Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

"We knew exactly what they were going to do [defensively]. We just have to be better, and it starts with me, personally," added Newton. "Just have to make more plays. That's what it comes down to."

New England ran the ball strong and effectively on the next series, setting themselves up with a goal-to-go opportunity. Faced with a 4th-and-goal from the 2, Newton kept the ball on an option and was stuffed for a loss, turning the ball over on downs.

The Patriots finally managed to force a Rams punt, and eventually, Nick Folk drilled a short field goal to chip away at L.A.'s lead just before halftime. Yet, history was on the Rams' side. With Sean McVay as their head coach, L.A. was 33-0 when leading at halftime.

New England couldn't capitalize on having first possession in the second half. An Aaron Donald sack of Newton had a lot to do with that.

As they did for much of the first half, the Rams handed off to rookie RB Cam Akers, who established a career best 134 yards rushing after just two-plus quarters of play. He'd add to that total during a clock-killing third-quarter drive that ate up nearly 10 minutes of game clock and resulted in a Goff-to-Cooper Kupp touchdown pass. Akers would finish with 171 yards on the ground.

"We just need to play good football. Bottom line," stated defensive lineman and co-captain Lawrence Guy. "If you look at the first series [of the game] and the first series of the second half, we just had some bad plays. All we can do is take that and learn from our mistakes and continue to fight through. It's a long season ahead still, doesn't matter if there are three games left."