Game Notes: J.C. Jackson has 10th takeaway of the season; eighth interception of the year

TEAM NOTES
- J.C. Jackson has 10th takeaway of the season; eighth interception of the year
- Nick Folk extends streak to 25 straight made field goals, longest of his career
- Adrian Phillips registers first NFL sack
- Terez Hall sets career-high with 13 tackles
- Jakobi Meyers has second career 100-yard receiving game
PATRIOTS AVERAGING 4.53 YARDS PER RUSHING ATTEMPT
The Patriots are averaging 4.53 yards per rushing attempt in 2020. If that average holds, it will be the fifth-highest average for a single season in team history.
HIGHEST AVERAGE YARDS PER RUSH IN A SEASON IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
Season Rush Average
1976 4.99
1983 4.84
1978 4.72
1962 4.56
2020 4.53
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
J.C. JACKSON HAS 10TH TAKEAWAY OF THE 2020 SEASON
DB J.C. Jackson intercepted Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter. It was his eighth interception and 10th takeaway for Jackson on the season, tied for the second-most takeaways in a single season by a Patriots player. Asante Samuel (10 int.) is the only other player in the Bill Belichick era with 10 takeaways in a single season.
MOST TAKEAWAYS BY A PATRIOTS PLAYER IN A SEASON
Season Name Int Fum Total
1964 Ron Hall 11 2 13
1976 Mike Haynes 8 2 10
1985 Fred Marion 7 3 10
1998 Ty Law 9 1 10
2006 Asante Samuel 10 0 10
2020 J.C. Jackson 8 2 10
1978 Steve Nelson 5 4 9
MOST TAKEWAYS IN A SEASON BY A PATRIOTS PLAYER UNDER BILL BELICHICK
10 by Asante Samuel in 2006 (10 interceptions)
10 by J.C. Jackson in 2020 (8 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries)
8 by Kyle Arrington in 2011 (7 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery)
MOST INTERCEPTIONS IN A SEASON/PATRIOTS HISTORY
Player Year Interceptions
Ron Hall 1964 11
Asante Samuel 2006 10
Ty Law 1998 9
J.C. Jackson 2020 8
Ronnie Lippett 1986 8
Mike Haynes 1976 8
NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK TO 25 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS MADE;
MARKS LONGEST STREAK OF HIS CAREER AND TIED FOR SECOND-LONGEST IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
K Nick Folk extended his streak to 25 consecutive field goals made with a 45 and 36-yarder in the second quarter, a 45-yarder in the third quarter and a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter. After missing his first two field goals of the 2020 season, Folk has not missed since. It is tied for the second-longest field goal streak in team history and is the longest streak in Folk's career. His previous best was 23 straight field goals in 2013 when he played for the New York Jets.
Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History
31 Stephen Gostkowski
25 Nick Folk
25 Adam Vinatieri
23 Adam Vinatieri
21 Stephen Gostkowski
FOLK ON PACE FOR HIS HIGHEST FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
Nick Folk was 4-for-4 on field goals (45, 36, 45 and 42 yards) at Miami and is now 25-of-27 on the season for a conversion rate of 92.6. Folk has had two seasons when he has finished with a field-goal conversion rate of at least 90 percent. He was 20-of-22 (90.9%) in in 2008 with Dallas and 33-of-36 (91.7%) in 2013 with the New York Jets. The highest field-goal percentage in a season for the Patriots was 95.6 by Stephen Gostkowski in 2014, when he converted 35-of-37 field goals.
FOLK CONNECTS ON FOUR FIELD GOALS
Folk finished 4-for-4 on the field goals. It is the ninth time in his career that he has made at least four field goals in a single game. He has connected on five field goals in a game twice.
ADRIAN PHILLIPS REGISTERS FIRST NFL SACK
DB Adrian Phillips dropped Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa for a 9-yard loss in the second quarter, his first career NFL sack.
TEREZ HALL HAS SECOND DOUBLE-DIGIT TACKLE GAME OF THE SEASON
LB Terez Hall finished with a career-high 13 tackles. It marked his second double-digit tackle game of the 2020 season. Hall had 10 tackles in the win vs. Baltimore on Nov. 15.
JAKOBI MEYERS HAS SEOND CAREER 100-YARD RECEIVING GAME
WR Jakobi Meyers had his second career 100-yard game after finishing with seven receptions for 111 yards. He notched a career-high 12 receptions for 169 yards at the New York Jets on Nov. 9.
JAKE BAILEY'S DIMINISHING RETURNS
P Jake Bailey's punting in 2020 has allowed an NFL-low of 46 punt return yards. The Patriots record for fewest punt return yards allowed in a season is 75 in 2007.
LINEUP NOTES
LB SHILIQUE CALHOUN RETURNS TO ACTION
LB Shilique Calhoun returned to action after being activated to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list. He finished with four tackles.
OL JUSTIN HERRON MAKES FOURTH START; SECOND AT LEFT TACKLE
OL Justin Herron made his fourth career start and his second at left tackle. He also started at left tackle vs. Denver on Oct. 18. He started at right tackle at Kansas City on Oct. 5, and as a tackle-eligible tight end at the L.A. Rams on Dec. 10.
RB SONY MICHEL MAKES THE START
RB Sony Michel made his first start since the first three games of the season, finishing with 10 carries for 74 yards (7.4 avg.).
RB J.J TAYLOR SEES FIRST ACTION SINCE WEEK 3
RB J.J. Taylor played in his first game since the Week 3 win vs. Las Vegas on Sept. 27.