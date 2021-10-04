Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Oct 04 | 01:45 AM - 08:55 AM

Mac Jones 10/3: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Oct 04, 2021 at 01:20 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20211003_PDC_Judon_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

TEAM NOTES

  • TE Hunter Henry has first TD reception as a member of the Patriots.
  • TE Jonnu Smith has first TD reception as a member of the Patriots.
  • LB Matt Judon records a sack in third straight game.
  • WR Jakobi Meyers completed two passes; now 4-of-4 on career pass attempts.
  • Mac Jones ties team record with 19 straight completions.
  • Jones goes over 70 percent on pass completions for third time in 2021.

Related Links

PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 90 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF

The Patriots have gone 90 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following Mac Jones 11-yard touchdown pass to TE Hunter Henry in the second quarter. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.

THE PATRIOTS LET UP A HALFTIME LEAD AT GILLETTE IN THE REGULAR SEASON FOR SECOND TIME

The Patriots led 7-6 at halftime in the 19-17 loss. It is just the second time in the history of Gillette Stadium that the Patriots did not keep a halftime lead. The Patriots are now 102-2 at Gillette Stadium in the regular season when leading at halftime. New England's only other loss was on Sept. 7, 2017 when the Patriots held a 17-14 lead at halftime before losing 42-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs on opening day of the 2017 season.

PATRIOTS DEFENSE HOLDS TAMPA BAY TO 19 POINTS

The Patriots defense held Tampa Bay to just 19 points after the Buccaneers entered the game tied with Arizona for first with 34.1 points per game.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

TE HUNTER HENRY RECORDS FIRST TD AS A PATRIOT

TE Hunter Henry caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the second quarter for his first touchdown reception as a member of the Patriots.

TE JONNU SMITH RECORDS FIRST TD AS A PATRIOT

TE Jonnu Smith caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the fourth quarter for his first touchdown reception as a member of the Patriots.

NICK FOLK ENDED STREAK AT 36 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 36 straight field goals with a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter before ending the streak when he missed on a 56-yard field goal with 59 seconds to play. The 36 straight field goals are tied for the sixth-longest streak in NFL history.

Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History

36         Nick Folk

31         Stephen Gostkowski

25         Adam Vinatieri

23         Adam Vinatieri

21         Stephen Gostkowski

Most Consecutive Field Goals in NF History

44 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2015-16

42 Mike Vaderjagt, Indianapolis, 2002-04

40 Gary Anderson, San Francisco, 1997; Minnesota, 1998

37 Graham Gano, New York Giants, 2020-2021

37 Jason Myers, Seattle, 2019-2021

36 Nick Folk, Patriots, 2020-2021

36 Matt Stover, Baltimore, 2005-2006

35 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2015-16

35 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2013-14

33 Robbie Gould, San Francisco, 2017-18

33 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2013

LB MATT JUDON REGISTERS A SACK IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

LB Matt Judon registered a sack for the third straight game when he dropped QB Tom Brady for an 8-yard loss in the second quarter. It is the third time he has had a stretch of three straight games with at least a half a sack. He also accomplished the feat in 2018 and 2019 while with Baltimore.

JAKOBI MEYERS COMPLETES TWO PASSES IS NOW 4-OF-4 ON PASS ATTEMPTS

WR Jakobi Meyers caught a backwards pass from QB Mac Jones and then threw across the field to RB Brandon Bolden, who managed a 15-yard gain in the second quarter. He completed a 30-yard pass to WR Nelson Agholor in the fourth quarter on a flea flicker. Meyers is now 4-of-4 for 88 yards in his career. He had two touchdown passes in 2020, a 24-yard touchdown pass to RB Rex Burkhead vs. Baltimore (11/15/20) and a 19-yard touchdown pass to QB Cam Newton vs. New York Jets (1/3/21). The only other wide receiver to complete two passes in single game for New England was Julian Edelman vs. Denver on Oct. 18, 2020. The only other non-quarterbacks to complete two passes in a game for New England were running backs – Dick Christy on Nov. 18, 1960 vs. Dallas Texans and Andy Johnson on Sept. 6, 1981 vs. Baltimore Colts.

MEYERS HAS SECOND STRAIGHT STRONG WEEK

Meyers followed a 9 catch game for 94 yards against the Saints by leading the team with 8 receptions for 70 yards against Tampa Bay.

MAC JONES HAS THIRD 70-PERCENTAGE COMPLETION GAME

Mac Jones is the first NFL quarterback with a 70-plus completion in each of his first two games. Against Tampa Bay, he completed 31-of-40 passes for a completion percentage of 77.5, his third game with a 70-plus completion percentage.

JONES COMPLETES 19 CONSECUTIVE PASSES TO TIE TEAM MARK

Jones completed 19 straight passes during a stretch from the second quarter to the fourth quarter, tied for the longest streak in team history. Tom Brady had a streak of 19 consecutive passes in Week 1 of the 2015 season vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 10, 2015. The streak of 19 consecutive completions is the most by a rookie in 30 years.

DAMIEN HARRIS HAD CAREER-LONG RECEPTION IN THE THIRD QUARTER

RB Damien Harris had a 21-yard reception in the third quarter, his longest career reception. His previous best was a 14-yard reception on Oct. 18, 2020 vs. Denver.

BOLDEN TIED CAREER-HIGH N RECEPTIONS

RB Brandon Bolden finished with 6 receptions for 51 yards. The 6 receptions tied his career-high. He had 6 receptions at Cincinnati on Oct. 6, 2013. His 51 receiving yards are second to the 84 yards he had at Denver on Nov. 29, 2015.

LINEUP NOTES

WR N'KEAL HARRY PLAYS IN FIRST GAME OF THE 2021 SEASON

WR N'Keal Harry was activated off the injured reserve the day before the game and played in his first game of the season. He caught a 10-yard pass from QB Mac Jones in the third quarter.

LB JOSH UCHE RETURNED TO ACTION

LB Josh Uche returned to the field after missing the game against the Saints due to injury.

DB MYLES BRYANT PLAYS IN FIRST GAME OF THE SEASON

DB Myles Bryant was elevated to the active roster and played in his first game of the season.

OL JUSTIN HERRON MADE HIS SECOND STRAIGHT START AT RIGHT TACKLE

OL Justin Herron made his second straight start at right tackle in place of Trent Brown, who was out due to an injury.

LB KYLE VAN NOY MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON

LB Kyle Van Noy made his first start of the season.

OL TED KARRAS SEES FIRST OFFENSIVE SNAPS OF 2021

OL Ted Karras entered the game at left guard in the third quarter for his first offensive snaps of the 2021 season. It was the first time that he has played left guard in a regular season game.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Nick Folk extends streak to 35 straight field goals

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Matt Judon forces a fumble that leads to Patriots first points

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Newton is the first Patriots QB to have a receiving touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson has 10th takeaway of the season; eighth interception of the year

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/3

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Quotes 10/3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players react to close loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Devin McCourty and others address the media following the week 4 defeat against the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday, October 03, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Patriots lose 19-17

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Matt Judon 10/3: "We'll continue to learn"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Sunday, October 03, 2021.

Jonathan Jones 10/3: "Everyone on this team fights for each other"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Sunday, October 03, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/3: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising