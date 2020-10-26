Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes first NFL player with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards

TEAM NOTES
- Cam Newton becomes 48th NFL player to reach 30,000 passing yards.
- Newton becomes first NFL player with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards.
- 2020 sixth-round draft pick Mike Onwenu starts sixth game; first at right tackle.
PATRIOTS ARE NOT GETTING PENALIEZED
The Patriots had three penalties against the 49ers and now have an NFL-low of 15 total penalties. The fewest penalties the Patriots have ever had in a 16-game season was 57 in 2008. Since 2000, the fewest penalties in a season is 55 by the 2012 Atlanta Falcons. The 2020 Patriots are on pace for 40 total penalties.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
CAM NEWTON REACHES 30,000 PASSING YARDS
Cam Newton entered the game with 29,912 career regular-season passing yards and needed 88 yards to become the 48th quarterback in NFL history to reach the 30,000-yard passing plateau. He reached the milestone on an 11-yard pass to WR Jakobi Meyers in the third quarter. He now has 30,010 career passing yards.
NEWTON BECOME FIRST NFL PLAYER WITH 30,000 PASSING YARDS AND 5,000 RUSHING YARDS
Newton is the first NFL player with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards. He became the second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 rushing yards against Denver.
NEWTON ON HIGH RUSHING PACE
Newton has 50 rushing attempts so far in 2020, on pace for 133. The NFL record for most rushing attempts by an NFL quarterback is 176 in 2019 by Lamar Jackson. Cam Newton's single-season career-high was 139 in 2017. The most rushing attempts in a season by a Patriots quarterback is Steve Grogan with 81 rushing attempts in 1978.
DL LAWRENCE GUYS GETS FIRST SACK OF THE SEASON
DL Lawrence Guy registered his first sack of the season when he dropped QB Jimmy Garoppolo for a 7-yard loss in the first quarter.
LINEUP NOTES
DAVID ANDREWS RETURNS TO ACTION
Team captain David Andrews returned to action against the 49ers after missing three games on injured reserve.
SHAQ MASON RETURNS TO ACTION
Shaq Mason returned to the starting lineup at right guard after missing the last two games.
BYRON COWART RETURNED TO ACTION
DL Byron Cowart returned to action and the starting lineup after missing one game.
TASHAWN BOWER MAKES PATRIOTS DEBUT
DL Tashawn Bower was elevated from the practice squad the day before the game and saw action in his first game for the Patriots. It was his eighth NFL game after playing in seven games for Minnesota (2017-18).
2020 THIRD-ROUND DRAFT PICK TE DALTON KEENE MAKES NFL DEBUT
2020 third-round draft pick TE Dalton Keene made his NFL debut after being inactive for the first five games. He played on special teams and saw limited action on offense. He caught an 8-yard pass from Cam Newton in the third quarter for this first NFL reception.
DEREK RIVERS RETURNED TO ACTION
DL Derek Rivers returned to action after missing one game.
DEATRICH WISE MADE HIS FIRST START OF THE 2020 SEASON
DL Deatrich Wise Jr. made his first start of the 2020 season, the 12th start of his career and his first since Dec. 8, 2019, vs. Kansas City.
MIKE ONWENU MAKES SIXTH STRAIGHT START; FIRST START AT RIGHT TACKLE
2020 sixth-round draft pick OL Mike Onwenu made his sixth straight start and his first at right tackle. He started two games as a tight end in a tackle eligible formation, one game at left guard and two games at right guard. He moved to left guard in the third quarter when Joe Thuney left with an injury with Justin Herron moving to right tackle. Onwenu moved back to right tackle when Herron left with an injury.
HJALTE FROHOLDT SEES FIRST PLAYING TIME AT LEFT GUARD
After seeing his first offensive action at right guard last week vs. Denver, Hjalte Froholdt saw his first action at left guard late in the game due to injuries along the offensive line.