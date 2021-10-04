Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

TEAM NOTES
- TE Hunter Henry has first TD reception as a member of the Patriots.
- TE Jonnu Smith has first TD reception as a member of the Patriots.
- LB Matt Judon records a sack in third straight game.
- WR Jakobi Meyers completed two passes; now 4-of-4 on career pass attempts.
- Mac Jones ties team record with 19 straight completions.
- Jones goes over 70 percent on pass completions for third time in 2021.
PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 90 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF
The Patriots have gone 90 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following Mac Jones 11-yard touchdown pass to TE Hunter Henry in the second quarter. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.
THE PATRIOTS LET UP A HALFTIME LEAD AT GILLETTE IN THE REGULAR SEASON FOR SECOND TIME
The Patriots led 7-6 at halftime in the 19-17 loss. It is just the second time in the history of Gillette Stadium that the Patriots did not keep a halftime lead. The Patriots are now 102-2 at Gillette Stadium in the regular season when leading at halftime. New England's only other loss was on Sept. 7, 2017 when the Patriots held a 17-14 lead at halftime before losing 42-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs on opening day of the 2017 season.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE HOLDS TAMPA BAY TO 19 POINTS
The Patriots defense held Tampa Bay to just 19 points after the Buccaneers entered the game tied with Arizona for first with 34.1 points per game.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
TE HUNTER HENRY RECORDS FIRST TD AS A PATRIOT
TE Hunter Henry caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the second quarter for his first touchdown reception as a member of the Patriots.
TE JONNU SMITH RECORDS FIRST TD AS A PATRIOT
TE Jonnu Smith caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the fourth quarter for his first touchdown reception as a member of the Patriots.
NICK FOLK ENDED STREAK AT 36 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS
K Nick Folk extended his streak to 36 straight field goals with a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter before ending the streak when he missed on a 56-yard field goal with 59 seconds to play. The 36 straight field goals are tied for the sixth-longest streak in NFL history.
Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History
36 Nick Folk
31 Stephen Gostkowski
25 Adam Vinatieri
23 Adam Vinatieri
21 Stephen Gostkowski
Most Consecutive Field Goals in NF History
44 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2015-16
42 Mike Vaderjagt, Indianapolis, 2002-04
40 Gary Anderson, San Francisco, 1997; Minnesota, 1998
37 Graham Gano, New York Giants, 2020-2021
37 Jason Myers, Seattle, 2019-2021
36 Nick Folk, Patriots, 2020-2021
36 Matt Stover, Baltimore, 2005-2006
35 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2015-16
35 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2013-14
33 Robbie Gould, San Francisco, 2017-18
33 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2013
LB MATT JUDON REGISTERS A SACK IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME
LB Matt Judon registered a sack for the third straight game when he dropped QB Tom Brady for an 8-yard loss in the second quarter. It is the third time he has had a stretch of three straight games with at least a half a sack. He also accomplished the feat in 2018 and 2019 while with Baltimore.
JAKOBI MEYERS COMPLETES TWO PASSES IS NOW 4-OF-4 ON PASS ATTEMPTS
WR Jakobi Meyers caught a backwards pass from QB Mac Jones and then threw across the field to RB Brandon Bolden, who managed a 15-yard gain in the second quarter. He completed a 30-yard pass to WR Nelson Agholor in the fourth quarter on a flea flicker. Meyers is now 4-of-4 for 88 yards in his career. He had two touchdown passes in 2020, a 24-yard touchdown pass to RB Rex Burkhead vs. Baltimore (11/15/20) and a 19-yard touchdown pass to QB Cam Newton vs. New York Jets (1/3/21). The only other wide receiver to complete two passes in single game for New England was Julian Edelman vs. Denver on Oct. 18, 2020. The only other non-quarterbacks to complete two passes in a game for New England were running backs – Dick Christy on Nov. 18, 1960 vs. Dallas Texans and Andy Johnson on Sept. 6, 1981 vs. Baltimore Colts.
MEYERS HAS SECOND STRAIGHT STRONG WEEK
Meyers followed a 9 catch game for 94 yards against the Saints by leading the team with 8 receptions for 70 yards against Tampa Bay.
MAC JONES HAS THIRD 70-PERCENTAGE COMPLETION GAME
Mac Jones is the first NFL quarterback with a 70-plus completion in each of his first two games. Against Tampa Bay, he completed 31-of-40 passes for a completion percentage of 77.5, his third game with a 70-plus completion percentage.
JONES COMPLETES 19 CONSECUTIVE PASSES TO TIE TEAM MARK
Jones completed 19 straight passes during a stretch from the second quarter to the fourth quarter, tied for the longest streak in team history. Tom Brady had a streak of 19 consecutive passes in Week 1 of the 2015 season vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 10, 2015. The streak of 19 consecutive completions is the most by a rookie in 30 years.
DAMIEN HARRIS HAD CAREER-LONG RECEPTION IN THE THIRD QUARTER
RB Damien Harris had a 21-yard reception in the third quarter, his longest career reception. His previous best was a 14-yard reception on Oct. 18, 2020 vs. Denver.
BOLDEN TIED CAREER-HIGH N RECEPTIONS
RB Brandon Bolden finished with 6 receptions for 51 yards. The 6 receptions tied his career-high. He had 6 receptions at Cincinnati on Oct. 6, 2013. His 51 receiving yards are second to the 84 yards he had at Denver on Nov. 29, 2015.
LINEUP NOTES
WR N'KEAL HARRY PLAYS IN FIRST GAME OF THE 2021 SEASON
WR N'Keal Harry was activated off the injured reserve the day before the game and played in his first game of the season. He caught a 10-yard pass from QB Mac Jones in the third quarter.
LB JOSH UCHE RETURNED TO ACTION
LB Josh Uche returned to the field after missing the game against the Saints due to injury.
DB MYLES BRYANT PLAYS IN FIRST GAME OF THE SEASON
DB Myles Bryant was elevated to the active roster and played in his first game of the season.
OL JUSTIN HERRON MADE HIS SECOND STRAIGHT START AT RIGHT TACKLE
OL Justin Herron made his second straight start at right tackle in place of Trent Brown, who was out due to an injury.
LB KYLE VAN NOY MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON
LB Kyle Van Noy made his first start of the season.
OL TED KARRAS SEES FIRST OFFENSIVE SNAPS OF 2021
OL Ted Karras entered the game at left guard in the third quarter for his first offensive snaps of the 2021 season. It was the first time that he has played left guard in a regular season game.