New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/20

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, December 20, 2020
(Opening statement) - "Yeah, well, it's obviously a disappointing day for us. We didn't do anything really well enough to win the game. We just didn't coach well enough. Didn't ... Missed opportunities and Miami was just better than we were today. That's the bottom line. We all ... Just came up short. To win these games, we got to do a better job. I got to do a better job and collectively as a staff and a team, we've got to perform better than this."
(What do you think contributed to the run defense struggling today?) - "I have to coach better, we got to play better, we got to tackle better. It's a combination of all those things."
(At the end of the game, down by the 10, how much consideration was there to maybe kick the field goal just to get three, hopefully on the board, and then knowing you needed a touchdown after that instead of going for it?) - "We thought about it. It was fourth-and-2. So you know, still going to need a touchdown at some point. Tried to pick it up on fourth-and-2, but we didn't."
(Last one, did you have a chance at all to catch up with CB Stephon Gilmore and any update on him?) - "No, I don't have any update."
(You guys had them pinned back deep a few times today, were doing pretty well with field position and they sustained several long drives. How frustrating was that?) - "Yeah, we didn't do a good job in those situations where we had the field position, we didn't keep it. We didn't get the ball back to the offense in good field position, put them in a long field too many times. That all certainly contributed to the performance of the day."
(Certainly a hallmark of your team over the last 20 years has been improvement throughout the season. Second straight week the run defense has been gassed pretty badly. What do you see going on there? How frustrating is that?) - "Yeah, all the things I just said. Same, again. It's all the same things."
(There were a couple of instances where receivers would fumble the ball immediately after catches. I assume that's something you guys work on quite a bit. How do you work on improving that?) - "We just keep working on it. Nothing more important than ball security. Ours wasn't good enough. We didn't have good enough ball security today. Didn't hurt us as much as it could have, but it hurt us and it will hurt us more if we don't do a better job with it."
(What do you tell the gentlemen in the locker room after this loss to fight for the rest of the season here?) - "Well, that's what we do."
(Was there anything with their run game that they threw at you guys today that was new or unexpected? I know they had some key pass catchers that were out for them, so I'm curious if anything changed with their run game today from what you had seen before this week?) - "I think I've already talked about that. We have to do a better job of coaching, they have to do a better job of playing, defeating blocks and we certainly have to do a better job of tackling. It's a combination of all those things."
(With this loss you guys were eliminated from playoff contention, first time since 2008. Just wondering your reaction to that.) - "Yeah, well, disappointed, but we didn't deserve to win today.
(I know it's hard to look ahead already, but does it change your message to the players that the playoffs are officially off the table?) - "No, not too much."
(Just wondering what happened on the 12 men on field penalty there.) - "We had a substitution error."
(Are you disappointed that this late in the season you're still having things like that?) - "Of course."
(In the second half they get three touchdowns in their first four possessions. Anything schematically that you thought was a significant adjustment from the first half?) - "No. Not really."
(Is there anything you would explain away or ascribe that big jump in their performance, at least from a scoring standpoint there from what you had seen in the first half?) - "No. It was pretty much a continuation of the same thing."
QUARTERBACK CAM NEWTON
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, December 20, 2020
(What's your reaction to the Patriots being officially eliminated today?) - "It's a tough loss. It's just unfortunate. It's unfortunate. But no need to dwell on what's the obvious. There's a lot of good things that happened in the game. We just didn't do enough and that's what it comes down to."
(You had a nice connection with WR Jakobi Meyers today, 111 yards I think. How much rapport are you developing with him? They said in the broadcast you guys have become pretty close. Is that true?) - "I've known Jakobi longer than probably anybody on this team, but needless to say, we just got to keep getting better. I know that sounds like a broken record each and every day, but that's what it really comes down to. When our best is expected, that's when we have to be our best."
(I know you're kind of fresh off the field, but you came here to be part of the solution as the team moves into this next place. To not be able to have the answer, necessarily in the short term, how do you feel about that and just sort of how the year has gone so far?) - "What's your question, though? I don't know what's your question."
(You came here to be part of the solution to move on to the next era of Patriot football and obviously the goal is to make the playoffs, and to not be able to reach the playoffs, how do you feel about that part of it?) - "Obviously, it's frustrating. But like I said, I don't want to just dwell on what's the obvious. This whole season has kind of been the tale of just coming up just a tad bit short. Call it however you want to do. We still got guys that's new to this system. We still got guys that's young. We still got guys that just don't get it and we still got guys that's battling their tails off each and every week. We just got to keep building on the optimism of what we can become and just move from there."
(Is that your nature to be optimistic, even in, obviously, this disappointment?) - "What do you want me to do? What you want me to complain, what you want me to tell you everything that's not going right? Obviously, we know what the standard is around here. Doesn't take a person that's oblivious or living under a rock to understand that. We just came up short, and that doesn't mean we're not good enough, because we are. We just didn't show it."
(It looked like the offense was getting some momentum for a few weeks, a couple weeks ago and then that has stopped. So what do you think caused that momentum on offense to stop over the last two weeks?) - "I don't know. I don't know. But I can critique my play, and I have to play better. I have to be better and that's what I just plan on keep doing."
(I know that Ben asked you about WR Jakobi Meyers earlier. How much have you seen him improve over the time you've been working with him here this season?) - "It's something that you kind of tip your hat to, a guy who makes the most of his opportunity and that's pretty much what it is. He doesn't blink. The moment is never too big for him. I know he wish he would have had that fumble back just like I wish I would have had mine back, but when you battle hard, mistakes happen. We go all week just to get critiqued on 60 minutes and sometimes it's fair, sometimes it's not fair, but at the end of the day, we just keep doing what we can control."
(I know this might be kind of an obvious or dumb question but what does cause you to target WR Jakobi Meyers so much more than other guys on the offense?) - "It's just what the read tells me to do."
(How do you feel about how well you ran the ball today?) - "I just got to do a better job of protecting the football."
(You said a couple minutes ago, you need to be better. Do you expect to be the starting quarterback over the final two games?) - "I don't know, man. Listen, I'm just going to keep doing what I'm asked to do, and for me, I just got to keep getting better, keep doing what's asked of me and go over and beyond and try to learn the system each and every week. I know we're still in the latter part of the season, but still trying to learn as much as possible."
(How tough is the reality of not making the playoffs, and at the same time, making sure that you guys show the same character for the last two games to make sure you finish the season long?) - "We have divisional opponents here and we just want to create great habits. It's an unfortunate situation to be in, and there's nothing that I can pretty much say that can give anybody anything outside of knowing what the reality of our situation is right now. But we just got to keep going. Got to keep going and like I said, we obviously would have wanted to win this game today, just to improve our chances, but we didn't. And sometimes life just gives you that type of reality, and what are you to do. And what we are going to do is just keep getting better with the opportunities that we're given."
ADDITIONAL PATRIOTS PLAYERS
CORNERBACK J.C. JACKSON
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, December 20, 2020
(How disappointing is the outcome and the fact that you guys have been eliminated from the playoffs?) - "Nobody likes losing, so I guess, you know that feeling, we all - we've just got to move on to the next game. Prepare for Buffalo."
(What did you see on the interception?) - "I seen the ball and I went and attacked the ball and made the play."
(Just the mood of the locker room after this one, a lot of veteran players on this team that are used to going to the postseason and competing for Super Bowl championships. What was the mood like amongst the guys?) - "I mean, nobody had their head down. We just try to keep each other up and just be there for one another as a team. That's really all we can do, is just keep lifting each other up and keep working, take it a game at a time."
(The loss of LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and also obviously CB Stephan Gilmore in the second half seemed to be a big factor. How difficult was it for you to see Steph go down like that and how impactful has he been in what has been a tremendous year for you intercepting the football?) - "You asked me like four different questions. I don't know which one to answer first. (laughter)"
(Just the impact of CB Stephan Gilmore leaving the game and his overall impact on you this year.) - '"Gil' (Stephen Gilmore) is one of the best DBs in the league and to have the opportunity to be with him and play on the same team as him, it just motivate me more. And having him go down today was a big loss to our defense. He's a key factor, but... "
(You guys cut it to three there. The defense had to come up with that stop there, it obviously didn't go your way. Is that almost your season in a nutshell where you guys are just one stop away from making a play when you needed it most?) - "Yep. This was a big game for us, man. We knew we had to come down here and win. Every play counted. Every snap counted so I mean it just - we've just got to play better football all around."
(But is there something different about this team than maybe teams of the past where you guys just couldn't make that one really big play when you needed it, just the timing of it?) - "Say that again?"
(It just seemed like whenever you guys needed that one play it wasn't there this year and I don't know if that's something with execution or what from this year's team maybe to last year or years before.) - "It's just tough, man. I don't really - it's just tough. We lost. We've got that L like we got to take it - take it to the chin. It's not much really to say they just - they just beat us. They competed harder than us and they just flat out beat us."
(With how today went, how does that - what does that do for you guys going forward next season?) - "You've got to ask the coaches that. I'm just a player. I'm just a player."
(You seemed to hold your own there in the first half. It was a very defensive game there. What went wrong in the second half in your mind?) - "We didn't play up to our strength. We didn't play to our advantage. We made some bad plays and they made some great plays and they capitalized. They capitalized better than we did."
(When you guys are winning most of that game and you know you have to win to kind of stay in the playoff race, why is it that they, as you said, played harder than you?) - "I can't really answer that."
(Did you feel that early on or was that something you felt later on in the game?) - "Felt what?"
(That they were playing harder than you?) - "I mean, they were in the game. The fourth quarter, man, they went out there and scored. They kept running the ball. We couldn't stop it. We've just got to play better as a team in my opinion, which we will. We will. We will get [it] together and we're going to get ready for Buffalo next week- Monday night."
(That running game was something they hadn't really shown that well all season. What kept you from stopping them running the ball so much there in the second half?) - "I mean, our front seven, they played tough. They remained physical all game. That's it. That's it."
WIDE RECEIVER JAKOBI MEYERS
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, December 20, 2020
(I know it's pretty raw, the game just being over but just your overall thoughts on missing out on the postseason this year.) - "I mean, it hurt, you know, but it's a feeling that we can take and use it moving forward. You don't really judge a man by when you're up; you judge them when you're down. We are going to have to see what we're really made of and bounce back and see what we can do ... "
(Just your evaluation of what happened today, obviously you guys struggled in the red zone again, weren't able to get into the end zone, accumulated some yardage. Your thoughts on the offense today.) - "Just got to execute better, you know, especially me. The team put me in a position to make plays and help the team win. I didn't do my job to the best of my ability. Got to execute better and I have to take that on personally for sure."
(Do you feel like with the offensive struggle this year, it has been a collective thing and you can't put blame on one specific individual for why you guys have had some difficulties.) - "It's a team sport, you know, you don't go out there and just swing by yourself. It's definitely a group effort and we've got to pull it together as a group to fix it."
(Sorry if you've already answered this but what was the mood in the locker room after the game when you realized you're not going to go to the playoffs?) - "I'm surrounded by professional athletes in the locker room, so we understand what was at stake and we have to take that on the chin and bounce back and keep fighting. We started something and we definitely got to finish."
(That attitude about finishing, how important are the next two games like you just said to make sure you can go out as strong as you can go out?) - "Film is film. It doesn't matter if you're playing for the postseason or you're playing just to play. You go out there and if it's something you love, you go out there and put your best foot forward every time you can. I know personally I'm going to go out there and try to do that and try to keep trying to improve and get better every day."
(Last couple of games, the offense hasn't been able to find the end zone. You mentioned execution. Is there anything else you guys can do to make sure you get into the end zone?) - "No, that's pretty much it. That's all I got for you. Got to execute better."
SAFETY DEVIN MCCOURTY
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, December 20, 2020
(After a loss like that, what are the initial feelings knowing that things are kind of over as far as the big picture goes?) - "Just got to regroup and keep fighting. It is what it is. I think we've got to just keep fighting because that's who you want to be as a man. We've got a lot of stand-up guys in this locker room, so we just got to keep fighting. It's not normal around here, but we are not doing something that's not been done in the NFL every year. Some teams don't make the playoffs. It is what it is, but I think as a team, as an individual, you just got to keep playing. You can't take this for granted. I've been saying it the last couple weeks and we've just got to continue to do that."
(It seemed late in that game you were down three, and you had a chance to make a stop there to get the offense the ball back. Has that been the microcosm of the year for you where it's been one stop away on defense from making that one dynamic play that you might need to turn yourselves around?) - "I don't know, it's felt like we chased it the whole year, whether it's offense, defense, one play, a missed opportunity on defense, a turnover on offense. It seems like no matter what, it's just right out of our reach every time we go out there. That's how you end up in the position we're in, so just got to keep fighting and keep trying to finish the season strong."
(Patriots DB J.C. Jackson told us a couple minutes ago that he felt that Miami competed harder than you guys. Is that something you agree with?) - "No, not really. I mean, we said it last week. We got to stop the run as a defense and you watch the game, that's what it came down to - third down, towards the end, they stuck a draw play in there for a first down. If we don't stop the run, we'll just continue to see it. I mean, that's what they did. Early in the game and then really in that second half, that's what the game turned into, but I don't think us not stopping was from a lack of effort."
(So how do you explain that lack of run defense, like you said coming off a game in which that broke you and you had ten days and so why did that come up short again?) - "If I had that answer, I would gladly share it and we'd probably play better."
(You mentioned obviously the idea that as a group you want to keep fighting and pressing forward. Do you learn something about this group now in these final couple weeks here knowing that obviously the playoffs are out of reach and that's not something you're playing for and now you're just playing for each other?) - "Yeah, definitely, but I think the thing as a veteran, I know in this league, no team stays the same and teams that don't make the playoffs definitely don't stay the same. I think we want to fight for each other because of what we've built through this season obviously has been a lot to go through this season for everybody and obviously the country as a whole. So I think we want to fight for each other because we've done that this year. We've battled through a bunch of different things and we want to do that for this team, but moving forward the 2020 Patriots, it won't be the same in 2021. I think it's all about the now and trying to play for each other right now."
(How disappointing - you obviously sort of answered this in the beginning - but I guess how disappointing knowing all that had to go into this season and the sacrifices that had to be made to know that you're coming up short of what your ultimate goal is?) - "Oh, definitely. I mean, I think just speaking about today, disappointing, knowing where we were at the last two weeks and then to come up short and not play the way we're capable of playing, I think obviously it stinks to lose, but I think the way that we've played has been the most disappointing, not really giving ourselves a chance to win these last two games when we've had a chance for postseason play, but it just hasn't developed for us. And obviously like I said last week, it just really has not developed for us all year. It just felt like that throughout the whole season."
(You mentioned that each year teams don't make the playoffs, but you've made the playoffs every single season throughout your career in the NFL. What are your reflections on that in a moment like this? Is it how fortunate you've been? Is its frustration in the moment now? What are your thoughts?) - "Honestly I haven't even thought about that. I would just say it's frustrating now. I'm in this moment. All the other years really don't matter. I think you have goals each season, so you feel how you feel in that moment. So obviously very fortunate for all of the years past, but right now, all that experience, it does nothing for us. does nothing for me. Just disappointed, frustrating, whatever word you want to throw in there, I think we all feel that right now."
(You were also talking about how hard everything has been this year, whether it's on the defensive side or offensive side, hard to get stops, hard to get touchdowns. Why do you think that has taken place this year? Why do you think it's been hard on both sides of the ball to perform at the level that you're used to?) - "Just not getting it done. I mean, you can watch it and break it down. It's a bunch of different things. But overall it's just not getting it done week-in and week-out. We haven't been consistent. I would say, you know, the answer isn't easy because people have done that. Like the hard work has not stopped and New England, we are still working our butts off, but we are not executing. We're not getting it done the way we need to, to be successful in this league. That's what it comes down to. It doesn't come down to what you've done in the past and how good your coach is. It comes down to executing and playing football and winning your matchups and beating and being better than somebody week after week, and we just haven't done that."
(Patriots CB Stephen Gilmore leaving the game and kind of the history with that kind of thing, how much do you feel for his situation right now?) - "We'll see how it all works out, but I mean, 'Gilly' (Stephen Gilmore) works his butt off and just to see him go down, tough as a defense, especially in the secondary how close we all are and how we have kind of built bonds over the last three to four years. It's just tough. Any time you watch a guy go down, especially something like that, we'll just be praying for him. Nothing will stop him, though. No matter what the outcome is, I know he'll be back and be his normal self, if not better, because of the way he works and his mentality."
(I know it's day of now, but the totality of the season and all the change that kind of happened this year, can you look back quickly here and say, yeah, maybe we didn't have a certain presence that we had in the past or maybe a collective attitude?) - "I don't know. I don't think about that. For me, it is what it is. We can talk about who is here, who is not here, the attitude, guys - the bottom line each year I've been here, we've started with a team, we worked our butts off. Sometimes it started good, sometimes not so good. We've continued to work and we've gotten better, and the improvement we've made has been the result of our season. However good that improvement is, then the season went a certain way; if it hasn't been, then we fell short and I would say this year has been no different, even though we have worked hard, we have not improved enough or improved at a higher rate and faster rate than the teams we've played, so the result's been what the result's been. I just can't look at it and say it's from a lack of like, attitude or this or that. Like we've come in and we've worked hard. Obviously with the conditions, it's been different. We didn't have the offseason and all those other things, but everything that we could do, we've come in with the right attitude. Coach Belichick hasn't changed his standard and what we do from an everyday basis. We're still out there practicing hard. It just hasn't worked out. We just haven't been good enough."
(What do you hope to see, and just what do you hope to accomplish over the last two weeks?) - "To win. That's all we've got left. Last two weeks. We'll get a chance next week to play a team that's riding high and is going to have a postseason future. Buffalo wrapped up and won the division, so it's how can we spoil their season and spoil what they have going, and then the next week, it will be trying to get another win against the Jets. There's nothing else. There's no moral victories or hoping for this or that. It's how can we win the last two games."
(Obviously when a season plays out the way this one has for you guys, the quarterback position gets analyzed and in talking about a potential change there, one of the arguments against it would be that Coach Belichick would lose the locker room, so as a captain and a leader, I'm wondering, is it even possible that Bill Belichick could lose the locker room?) - "I don't even have a comment towards that. Whoever they put out there, I will say all across the board is who they put out there and we all have a job to go out there and compete. So whoever they put out at any position, we'll go out there and play and like I said, when you're not in the playoffs, things change, and if things change, shoot, that could mean me not out there, I don't know. But I'm going to continue to do what I do. I take pride personally at working hard and going out there and competing, and I think each guy does."
(How do you think the character of the team will be tested these last two games, like you said you take pride in it, but you got to make sure everybody doesn't give up and they finish strong?) - "Yeah, I mean, however we want to be remembered for the rest of this year all comes down to these last two weeks. It is what it is. We won't be in the playoffs, but we have two games left and that's what we got. So you talk about character, you talk about perseverance, competing, like you know, we got a lot of guys out here that still I think want to prove themselves, still want to try to be players in this league. So we've got to just keep fighting, and I think we can lead the way as older guys, but at the end of the day, it comes down to how well we compete and execute on Sunday; the same thing we've said all year. That's what football is about, especially in this league. Every team you play can beat you on Sunday, and you know, same thing for us. We can go out there and beat a very good Buffalo team Monday night, but it's up to us. It's how well we execute and how well we play our roles. We'll have to see. But I just think that we're going to compete. I think we're going to work hard. I just believe in it because that's all I know since I've been here and I don't think that's going to change."
(How hard is it to say it, what you just said, "We're not in the playoffs." That's something you're not used to.) - "Oh, it sucks. But it is what it is. It's the reality of the situation. You get used to being there and playing and having the opportunity to do what every guy dreams of and to fall short is disappointing. We'll take our licks and get that right on this plane ride home, but once we get back to New England, it's time to forget about that and move on. We can't do anything about the performance today."
SPECIAL TEAMS CAPTAIN MATTHEW SLATER
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, December 20, 2020
(You're a guy that has such a presence on this team. You've been around for so long. With all the changes that happened this year, opt-outs, with whatever it may be, can you look back and say that something was amiss? There was maybe a presence or an attitude that just wasn't here this year?) - "That kind of sounds like an excuse. The situation is what it was. Those guys made their decisions. Certainly, we were a team that was going under a lot of change. We experienced a lot of change this offseason but that's the NFL. That's what happens. Everyone has been dealing with tough circumstances this year. So that sounds like an excuse. Obviously, it has not been our year. Obviously, we haven't done enough to be the type of team that we thought we would and as to why that's the case, it's really hard to put your finger on it."
(Is it hard to feel the reality right now that the Patriots aren't going to the playoffs? The standard certainly is the standard in New England.) - "It's very frustrating. I know that the men in that locker room and the coaching staff and our staff, we started this season with one goal in mind and that's obviously to play in the postseason and we didn't accomplish it. It's tough. We're used to doing things a certain way here, and it's tough when you come up short."
(First time since your rookie year you're not going to the postseason. I'm wondering what your personal reflections are on that? Do you feel fortunate for the run that you've had or the frustration that you mentioned you're feeling right now what's the most significant emotion?) - "I think the most significant emotion I'm feeling is a sense of gratitude. I've been blessed to have the type of career I've had here in New England and be a part of so many good teams that have made postseason runs has been a blessing. I look at my father's career and what it looked like towards the latter half; year, after year, after year of frustration. It's hard to win in this league. It's certainly hard to sustain winning ways in this league and we've been able to do that. I feel blessed, certainly. Unfortunately, all the good things come to an end, and we're certainly disappointed in that, but I feel blessed to have been a part of such a great run here."
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN CHASE WINOVICH
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, December 20, 2020
(They finished with 250 rushing yards, almost doubled their season-high entering today. How do you explain your run defense?) - "I can't really address the run defense. That's a question for maybe somebody else. But I know I could have been better against the run. That's really all it comes down to. It's just a matter of these last two weeks, now that this is obviously public news, us not being in the playoffs, just a matter of really doing some thumb-pointing and seeing what I can do better going back and just evaluating my process and seeing how I could help finish strong these last two weeks and do whatever I can."
(In the second half, they had three touchdown on four drives. Anything schematically that was changed for them that was different from what you had seen the first half?) - "I'm going to have to go back and watch the film. I can't really speak on the schematics of exactly what they changed in the second half. Seemed like the stuff we were facing was pretty straightforward. Obviously, they got great coaches. They got great players, too. So they made some good adjustments."
(Today it felt like you were maybe one stop away from coming away with a win and I don't know if that's sort of been a microcosm for the season for you guys this year. Do you feel like there's been a lot of these games where you've been one stop away from getting wins?) - "That's the National Football League from my brief stint here so far. Seems like a lot of games are close. The competition is always there, and like Coach Belichick always says, we've just got to be better. That's really what it comes down to. Not to quote another coach, but this time he's in a movie, it's like the inches are everywhere around us. Like I said, I'm looking at what I can do. Obviously, as a team, there's lots of things, but I'm just going to get back in the lab and this is a new week. We're already on to the Bills. Control what you can control at this point."
(How do these last two weeks change now that the games, it's not going to affect any postseason standings or anything? What does that change for you?) - "That's a tough question. I'm going to have to really consider that exactly what it means for me. I'm trying not to look at it that deep to be honest. I'm just trying to know that I've got two football games and it's a blessing to be here. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to be able to compete and come in every day with my teammates and challenge myself. Life isn't always going to be perfect. To think that you're not going to face adversity or things are not going to go your way or there's not going to be some force outside of your control that it seems overwhelming and seems like it's impossible to surmount; it's not the first time things haven't gone my way. I've been benched before. I've been yelled at before.
I've done you know, whatever. I've had challenges that I've had to overcome. I look forward to this opportunity and meeting myself. I think this adversity is going to introduce us individually to whoever we are at the end of the day and how we come out of it, only time will tell."
(Obviously a really tough loss four guys. What were the raw emotions like in the locker room knowing that you're not going to the postseason?) - "I can't really comment on the emotions of the locker room, but I think you can use your imagination. This is New England. The standard is very high. We've just got to do better and starting with me. I have to do better."
(Obviously you don't want to make excuses but the loss of LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, CB Stephen Gilmore, how did that affect the defense and what you were trying to do?) - "I'm sure it didn't help. They are great players. Yeah, I'm sorry. That's a tough question. I'd have to go back and watch the film to see if there was particular plays or schemes that maybe Miami was able to take advantage of because one player is in and one wasn't. They had zero points in the first half, right?"
(It seems like you guys held your own there in the first half. What went wrong in the second half?) - "Seemed like a bunch of stuff went wrong. This is also one of those things we're going to have to go back and watch. They obviously had a lot of success running the ball and we're just going to be, need to be more fundamentally sound and work on our technique and really hammer that out and make sure we get what we need to get fixed. We got great coaches. But we are just going to need to go back and address those problems individually as best we can. Like I said, we have great coaches. We're just going to need to do better. I can't really say much else. And I'm looking forward to the challenge."