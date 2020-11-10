Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

To start the third quarter, RB Rex Burkhead saw his number 34 called numerous times to help carry the team down to a goal-to-go situation. Burkhead finished off the drive with a 1-yard plunge over the goal line, and with that, the Patriots were right back in it.

Not for long, though, as Flacco led another TD drive, finding Perriman for the receiver's second scoring grab of the night. In coverage, Jackson stumbled, allowing Perriman to run free into the end zone. Entering the fourth quarter, New York had a 10-point advantage.

"You have to have short-term memory and move on to the next play. That's how I deal with [mistakes]," Jackson maintained afterward. "I had some ups and downs, man, but it's always about how you finish the game. They're going to make some plays, but it's all about how you finish. And we finished the right way tonight."

Newton and the Patriots' O then chewed up nearly 10 minutes of game clock, but could only find three more points from Folk. Prospects seemed dim at that stage.

These are the Jets, however. The now 0-9 Jets, who tend to make the kinds of mistakes that render teams winless. Up seven with six minutes left in the game, rather than ground it out themselves to run out the clock – against a weakened Patriots front seven, no less – New York asked Flacco to throw a deep ball on first down following the ensuing kickoff. He'd thrown for three TDs and 262 yards in the game, but on this play, the outcome essentially rode.

Jackson, burnt twice earlier, picked off the pass at the Patriots' 28-yard line, giving New England a chance to drive and tie the score.

Two plays later, New England should've had six, but Newton overthrew Meyers, who'd managed to get behind the Jets' secondary and had nothing but artificial green grass between him and the end zone. Yet, the Patriots continued to move the football and Newton atoned just after the two-minute warning, QB-sneaking over the goal line for the necessary touchdown. Folk's successful PAT knotted things at 27.

A subsequent Patriots defensive three-and-out stop forced the Jets to punt the ball back to New England for one final possession in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

"Just trying to get ourselves in position for Nick to get a chance to kick it, and we did," Burkhead explained. "It wasn't easy. It was hard-fought for sure. Of course, Jakobi making a great catch there at the end, like he did all night, making plays left and right. And Cam, being the leader he was tonight, taking command, his presence in the huddle. He did a great job moving around the pocket and making plays.

"Not much was said [in the huddle], we were just locked in on trying to do our job. [Cam] just reiterated that. 'Let's do this. Let's finish it now, instead of going to overtime.'"

On this November 9, Meyers turned 24 years old and celebrated by snaring 12 of Newton's passes for 169 yards.

None was more crucial, perhaps, than the one he made with three seconds left in regulation and one Patriots timeout left. Getting open in the middle of the field and hauling the ball in at the Jets' 33 put New England in position to avoid overtime if Folk could finish off his perfect night.

Just two days earlier, Folk was held out of practice due to a back injury. However, he appeared to be at full strength Monday night. A long-time former Jets kicker familiar with the MetLife Stadium atmospheric conditions, Folk trotted onto the field and calmly sailed a 51-yarder through the uprights for the hard-fought, much-needed, comeback win.

"Yeah, I hit it pretty well and as soon as I saw it downfield, I knew it was going to stay pretty true," Folk recalled shortly thereafter. "I knew I had enough leg to get it there. Playing in MetLife for so long, night games are usually are the easiest with the weather, the wind anyway. So, I kind of knew that. I'm just happy to get a win."