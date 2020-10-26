Official website of the New England Patriots

Red & Gold Rush: Garoppolo's Niners strike it rich in Foxborough 

Game Observations: Patriots have no answers for 49ers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/25

Belichick 10/25: 'We were clearly outcoached, outplayed, out-everything'

Patriots All Access: 49ers Preview

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Belestrator: Defending the San Francisco receivers

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. 49ers

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to get even vs. 49ers

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

Week 7: Patriots - 49ers Injury Report

Do Your Life: Josh McDaniels

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Broncos

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/19: 'There's no need to press the panic button'

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

What Went Wrong: Offensive inefficiencies

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes first NFL player with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards

Oct 25, 2020 at 08:49 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-GameNotes-PDC

TEAM NOTES

  • Cam Newton becomes 48th NFL player to reach 30,000 passing yards.
  • Newton becomes first NFL player with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards.
  • 2020 sixth-round draft pick Mike Onwenu starts sixth game; first at right tackle.

PATRIOTS ARE NOT GETTING PENALIEZED

The Patriots had three penalties against the 49ers and now have an NFL-low of 15 total penalties. The fewest penalties the Patriots have ever had in a 16-game season was 57 in 2008. Since 2000, the fewest penalties in a season is 55 by the 2012 Atlanta Falcons. The 2020 Patriots are on pace for 40 total penalties.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

CAM NEWTON REACHES 30,000 PASSING YARDS

Cam Newton entered the game with 29,912 career regular-season passing yards and needed 88 yards to become the 48th quarterback in NFL history to reach the 30,000-yard passing plateau. He reached the milestone on an 11-yard pass to WR Jakobi Meyers in the third quarter. He now has 30,010 career passing yards.

NEWTON BECOME FIRST NFL PLAYER WITH 30,000 PASSING YARDS AND 5,000 RUSHING YARDS

Newton is the first NFL player with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards. He became the second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 rushing yards against Denver.

NEWTON ON HIGH RUSHING PACE

Newton has 50 rushing attempts so far in 2020, on pace for 133. The NFL record for most rushing attempts by an NFL quarterback is 176 in 2019 by Lamar Jackson. Cam Newton's single-season career-high was 139 in 2017. The most rushing attempts in a season by a Patriots quarterback is Steve Grogan with 81 rushing attempts in 1978.

DL LAWRENCE GUYS GETS FIRST SACK OF THE SEASON

DL Lawrence Guy registered his first sack of the season when he dropped QB Jimmy Garoppolo for a 7-yard loss in the first quarter.

LINEUP NOTES

DAVID ANDREWS RETURNS TO ACTION

Team captain David Andrews returned to action against the 49ers after missing three games on injured reserve.

SHAQ MASON RETURNS TO ACTION

Shaq Mason returned to the starting lineup at right guard after missing the last two games.

BYRON COWART RETURNED TO ACTION

DL Byron Cowart returned to action and the starting lineup after missing one game.

TASHAWN BOWER MAKES PATRIOTS DEBUT

DL Tashawn Bower was elevated from the practice squad the day before the game and saw action in his first game for the Patriots. It was his eighth NFL game after playing in seven games for Minnesota (2017-18).

2020 THIRD-ROUND DRAFT PICK TE DALTON KEENE MAKES NFL DEBUT

2020 third-round draft pick TE Dalton Keene made his NFL debut after being inactive for the first five games. He played on special teams and saw limited action on offense. He caught an 8-yard pass from Cam Newton in the third quarter for this first NFL reception.

DEREK RIVERS RETURNED TO ACTION

DL Derek Rivers returned to action after missing one game.

DEATRICH WISE MADE HIS FIRST START OF THE 2020 SEASON

DL Deatrich Wise Jr. made his first start of the 2020 season, the 12th start of his career and his first since Dec. 8, 2019, vs. Kansas City.

MIKE ONWENU MAKES SIXTH STRAIGHT START; FIRST START AT RIGHT TACKLE

2020 sixth-round draft pick OL Mike Onwenu made his sixth straight start and his first at right tackle. He started two games as a tight end in a tackle eligible formation, one game at left guard and two games at right guard. He moved to left guard in the third quarter when Joe Thuney left with an injury with Justin Herron moving to right tackle. Onwenu moved back to right tackle when Herron left with an injury.

HJALTE FROHOLDT SEES FIRST PLAYING TIME AT LEFT GUARD

After seeing his first offensive action at right guard last week vs. Denver, Hjalte Froholdt saw his first action at left guard late in the game due to injuries along the offensive line.

