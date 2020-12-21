Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Working methodically, mostly on the ground, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins O found the end zone once more at the end of another long drive. The rookie QB bulled his way over the goal line before Sanders tacked on an extra point to make it a 10-point Dolphin lead with about three minutes remaining.

Down two scores, the Patriots elected to go for it on 4th-and-3 from the Miami 23, rather than kick a relatively safe field goal. Newton was sacked and the Dolphins took over on downs, needing only to run out a minute's worth of game clock to seal their victory and the Patriots' 2020 fate. After 11 consecutive playoff seasons, New England is out of postseason competition before it even begins.

During post-game remarks to reporters, several Patriots lamented the end of New England's playoff streak, while trying their best to remain professional, if a bit philosophical, about where the team goes from here with just two games remaining in 2020.

"We experienced a lot of change this offseason, but that's the NFL," Slater observed. "It's very frustrating. Obviously, it hasn't been our year. We haven't done enough to be the type of team we thought we would. As to why that's the case, it's really hard to put your finger on."

"It hurts," Meyers admitted, "but it's a feeling we can use moving forward. You don't really judge a man when he's up, you judge him when he's down. You're going to have to see what we're made of and if we can bounce back and see if we can fix what's wrong here."

"I know that I've got two football games and it's a blessing to be here," added Winovich. "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to be able to compete and come in every day with my teammates and challenge myself. Life isn't always going to be perfect. This is a new week. We're already on to the Bills. Control what you can control at this point."

Reflecting on his first season with the Patriots, Newton candidly confessed, "We know what the standard is around here. Obviously it's frustrating. This whole season has kind of been the tale of just coming up a tad bit short. So, we've got to keep the optimism of what we can become and move from there. It doesn't mean we're not good enough, because we are. We just didn't show it."