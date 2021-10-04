Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

TE HUNTER HENRY RECORDS FIRST TD AS A PATRIOT

TE Hunter Henry caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the second quarter for his first touchdown reception as a member of the Patriots.

TE JONNU SMITH RECORDS FIRST TD AS A PATRIOT

TE Jonnu Smith caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the fourth quarter for his first touchdown reception as a member of the Patriots.

NICK FOLK ENDED STREAK AT 36 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 36 straight field goals with a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter before ending the streak when he missed on a 56-yard field goal with 59 seconds to play. The 36 straight field goals are tied for the sixth-longest streak in NFL history.

Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History

36 Nick Folk

31 Stephen Gostkowski

25 Adam Vinatieri

23 Adam Vinatieri

21 Stephen Gostkowski

Most Consecutive Field Goals in NF History

44 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2015-16

42 Mike Vaderjagt, Indianapolis, 2002-04

40 Gary Anderson, San Francisco, 1997; Minnesota, 1998

37 Graham Gano, New York Giants, 2020-2021

37 Jason Myers, Seattle, 2019-2021

36 Nick Folk, Patriots, 2020-2021

36 Matt Stover, Baltimore, 2005-2006

35 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2015-16

35 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2013-14

33 Robbie Gould, San Francisco, 2017-18

33 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2013

LB MATT JUDON REGISTERS A SACK IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

LB Matt Judon registered a sack for the third straight game when he dropped QB Tom Brady for an 8-yard loss in the second quarter. It is the third time he has had a stretch of three straight games with at least a half a sack. He also accomplished the feat in 2018 and 2019 while with Baltimore.

JAKOBI MEYERS COMPLETES TWO PASSES IS NOW 4-OF-4 ON PASS ATTEMPTS

WR Jakobi Meyers caught a backwards pass from QB Mac Jones and then threw across the field to RB Brandon Bolden, who managed a 15-yard gain in the second quarter. He completed a 30-yard pass to WR Nelson Agholor in the fourth quarter on a flea flicker. Meyers is now 4-of-4 for 88 yards in his career. He had two touchdown passes in 2020, a 24-yard touchdown pass to RB Rex Burkhead vs. Baltimore (11/15/20) and a 19-yard touchdown pass to QB Cam Newton vs. New York Jets (1/3/21). The only other wide receiver to complete two passes in single game for New England was Julian Edelman vs. Denver on Oct. 18, 2020. The only other non-quarterbacks to complete two passes in a game for New England were running backs – Dick Christy on Nov. 18, 1960 vs. Dallas Texans and Andy Johnson on Sept. 6, 1981 vs. Baltimore Colts.

MEYERS HAS SECOND STRAIGHT STRONG WEEK

Meyers followed a 9 catch game for 94 yards against the Saints by leading the team with 8 receptions for 70 yards against Tampa Bay.

MAC JONES HAS THIRD 70-PERCENTAGE COMPLETION GAME

Mac Jones is the first NFL quarterback with a 70-plus completion in each of his first two games. Against Tampa Bay, he completed 31-of-40 passes for a completion percentage of 77.5, his third game with a 70-plus completion percentage.

JONES COMPLETES 19 CONSECUTIVE PASSES TO TIE TEAM MARK

Jones completed 19 straight passes during a stretch from the second quarter to the fourth quarter, tied for the longest streak in team history. Tom Brady had a streak of 19 consecutive passes in Week 1 of the 2015 season vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 10, 2015. The streak of 19 consecutive completions is the most by a rookie in 30 years.

DAMIEN HARRIS HAD CAREER-LONG RECEPTION IN THE THIRD QUARTER

RB Damien Harris had a 21-yard reception in the third quarter, his longest career reception. His previous best was a 14-yard reception on Oct. 18, 2020 vs. Denver.

BOLDEN TIED CAREER-HIGH IN RECEPTIONS