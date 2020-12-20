Game Notes: J.C. Jackson has 10th takeaway of the season; eighth interception of the year

J.C. JACKSON HAS 10TH TAKEAWAY OF THE 2020 SEASON

DB J.C. Jackson intercepted Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter. It was his eighth interception and 10th takeaway for Jackson on the season, tied for the second-most takeaways in a single season by a Patriots player. Asante Samuel (10 int.) is the only other player in the Bill Belichick era with 10 takeaways in a single season.

MOST TAKEAWAYS BY A PATRIOTS PLAYER IN A SEASON

Season Name Int Fum Total

1964 Ron Hall 11 2 13

1976 Mike Haynes 8 2 10

1985 Fred Marion 7 3 10

1998 Ty Law 9 1 10

2006 Asante Samuel 10 0 10

2020 J.C. Jackson 8 2 10

1978 Steve Nelson 5 4 9

MOST TAKEWAYS IN A SEASON BY A PATRIOTS PLAYER UNDER BILL BELICHICK

10 by Asante Samuel in 2006 (10 interceptions)

10 by J.C. Jackson in 2020 (8 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries)

8 by Kyle Arrington in 2011 (7 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery)

MOST INTERCEPTIONS IN A SEASON/PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player Year Interceptions

Ron Hall 1964 11

Asante Samuel 2006 10

Ty Law 1998 9

J.C. Jackson 2020 8

Ronnie Lippett 1986 8

Mike Haynes 1976 8

NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK TO 25 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS MADE;

MARKS LONGEST STREAK OF HIS CAREER AND TIED FOR SECOND-LONGEST IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 25 consecutive field goals made with a 45 and 36-yarder in the second quarter, a 45-yarder in the third quarter and a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter. After missing his first two field goals of the 2020 season, Folk has not missed since. It is tied for the second-longest field goal streak in team history and is the longest streak in Folk's career. His previous best was 23 straight field goals in 2013 when he played for the New York Jets.

Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History

31 Stephen Gostkowski

25 Nick Folk

25 Adam Vinatieri

23 Adam Vinatieri

21 Stephen Gostkowski

FOLK ON PACE FOR HIS HIGHEST FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

Nick Folk was 4-for-4 on field goals (45, 36, 45 and 42 yards) at Miami and is now 25-of-27 on the season for a conversion rate of 92.6. Folk has had two seasons when he has finished with a field-goal conversion rate of at least 90 percent. He was 20-of-22 (90.9%) in in 2008 with Dallas and 33-of-36 (91.7%) in 2013 with the New York Jets. The highest field-goal percentage in a season for the Patriots was 95.6 by Stephen Gostkowski in 2014, when he converted 35-of-37 field goals.

FOLK CONNECTS ON FOUR FIELD GOALS

Folk finished 4-for-4 on the field goals. It is the ninth time in his career that he has made at least four field goals in a single game. He has connected on five field goals in a game twice.

ADRIAN PHILLIPS REGISTERS FIRST NFL SACK

DB Adrian Phillips dropped Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa for a 9-yard loss in the second quarter, his first career NFL sack.

TEREZ HALL HAS SECOND DOUBLE-DIGIT TACKLE GAME OF THE SEASON

LB Terez Hall finished with a career-high 13 tackles. It marked his second double-digit tackle game of the 2020 season. Hall had 10 tackles in the win vs. Baltimore on Nov. 15.

JAKOBI MEYERS HAS SEOND CAREER 100-YARD RECEIVING GAME

WR Jakobi Meyers had his second career 100-yard game after finishing with seven receptions for 111 yards. He notched a career-high 12 receptions for 169 yards at the New York Jets on Nov. 9.

