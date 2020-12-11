Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

- It was not the start the Patriots defense wanted, giving up a touchdown drive on just six plays, powered by a first play naked bootleg pass for 25 yards to Tyler Higbee and a 35-yard run by Cam Akers. A strong stop on third-and-goal by J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones was wasted as the Rams converted for the score on fourth down with a sneak by Jared Goff to give the Rams the early 7-0 lead.

- Akers continued to keep things going after a Patriots offensive three-and-out, putting up 70 yards rushing on his first six carries of the game. The Patriots would get to third down, but a quick tempo allowed the Rams to pick up the first down. Credit to Sean McVay for not allowing the Pats defense to get set, that kind of play was missing in their Super Bowl loss. Anfernee Jennings would be subbed out for Tashaun Bower as the defense made some personnel adjustments after their rough start. An intentional grounding penalty by Goff was the first mistake of the game for the Rams, it would force them to settle for a 35-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead.

- It was a significant early hole for the Patriots, the kind they haven't been able to climb out of this season as the Rams looked hot out of the gate and the Pats looked as flat as they've been, with poor tackling and mental mistakes. The yardage was 140 to one through the first 10 minutes of the game and the Patriots couldn't muster a response on their second drive, picking up just eight yards. Dalton Keene and Donte Moncrief saw expanded roles in the game for the offense.

- The Rams would get a bit sloppy on the next drive, picking up a holding call that set them back but that wasn't the worst of it for them. Goff escaped an Adam Butler sack to make a manageable third-and-4 after the penalty and it looked like they were going to pick up the conversion before undrafted rookie Myles Bryant ripped the ball from Robert Woods' hands as the tumbled to the ground and returned it for what looked like a touchdown, but upon review, he was ruled down. It was still a monumental play for Bryant who has been seeing increased playing time in recent weeks. The Patriots had nothing going until this point and his pick set the offense up at the Rams 32.

- The good feelings and momentum were short-lived as just three plays later Cam Newton would throw an ill-advised screen pass into traffic that was intercepted by Kenny Young and returned for a touchdown. The 17-0 deficit was quickly overwhelming, but the Pats offense would respond on their next drive with their best yardage of the game. Led by the ground game, they'd get all the way to the Rams three-yard line and, faced with a fourth-down, they'd go for it but Newton's option was stopped short and the Patriots got zero points. The third-down QB draw was particularly predictable and easily snuffed out as the Patriots were unable to get the Rams defense on their heels with anything other than their straight-up ground game led by Damien Harris.

- After a talking-to from Bill Belichick, the defense forced their first punt of the game with just under five minutes left in the first half. The tackling continued to be noticeably off though, as the Rams seemed to always get an extra few yards on every play.

- The Patriots passing offense would find some life on the drive before the half, including a 31-yarder to Jakobi Meyers and a key third-down conversion to N'Keal Harry. It was a tough catch by Harry, who deserved credit for hanging on to keep the drive alive. It was a bit reminiscent of the game in Seattle, where the Pats started throwing the ball with surprising success after falling behind. But the drive would flame out and they'd have to settle for a 29-yard Nick Folk field goal for their first points of the contest.