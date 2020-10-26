Red & Gold Rush: Garoppolo's Niners strike it rich in Foxborough 

"Every [opponent] is different each and every week. The things we don't stop, other teams are going to run until we stop it," cornerback Stephon Gilmore explained. "So, if we don't stop it, they're going to keep running it."

"Yeah, it was a cool week. Just a lot of emotions, a lot of memories," Garoppolo acknowledged afterward. "Especially coming back here, seeing the same stadium, hearing the same songs they used to play, a lot of memories came back. A lot of emotions out there. But it was a fun night."

Down 33-6, the Patriots pulled Newton and allowed backup Jarrett Stidham to close out the game in the fourth quarter. All things considered, this was among the most lopsided losing performances the Patriots have ever given under Belichick. The head coach insisted, though, that Newton will "absolutely" remain the team's starting QB.

That said, Newton's teammates acknowledge that something must change for New England to get back in the win column. Easier said than done, perhaps.

"When you lose 33-6, you can't say you're close," McCourty stated candidly. "We have to go out and play to keep jobs. I know Coach Belichick, the Kraft [family who owns the team], they're not fielding a team for us to go out and play like that."

"Just got to keep playing, you know. We've got to change something, do things a little better, from all of us," Gilmore concluded. "Everybody has to play better, work harder, and hopefully we'll get better as a result."

"We've got to go back and continue working," added Andrews. "I've got a lot of confidence in this room. I've played a lot of football with a lot of these guys. We have to start holding each other accountable. It's not all bad. There are some good things, but we just squandered away opportunities. You can't do that and win games in this league. I have confidence in this team. We have the tools to win. But if you don't execute, it doesn't matter what you've got."