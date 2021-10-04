Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

It's not just the receivers, but the tight ends who are starting to become more involved in New England's offense. Case in point: Great call by McDaniels when the Patriots had a first-and-goal situation from the Tampa 1-yard line. The OC brought on Karras as an eligible extra blocker for what looked like an obvious jumbo package running play. Instead, Jones play-action passed to TE Jonnu Smith, who broke free from the line of scrimmage uncovered in the end zone and made the easy scoring catch. Smith bounced back from a forgettable effort last week against the Saints. Smith and Henry provide this kind of red zone threat that has been lacking the past couple of seasons here in New England.

* * *

It's becoming a broken record to say that edge rusher Matt Judon is New England's most impactful defender, but he proved as much yet again versus Tampa Bay. Judon garnered New England's lone sack of Brady on the night, was in on a number of QB pressures, and registered a pair of tackles-for-loss. He also showed great hustle at one point in the second half to make a nice downfield tackle, far from the line of scrimmage.

* * *

Special teams again played a pivotal role in the game, and not for the right reason. After the Patriots recovered a Bucs fumble in Tampa territory during a third-quarter punt return, special teams co-captain Matthew Slater was flagged for an uncharacteristic unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

As the gunner on that punt, Slater was blocked out of bounds by two Buccaneers, but continued running down the field while on the Patriots' sideline. When a gunner doesn't immediately try to get back onto the field of play, he is penalized, and referee Bill Vinovich's crew correctly called this one.

The result: New England had to punt again and Tampa eventually drove for a go-ahead touchdown. Patriots special teams units are off to a rough start in 2021.

* * *

Tampa's play-calling in the fourth quarter was a bit perplexing. Brady and the Bucs tried several times to go for long passes into the end zone late in the fourth quarter, rather than work the ball more methodically down the field to pick up first downs and drain the clock before kicking an eventual game-winning field goal. This go-for-it-all strategy nearly cost the Bucs the game, as it left New England with two minutes to operate after the Bucs went ahead for good with a 48-yard field goal.

* * *

It's hard not to feel for kicker Nick Folk. In the fourth quarter, he extended his streak of consecutive field goals made to 36 when he booted a short kick that gave New England its final lead of the night. Folk and Giants' kicker Graham Gano had been in a race to break Adam Vinatieri's NFL record of 44 in a row. Entering Sunday, Gano was two kicks ahead of Folk, but Gano missed a kick early against the Saints earlier in the day, meaning Folk had the longest current streak in the league.

That made Folk's miss from 56 yards even more painful to witness. In a driving rain, Folk had plenty of leg on his kick that would have surely won the game for the Patriots, but it clanked off the left upright. Still, a remarkable effort by Folk that nearly gave Jones and New England a truly cherished win in this historic game.