Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes first NFL player with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards

DAVID ANDREWS RETURNS TO ACTION

Team captain David Andrews returned to action against the 49ers after missing three games on injured reserve.

SHAQ MASON RETURNS TO ACTION

Shaq Mason returned to the starting lineup at right guard after missing the last two games.

BYRON COWART RETURNED TO ACTION

DL Byron Cowart returned to action and the starting lineup after missing one game.

TASHAWN BOWER MAKES PATRIOTS DEBUT

DL Tashawn Bower was elevated from the practice squad the day before the game and saw action in his first game for the Patriots. It was his eighth NFL game after playing in seven games for Minnesota (2017-18).

2020 THIRD-ROUND DRAFT PICK TE DALTON KEENE MAKES NFL DEBUT

2020 third-round draft pick TE Dalton Keene made his NFL debut after being inactive for the first five games. He played on special teams and saw limited action on offense. He caught an 8-yard pass from Cam Newton in the third quarter for this first NFL reception.

DEREK RIVERS RETURNED TO ACTION

DL Derek Rivers returned to action after missing one game.

DEATRICH WISE MADE HIS FIRST START OF THE 2020 SEASON

DL Deatrich Wise Jr. made his first start of the 2020 season, the 12th start of his career and his first since Dec. 8, 2019, vs. Kansas City.

MIKE ONWENU MAKES SIXTH STRAIGHT START; FIRST START AT RIGHT TACKLE

2020 sixth-round draft pick OL Mike Onwenu made his sixth straight start and his first at right tackle. He started two games as a tight end in a tackle eligible formation, one game at left guard and two games at right guard. He moved to left guard in the third quarter when Joe Thuney left with an injury with Justin Herron moving to right tackle. Onwenu moved back to right tackle when Herron left with an injury.

HJALTE FROHOLDT SEES FIRST PLAYING TIME AT LEFT GUARD