.

Of course, the biggest question on most observers' minds is about the new face under center for New England. How would Cam Newton change the dynamic of the Patriots' offense after 20 years of Tom Brady?

"It was fun to get out there and finally play with him," wide receiver Julian Edelman said afterward, "along with all the other new teammates… it was good to see what the 2020 team is about. It was awesome. We went out there and battled and got a W. [Cam] made some big plays. It was cool to witness that. He brings an energy, he's fun to play with."

"He's been a great teammate. You've got to love watching that guy play the game," center and fellow co-captain David Andrews remarked about Newton's successful Patriots debut. "Seeing all the work he's put in, I'm super proud of him. We had some fun out there today."

The stark contrast between Brady and Newton running this offense – key word here is "running" – became evident almost immediately, as Newton read-options and other designed runs proved effective in moving the football consistently against Miami's defense. After New England's defense forced a Miami three-and-out to start the game, two of the first four New England plays were designed runs for Newton, who gained positive yardage on both efforts, including a first-down. In all, Newton gained 75 yards on 15 rushing attempts – an even five yards per carry – and a pair of touchdowns with his legs.

"That's what he's done his whole career. You expect nothing less," running back and co-captain James White observed about Newton and his gains on the ground. "He's a big, physical guy. When the ball's in his hands, he makes the right reads, and he's able to get a lot of yards out of it. That's a bonus for us.

"I think we just wanted to establish the run game early in the season. We wanted to play physical. Thought we did that. Obviously we still have things to work on, but it was a great start."

New England's focus on the running game chewed up considerable clock throughout the day. The Patriots wound up winning the time of possession advantage 35 minutes to 25, thanks in large part to the success of the rushing attack.

"The coaches challenged us [today] and I thought we answered for the most part," added Andrews. "We've got a lot to get better at, but this was a good building block. I'm proud of the guys the way they worked all week and all summer. It was a good team win."

Meanwhile, New England's run defense, which suffered mightily in the Wild-Card loss to Tennessee back in January, held Miami to around half a field by intermission. The Dolphins managed only 87 yards total by game's end, a paltry 3.3 average per carry. Patriots defenders knew they'd have to solidify this aspect of their play in order to get off to a better start in 2020 than 2019 ended.

"We talked about it," safety and co-captain Devin McCourty acknowledged later. "The way you end the season, coming into this new season, we knew there'd be some element of that [from Miami's offense], with guys like Jordan Howard, who can run downhill and pound the ball. I thought guys came out ready up front, taking on that challenge, trying to make them one-dimensional by taking away the running game. That'll be something we've got to do every week. It won't be easy, with different kinds of offenses."

Second-year edge rusher Chase Winovich epitomized that aggressive style of run-defense. He finished with six total tackles (four solo), including a pair of run-stuffers on consecutive first-quarter plays, one for a loss of three yards which contributed to Miami's having to punt for the second time in as many drives at the outset.

"Chase has got good energy," head coach Bill Belichick raved afterward to reporters. "He's in good condition. He's got good stamina, speed, power. He's a very instinctive player. I would expect him to be out on the field a good part of the time, all games."

The secondary did its part for most of the afternoon, too, though it wasn't without its faults. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, thwarted one Miami drive with an early interception of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in Dolphins territory. In the '19 finale, Gilmore surrendered eight catches for 137 yards to Miami receiver DeVante Parker.

By halftime Sunday, Parker had half as many grabs and only 47 yards, and that's what he'd end with – in part due to Parker's lingering hamstring injury, which limited him in practices all week. Yet, Gilmore also committed a couple of pass interference penalties Sunday afternoon, the first of which contributed to Miami's lone touchdown drive of the game, early in the fourth quarter to close the deficit to 14-11.

Newton and the O responded, though, by driving – mostly on the ground – to the Dolphins' 5-yard line, where they faced a 4th-and-short. Newton, running behind fullback Jakob Johnson, easily converted before tailback Sony Michel scored on a 1-yard run. Crucially, the Patriots again took precious time off the clock, and cornerback J.C. Jackson's INT just after the two-minute warning clinched the 21-11 victory.

"I thought we did some things really well. Like always, first game of the year, we have things we need to work on," McCourty admitted. "But I love the way our group competes. This is a good [Miami receiver] group we played today – [Preston] Williams and Parker and Jakeem Grant and [tight end Mike] Gesicki, a lot of weapons. We talked about it all week, it would come down to guys competing. Seeing Steph come up with a pick and A.P. [safety Adrian Phillips] and then J.C. to end the game, those are things we'll have to do… but a good start."

A good start, and a most unusual one. An unprecedented one, in fact, when you consider it was played in front of zero fans, due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions league-wide.

"Yeah, it's definitely different. Everything about it," McCourty agreed. "It kind of felt like back in high school. It was definitely a different feel. You had to make your own energy, you could hear everything going on out there on the field. You could hear trash-talking, communication. But I thought we adjusted. You could feel the energy on the big plays, but it was different without the crowd noise and having the fans there supporting us."

"Honestly, it reminded me of back at the College of San Matteo, my junior college," Edelman chuckled. "It was a full, love-of-the-game-type mentality out there. You could hear other guys. Everyone could hear each other. It was just about going out and playing the game that you love. It was obviously unfortunate that we don't have any fans. I mean, that energy in front of 75,000 is amazing, but it brought me back, at least, to like a high school, junior college, college [atmosphere].

"Playing a team in the division, under the circumstances that we've had to deal with as a whole league – going out there and making plays here and there – there's always things you can do better, but anytime you can go out and win a division game, that's a huge feat. The only stat that really matters is the scoreboard at the end of the game. It was good to get a 'W.' Now, looking forward to getting back to work and compounding off that."

Watch Game Replay >>

Related Content

Run over: Patriots flattened by Henry, Titans
news

Run over: Patriots flattened by Henry, Titans

Analysis of and reaction to New England's 2019 Wild Card Playoff versus Tennessee from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
Bye-gone: Loss makes Patriots Wild Card Weekenders for first time in decade
news

Bye-gone: Loss makes Patriots Wild Card Weekenders for first time in decade

Analysis of and reaction to New England's 2019 regular season finale versus Miami from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
East Mode: Patriots once again reign over division
news

East Mode: Patriots once again reign over division

Analysis of and reaction to New England's 2019 Week 16 contest versus Buffalo from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
A win and in: Patriots playoff-bound with victory in Cincy
news

A win and in: Patriots playoff-bound with victory in Cincy

Analysis of New England's 2019 Week 15 contest versus Cincinnati from the press box at Paul Brown Stadium.
Two, Too Much: Patriots fall short for second straight week
news

Two, Too Much: Patriots fall short for second straight week

Analysis of New England's 2019 Week 14 contest versus Kansas City from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
Houston, a problem: Defeat drops Patriots to 10-2
news

Houston, a problem: Defeat drops Patriots to 10-2

Analysis of New England's 2019 Week 13 contest versus Houston from the press box at NRG Stadium.
Wet + Windy = Win: Patriots get it done in inclement weather 
news

Wet + Windy = Win: Patriots get it done in inclement weather 

Analysis of New England's 2019 Week 12 contest versus Dallas from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
Heavyweight bout: Patriots survive South Philly slugfest 
news

Heavyweight bout: Patriots survive South Philly slugfest 

Analysis of New England's 2019 Week 11 contest at Philadelphia from the press box at Lincoln Financial Field.
Blackout: Ravens deal Patriots first 2019 defeat 
news

Blackout: Ravens deal Patriots first 2019 defeat 

Analysis of and reaction from New England's 2019 Week 9 contest at Baltimore from the press box at M&T Bank Stadium.
300 and counting: Patriots outslug Browns for milestone Belichick win
news

300 and counting: Patriots outslug Browns for milestone Belichick win

Analysis of New England's 2019 Week 8 contest versus Cleveland from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
Boogeymen and ghosts: Patriots scary good in Gotham 
news

Boogeymen and ghosts: Patriots scary good in Gotham 

Analysis of New England's 2019 Week 7 contest at New York from the press box at MetLife Stadium.

Latest News

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stands on the field, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 59-10. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/13

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Bill Belichick to wear patch honoring first Black NFL coach Fritz Pollard

Bill Belichick to wear patch honoring first Black NFL coach Fritz Pollard

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Patriots make a series of transactions

Patriots make a series of transactions

Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad

Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/11

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/11

Patriots News Blitz 9/11: Newton ready to go 

Patriots News Blitz 9/11: Newton ready to go 

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Advertising